Brother Rice gets road repeat, runs past Jacobs

The golden eagle logo of Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Image provided by Jacobs High School)

As both Brother Rice and Jacobs engaged in pregame warmups prior to their Class Class 7A round two playoff game Saturday, each team as well as those in attendance had to deal with one common issue.

That would be a steady rain that remained throughout the contest, which had some differing reactions from both coaches.

“They (Jacobs) didn’t want to play (on) Friday,” Brother Rice coach Casey Quedenfield said.

“We want the rain,” Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said with a child-like excitement.

Unfortunately for both Zimmerman and his team there would be one thing that neither wanted.

That would be to see a repeat of what happened three years ago when the visiting Crusaders last made their way up to Algonquin for a first-round 7A matchup and left town with a victory.

Which is what happened again as Brother Rice headed back to its campus in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood once again on top with a 46-0 triumph over the Golden Eagles.

Brother Rice (10-1) moves on to host St. Charles North (10-1), a 26-23 winner over Carmel.

The difference-maker in Saturday’s game was Crusaders senior running back Jaylin Green, who scored on each of their first five possessions. His first three TD runs (2, 1, and 7 yards) had Brother Rice ahead 18-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Then, using his front line of Ethan Posey, Joe Siegler, Matthew Pikus and George Basurto, Green would go through the Jacobs defensive front on another pair of scoring runs of 74 and 67 yards to put them comfortably ahead 32-0 at halftime.

Green (16 carries, 179 yards) was able to smile as he caught his breath after his effort.

“I tried to block out the weather and my O-line did a great job blocking for me,“ Green said. ”It’s great making the final eight. It feels good.”

Brother Rice closed out the scoring on a pair of TD runs by Decatur Washington (9 yards) and Josh Garcia (35 yards) in the final quarter.

Senior Michael Cannady’s 62 yards on 26 carries led the way for Jacobs (7-4).

Cannady took a moment to praise both his coaches and teammates for their efforts throughout the season.

“They (all) helped us build a bond together,” Cannady said. “We left everything out there. We tried our hardest. Things didn’t go our way, but our young guys are going to be back next year and they will get the job done.”

Meanwhile, Zimmerman — who was one of the last Golden Eagles to depart the home field better known as “The Nest” — gave plaudits to his 22 seniors, including Cannady.

“I told them what they meant to us,” Zimmerman said. “They are the building blocks of the program. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done and everything they put in.”

