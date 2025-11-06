2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 4A second-round analysis

Dixon’s Landon Knigge picks up yards against Woodstock North Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in the Class 4A football first round playoffs. Dixon will challenge Coal City for the second consecutive year in the Class 4A playoffs. (Alex T. Paschal)

One of the more noticeable things about the Class 4A field this season was enrollment changes to the field in general had a significant effect on the way this group looked.

Several schools that are typically considered to be a Class 5A school now find themselves squarely in the Class 4A fray, some of which have routinely made playoff runs in the higher classifications.

That, coupled with the fact that several CPL teams also moved out of this classification as well and only two CPL teams were in the 4A draw, first round games proved to be more competitive as a whole.

First round predictions: 13-3

Second-round matchups

Montini vs. Peoria Notre Dame: Montini’s quest to go back-to-back but in different classifications (Montini won the 3A title last season) got off to a resounding start with an easy win over the last team admitted into the playoff field, Urban Prep Bronzeville. Peoria Notre Dame makes for an interesting Round 2 opponent for Montini, as like the Broncos the Irish spend the entire regular season playing much larger schools than their playoff enrollment number.

Pick: Montini

Dixon vs. Coal City: Coal City beat Dixon 20-13 in last year’s Class 4A quarterfinal between two very evenly matched teams, so it’s not surprising to see them set to lock horns again in a very similar scenario. Dixon’s Landon Knigge looks like a challenging player for Coal City’s very staunch defense to try to slow down, while Dixon’s very good defensive unit will have its hands full with a varied Coal City offensive attack.

Pick: Coal City

Morris vs. Metamora: Two of the more decorated IHSA playoff programs grapple here. The two teams have combined for 152 playoff victories, 84 for Morris and 68 for Metamora. They’ve met five times in the playoffs previously, but never in Class 4A. Morris holds a 4-1 advantage in the all-time series and enters this contest as the favorite largely in part to its dominance on offense for much of the season.

Pick: Morris

Macomb vs. Geneseo: Macomb advanced into this round by winning one of the state’s more eclectic opening round matchups over Hillcrest in convincing effect. They’ll challenge a Geneseo team that has to be riding high after its electric come-from-behind victory over Rochelle.

Pick: Geneseo

Jacksonville vs. Cahokia: Jacksonville was the state’s only team that toppled a No. 1 seed in the opening round as the Crimson pulled a high-scoring surprise of Richland County in Round 1. They’ll likely need to keep up those high-scoring tendencies against a Cahokia team whose preferred method of beating opponents seems to be stacking up as many points as possible.

Pick: Cahokia

Breese Central vs. Freeburg: Breese Central continues to fly under the radar a little bit in the Class 4A draw, but it is starting to get a little harder for them to stay that way. Yet another 40-plus point effort was posted in Round 1, its eighth effort of that kind this year and now it faces another repeat opponent in Freeburg, one it defeated 49-0 back in Week 4.

Pick: Breese Central

Carterville vs. Sacred Heart Griffin: Carterville is 10-0, but has played a fairly suspect schedule to date, playing just two playoff-bound teams in the regular season both of whom lost in the first round. The same can’t be said for this week’s opponent, Sacred Heart Griffin, who has grappled with top teams and has scored points in bunches.

Pick: Sacred Heart Griffin

Rochester vs. Waterloo: Rochester is one point away from a perfect season to date and the Rockets are consistently posting huge point totals including a 56-point output in a Round 1 win over Taylorville. Waterloo pulled off one of the more notable surprises in Round 1 topping last year’s state finalist Mount Zion. Do the Bulldogs have a few more things in their bag of tricks?

Pick: Rochester