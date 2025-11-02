Goal-line stand, 99-yard TD drive leads Jacobs to win over Addison Trail

You can debate which is better, a goal-line stand or a long touchdown drive.

But in Saturday’s Class 7A playoff opener at Addison Trail, Jacobs enjoyed both — and plenty more — in knocking off the Blazers 36-27.

Trailing No. 11 seed Addison Trail 7-6 late in the first half, the Golden Eagles (7-3) stopped the Blazers at the 1-yard-line on a fourth down pass from the 4-yard line. Two plays prior, they stopped Addison Trail running back Giovanni Ortiz at the 1 and then recorded a sack back to the 4.

The big stand gave the visitors a boost, but the 99-yard drive that followed gave them a 14-7 lead at the half and was a sign of better things to come for the Jacobs’ ground game, which finished the day with 334 yards and five scores.

“That just showed our will power and our want to just get one (touchdown) and to win this game and get it in the books for us,” running back Caden Dumelle said of the key turning point in the second quarter. “But I think overall offensively and defensively, give credit to everyone. We played our (butts) off today and we’ll do that again next week.”

Dumelle finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-yard dart into the end zone that capped the 99-yard drive late in the first half. Teammate Michael Cannady had 158 yards and a score. Justin Gonzalez added 40 yards and two touchdowns as the Jacobs’ ground attack controlled the ball just enough to keep Blazers quarterback Nico Dill from finding a way to will his team into the second round of the playoffs.

“For sure, it most definitely is demoralizing for them,” Dumelle said of his team’s ability to run over and over and move the chains. “That’s just Jacobs football. We’re going to pound the rock until we can, and once we can, we’ll throw it around.”

With all the success on the ground Saturday there was little need for the Golden Eagles to go to the air. They also were aided by a few bad breaks for the Blazers, who barely missed a field goal, hit a goal post on a point after touchdown attempt, had another PAT blocked and lost the ball on a punt at a key moment in the fourth quarter when the ball bounced into the returner. That turnover prevented the home team from having a chance to take the lead and also set Jacobs up for its fifth touchdown of the day and a 36-27 lead with 1:23 left.

Moments before that special teams mishap, Dill connected with Jaden Romeus for a 93-yard touchdown pass that closed the gap to 30-27 with 3:42 left. The Dill-to-Romeus connection also resulted in a 46-yard score earlier in the fourth quarter as the senior quarterback did all he could to keep his season alive. Dill finished the night 23 for 31 for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

“We had a good senior group and a good group of leaders that fought all year and never gave up,” Addison Trail coach Chris Bazant said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times. We didn’t punch it in when we needed to at the goal line. We score there, maybe it’s a different outcome, but we got to go play defense. Credit to those guys. That (Jacobs) run game is the best defense you can play.”

Cannady is hoping for another big run game next week when the Golden Eagles take on Brother Rice.

“I’m glad the defense was able to get a stop because that brought the energy to the offense,” he said of the key stand. “We worked together as a team. I’m really proud of the offensive line. This week I feel like they worked their absolute hardest.

“The record resets at 0-0 once you hit the playoffs. I feel like we’re going to work as hard as we can this week to prepare for Brother Rice and I think we’re going to be ready.”

For Dill, it was a tough outcome for the West Suburban Conference Gold champs despite another great effort on his part.

“Today was not the day that we were supposed to go out, but no one’s going to be able to take away that we are champions,” Dill said. “Honestly, the sport of football has probably done more for me than any other thing in my life. Obviously, I love my family, but this team was like having another family.”

