Chris Chang leads Lake Zurich past Grant in first round of 6A playoffs

Chris Chang rang the bell early and often for Lake Zurich on Saturday.

The senior returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He followed that up with two first quarter interceptions. He later scored on a 70-yard catch and run as the Bears mauled Grant 46-13 in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs in Lake Zurich.

The fourth-seeded Bears (8-2) will host fifth-seeded Antioch, which beat Glenbard South 45-23 on Saturday, in the second round of the playoffs next weekend. The game will be a rematch of a Week 2 meeting between the teams that Lake Zurich won 33-0.

Lake Zurich coach Ron Planz said he wanted to take the ball to begin the game.

“I wanted to take the ball and take it down and get a score,” Planz said. “I felt that there is a little of that Lake Zurich mystique. I didn’t expect to return the opening kick for a touchdown. But when you kick to one of our best players that is going to happen.”

Planz loves how his team is playing right now.

“This is a different kind of team,” Planz said. “We have been playing really hard and I am proud of this team.”

Chang gave Lake Zurich a huge lift when he returned the game’s opening kickoff 78 yards.

“It just felt right,” said Chang, who along with the interceptions and touchdown catch, had six receptions for 117 yards and four tackles on defense. “Our team was itching to get the game going. I think despite what we did here, I think we can still do better. I am excited for us to show that.”

Lake Zurich quarterback Reid Pfeifer also had a big day. The senior was 13 of 17 for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Pfeiffer threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Evan Peterson and 16 yards to Colin Feczko to go with his 70-yarder to Chang.

“I think we outschemed them,” Pfeifer said. “I was just making the right reads. I think we’re playing with 110% effort and playing Lake Zurich football.”

The Bears also got a strong ground game from Kaden Abrantes, who had a 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Abrantes was able to rush for 146 yards on 14 carries running behind Jake Pacini, Andy Marmol, Matthew Musso, Jackson Griglione, Oliver Goodman and Jackson Lewandowski.

Lake Zurich also had a huge day defensively thanks to Chang, Arturo Zarinana, Brock Rubicz, Tyler Bonelli-Schultz, Christian McLaughlin, Ethan Elliott (interception) and Lewandowski.

The Bears defense slowed Grant running back Tyler Zdon, limiting him to 48 yards in 19 carries. They also held Grant to just 9 yards rushing thanks to five sacks and four other tackles for loss.

“We knew we had to stop Zdon,” Zarinana said. “We stayed in our scheme and followed what our coaches were asking us to do. We were pursuing to the ball real well.”

Grant (5-5) got a late first half touchdown from Matthew Gipson (8 of 23, 218 yards) to JorDan Kline. They also got a late 53-yard touchdown pass from Gipson to Max Hembrey (4 receptions, 137 yards).

Grant coach Tim Norwood said the opening kick and two first quarter interceptions changed things quickly for his team.

“They started off with a big play with special teams and then two turnovers from our offense,” Norwood said. “If you are going to beat a team like this, you just can’t shoot yourself in the foot. But I am proud of our seniors. They led us to three consecutive playoffs and set the tone for the future of our program.”

