Antioch pulls away from Glenbard South in second half

Antioch advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs for the third straight season after a 45-23 victory over Glenbard South at home on Saturday.

The Sequoits got things started on offense as they gave the ball to Kelen Wilson and he rewarded them with an 18-yard carry into the end zone to give his team the lead early.

“If we struck first, we knew we were going to have a chance,” Wilson said. “So we just came in, hit them first, and we just went on from there.”

It was one of six touchdowns scored by Antioch running backs throughout the afternoon. Wilson ran for three of them and also hauled in a touchdown pass.

“We have a good bullpen of running backs,” Antioch coach Brian Glashagel said. “When you got your horses, you got to ride them. So we rode our horses.”

After forcing a punt on the next Raiders possession, the Sequoits surged down the field, this time on a 54-yard Gavin Stone touchdown sprint.

“When I got the ball, I saw the defense. They started moving over, and then I saw the lane,” said Stone, who scored a pair of touchdowns. “Then it was just an open field from there.”

Antioch added three more points on its next possession with a 26-yard field goal from Jack Hulting.

Glenbard South began to find its footing as quarterback Tommy Bauman threw to tight end Troy Oleksak for a 39-yard gain that put running back Elijah Donahue in position to cut the lead to single digits heading into halftime.

“We had some issues in the first half with some misalignment,” Glenbard South coach Ryan Crissey said. “We just made sure the kids were in their specific spots and doing their jobs.”

Glenbard South edged closer to open the second half as it handed to Donahue and he broke into the red zone on a 55-yard carry. He finished the job a few plays later with his second touchdown on an 8-yard carry to make it a two-point game.

The second half looked poised to be a back-and-forth affair. However, Antioch defender Dominic Cabuyadao had different ideas.

With the score sitting at 24-15 and the Raiders surging, he jumped on a loose football and gave his team a huge opportunity to break it back open.

“Turnovers are huge momentum swings in football at any level,” Glashagel said. “You kind of felt the vibe there completely swing. That might have been the final nail in the coffin.”

Wilson and Stone went to work, adding three more touchdowns and wrapping this one up for the Sequoits.

With the win, Antioch will head for a rematch with Lake Zurich. The Sequoits lost to the Bears 33-0 in Week 2.

“We’ve got our hands full,” Glashagel said. “We played them a long, long, long time ago. We’re going to just regroup and get ready and try to hopefully give them a better game than we did the first time.”

