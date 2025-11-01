St. Charles North takes control early in first-round rout of United Township

Scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions, St. Charles North seized control early during Friday night’s 42-12 Class 7A first-round playoff victory over United Township in St. Charles.

“Our kids came out and played well,” said North Stars coach Rob Pomazak, whose team earned a first-round postseason triumph for the second consecutive year despite playing without standout receiver Keaton Reinke (illness). “We talked about getting out early, dominating all three phases — and they did.

“I’m proud of our guys. They picked up where they left off last week (in a 35-16 win over Lake Park). We’re playing our best football at the right time of the season. We’re excited about our opportunities.”

Forcing a three-and-out on United Township’s opening possession, the third-seeded North Stars (9-1) marched 68 yards in 10 plays to grab an early 6-0 lead as backup quarterback Michael Atkins scored on a 5-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation.

Following an encroachment penalty on the Panthers, the North Stars’ 2-point conversion run fell just short of the goal line.

The Panthers took the ensuing kick inside North Stars’ territory until senior linebacker Matthew Plumb ended the drive when he tackled Isaiah Navarrete for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-2 from the 37.

From there, the North Stars drove 60 yards in three plays, capped by tailback Carsen Durante’s 3-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.

“We wanted to come out hot and set the tone,” said North Stars senior linebacker Aidan McClure.

The North Stars quickly regained control of the ball when McClure recovered Lucas Tenbrock’s onside kick near midfield.

“We practiced that all week, Monday through Thursday, trying to perfect it,” McClure said. “I saw it bounce off (a United Township player) and I thought, ‘I have to go get that.’”

Six plays later, junior running back Tommy Vendl (7 carries, 41 yards) scored on a 3-yard run and JT Padron’s successful 2-point pass to Braden Harms in the corner of the end zone extended the first quarter lead to 21-0.

After the North Stars’ defense turned away another United Township threat, Padron tossed an 80-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Harms to make it 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

Vendl’s second touchdown of the night, a 23-yard jaunt, made it 35-0, and senior lineman Declan Smith’s interception at St. Charles North’s 7-yard line with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter thwarted the Panthers (5-5).

Padron (9 of 11, 226 yards) capped a six-play, 61-yard drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to EJ Mondesir on the North Stars’ first possession of the second half to begin a running clock.

Rowan Kallal and Navarrete (19 carries, 117 yards) scored the Panthers’ touchdowns.

“There’s still some things we need to clean up,” Pomazak said. “The little details will either send you home or send you to the next round.”

The North Stars await the winner of Saturday’s Carmel-Normal Community game in next weekend’s second round.

“It’ll get a lot tougher on our path,” Pomazak said.

