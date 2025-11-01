Five turnovers cost Marengo in Class 4A first-round loss to Peoria Notre Dame

Winning high school playoff football games often comes down to taking advantage of opportunities and limiting turning the ball over to the other team.

While the Marengo Indians took advantage of some opportunities, particularly in the second quarter, turning the ball over five times was just too much to overcome in their 35-21 loss to Peoria Notre Dame in the Class 4A first-round matchup.

“At one point, we were down one touchdown and had turned the ball over four times,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said, “but you’re in the second season and we battled and played their hearts out, but it wasn’t our night.”

Running the Wing-t offense, the visiting Irish (8-2) rushed for 336 yards and completed just one pass in the game.

The Irish jumped out a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions of the game. Notre Dame running back Ben Lutz finished their opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. On the first play of their second possession Blake Maxwell scored on a 66-yard run, the first of his two touchdowns, to build the lead.

The second quarter, though, belonged to Marengo (7-3).

Quarterback Sam Vandello and wide receiver Parker Mandelky jump-started the offense. After a short punt by Notre Dame, Vandello led a seven-play drive ending with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mandelky to start the second quarter scoring. In total, Mandelky hauled in seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in the first half before leaving the game with an injury.

Vandello led two more scoring drives in the second quarter, capping a 60-yard, eight-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Then right before the end of the quarter, he scored his second touchdown run, this one from two yards, to make it 21-21 at halftime.

“We had a big momentum shift, we started moving the ball with no mistakes, and I don’t run the ball a lot, but the line opened up the holes and it worked out for us,” Vandello said.

The second half, however, was challenging for the Marengo offense. On their five possessions in the second half, the Indians turned the ball over three times, punted once and turned the ball over on downs.

“We didn’t start off the game so hot, but we clicked in the second quarter, but the second half was on us, when you play a really good team like Notre Dame, it’s hard to come back from turning the ball over,” Marengo senior Ryan Grisman said.

Vandello finished the game 18-of-28 passing for 181 yards, with a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. Gavin Baros led the Indians in rushing with 26 yards on six carries. Senior Cooper Lopez caught four passes for 51 yards.

“First off, my teammates worked so hard to get us to where we’re at this season, and I thank the coaches for all of their support, but the future is really bright for the program and that is great to see,” Marengo senior Brady Kentgen said.