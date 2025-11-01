Caden Considine rushes for 3 TDs, Byron scores 63 points to roll past Oregon in Class 3A first-round game

Byron's Caden Considine (37) runs with the ball against Oregon on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs held at the Everett Stine Stadium in Byron. (Earleen Hinton)

Byron scored 36 straight points in the second quarter and went on to beat Oregon 63-15 in the Class 3A first-round game on Friday in Byron.

Caden Considine rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries for Byron (10-0).

Oregon closed the gap to 14-7 with 11:51 left in the second quarter on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Benny Olade to Keaton Salisbury .

However Byron would take a 50-7 lead into halftime. The Tigers finished the game with 443 yards rushing on 45 carries.

Oregon finished the game with just 184 total yards. Six different players scored for Byron. The 63 points given up by Oregon are the most in a single game in school history.