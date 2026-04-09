Friday Night Drive’s Top Defensive Linemen to Watch in 2026

Nazareth's Chris Kasky is the No. 1 ranked EDGE prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. (Billy Harding)

Friday Night Drive is highlighting some of the top returning players at each position for the 2026 IHSA football season. Here are 10 of the top defensive linemen to watch as the new season approaches.

Darieon Prescott, Bolingbrook, Class of 2028

A five-star EDGE prospect and top-ranked EDGE prospect nationally, Prescott stands 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 240 pounds. Prescott totaled 65 tackles, 14 TFLs, 8 PBUs, 3 FFs, 2 FRs and five sacks with 26 quarterback pressures and a pair of blocked kicks during his 2025 campaign. Prescott has Power 4 offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan State, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Florida State, Kansas State and Kentucky.

Kameron McGee, Brother Rice, Class of 2028

The Friday Night Drive 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, McGee was a game breaker for the Crusaders during their run to the Class 7A state championship. The 6-foot-3 sophomore finished with 54 tackles, 21 TFLs, 20 quarterback pressures, 10.5 sacks, 9 PBUs, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble at defensive end in 2025.

McGee, who earned All-CCL/ESCC honors last season, is a five-star prospect with dozens of Power 4 offers from programs like Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Oregon and more. McGee is the No. 4-ranked EDGE prospect in the entire country, per the 247Sports composite ratings.

Jyheir Sutton (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Brayden Parks, Brother Rice, Class of 2027

Another outstanding defensive lineman for the Crusaders, Parks was named an All-CCL/ESCC player and the CCL/ESCC Blue Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2025. A four-star prospect with loads of Power 4 offers, Parks posted 61 tackles, 23 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, five PBUs, two forced fumbles and an interception during Brother Rice’s 7A title run.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder made up part of a Brother Rice defensive line that, collectively, earned the CCL/ESCC Blue Lineman of the Year award. Currently the state’s No. 2-ranked defensive lineman in the 2027 class according to 247Sports composite, Parks holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State and more.

Jyheir Sutton, Kankakee, Class of 2027

An All-Southland Conference and Kankakee Daily Journal All-Area selection, Sutton recorded 88 tackles, 36 TFLs and 6.5 sacks for the Kays during his junior season. Sutton, who had 14 TFLs and four sacks two seasons ago, has a Division I offer from UNLV. Sutton helped lead Kankakee to the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Namari Anderson, Montini, Class of 2027

The man in the middle, Anderson plugged the hole at nose tackle in 2025, posting 67 tackles and 9 TFLs during Montini’s run to the 4A state championship. A three-year starter who’ll enter his fourth year on varsity, Anderson was named an All-CCL/ESCC selection this past fall. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder helped guide the Broncos to a 14-0 record and their second state championship in the last two seasons.

Batavia's Michael Vander Luitgaren runs away from the pressure of Mount Carmel's Caleb Tucker during their Class 7A state championship game in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

Caleb Tucker, Mount Carmel, Class of 2028

Nicknamed “The Bone Crusher” for his massive size, Tucker stands 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 355 pounds. The sophomore ranks as the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the state for the 2028 class. Tucker holds Power 4 offers from Oregon, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn and more.

Chris Kasky, Nazareth, Class of 2027

A leader on a Roadrunner defense that sacked plenty of quarterbacks in 2025, Kasky registered 68 tackles, 23 TFLs and 12 sacks this past season. A three-star prospect fringing on four-star status, Kasky has picked up Power 4 offers from Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska and Missouri. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder had 16 TFLs and five sacks in 2024.

Lamar Winfield, Providence, Class of 2027

Winfield, who’s picked up Division I offers this offseason, guided the Celtics to the Class 5A state finals in 2025. Standing 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 240 pounds, Winfield imposed his will in the trenches, totaling 60 tackles, 11 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two blocked kicks during his junior season. Winfield has multiple college visits this month.

SEP 26 Providence Catholic's Lamar Winfield (4) in action during the non-conference game against St. Francis at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Breckin Campbell, Richmond-Burton, Class of 2027

While Campbell played in only seven games while recovering from a torn ACL in the first half of the season, he was a force when he came back. Campbell, who medaled in fifth at 285 pounds during the Class 1A state wrestling meet in the winter, recorded 29 tackles, 14 solo stops, 3 sacks and 4 TFLs during his junior season with the Rockets. Richmond-Burton went 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the KRC in 2025.

David Folorunsho, St. Patrick, Class of 2027

The No. 1-rated defensive lineman in the state according to the 247Sports composite ratings, Folorunsho emerged as a key piece for a St. Patrick squad that won the CCL/ESCC Purple and returned to the playoffs under first-year coach Tom Zbikowski. Folorunsho recorded 27 tackles, 8 TFLs, two sacks and one forced fumble this past fall.

Folorunsho, a four-star recruit, holds Power 4 offers from Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, Texas and more.