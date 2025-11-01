Alden-Hebron falls to South Beloit in 8-Man playoff opener

South Beloit 37, Alden-Hebron 6: At South Beloit, the ninth-seeded Giants (7-3) ended their season with a loss to the eighth-seeded Sobos (8-2) in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoff opener. Jack Stewart had 58 yards rushing on four carries, including a 50-yard TD run for the Giants’ only points. He also threw for 28 yards and made one catch for 43 yards.

Louie Bageanis ran for 68 yards on 18 carries and added four catches for 67 yards. JP Stewart went 5-of-12 passing for 88 yards. Cohl Armbrust had 10 yards on the ground.

The Giants were led on defense by Jack Stewart, Bageanis and Ulysses Johnson, who had an interception.