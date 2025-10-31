Shaw Local

Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Round 1 high school football broadcasts

Dixon QB Jagger Kemp hans off to Landon Knige. Genoa-Kingston traveled to Dixon to take on the Dukes. The game took place on Dixon's Senior Night, October 24th, 2025

By John Sahly

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you three first-round high school football broadcasts this weekend.

Click the links below to listen live.

Oregon vs. Byron is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Click here to listen live to Oregon vs. Byron starting at 6:40 p.m.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Byron.

Dixon vs. Woodstock North is live on WIXN 1460-AM.

Click here to listen live to Dixon vs. Woodstock North starting at 6:45 p.m.

Gage Bright is on the call for Dixon vs. Woodstock North.

Amboy vs. Milford Cissna Park is live on River County 101.7.

Click here to listen live to Amboy vs. Milford Cissna Park starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. West Central.

