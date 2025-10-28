Connor Goehring returns to start for Jacobs in regular-season finale: McHenry County Week 9 notebook

Jacobs’ Connor Goehring runs the ball for a successful two-point conversion against Dundee-Crown earlier this month at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Jacobs had big hopes for strong-armed senior quarterback Connor Goehring at the start of the season.

The 6-4, 200-pound Goehring started last season, threw for 637 yards and six touchdowns and was named a team captain at the start of this season.

But Goehring injured his shoulder in the first half of the Golden Eagles’ game at Prairie Ridge in Week 2. Coach Brian Zimmerman said at the time that Goehring would be out for a couple of weeks.

Goehring returned to the field later than expected, but his shoulder has not healed well enough for him to get back on the field on a regular basis. Goehring did start against Cary-Grove on senior night Friday but handed the ball off on the only snap he played.

Sophomore Austin Stennett replaced Goehring in the Prairie Ridge game and has been the team’s starting QB ever since then, and Jacobs hasn’t missed a beat. The Eagles (6-3) open the Class 7A state playoffs with a noon kickoff Saturday at Addison Trail (8-1).

“Connor can’t throw,” Zimmerman said after the Eagles’ 44-29 loss to C-G. “He’s going to need surgery.”

Goehring has gotten in a few games since his injury and ran some PAT conversions, but that’s it.

“He is a trooper,” Zimmerman said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s a captain for a reason. He’s helped mentor Austin, and Austin has done a nice job as a sophomore. He’s got a lot of maturing and growing to do, but he’s made some really nice plays. I’m really proud of him too.”

Props to Dundee-Crown: Dundee-Crown’s season started so promising.

The Chargers held fourth-quarter leads against McHenry and Huntley in their first two games, only to lose both, including in overtime to Huntley. But D-C responded by beating Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire and Crystal Lake South to give the Chargers playoff hopes.

D-C shut out Hampshire and Crystal Lake South in Week 4 and Week 5, respectively. Back-to-back shutouts is something the Carpentersville school hadn’t accomplished since 1998.

Friday’s 42-6 loss to host Burlington Central was the Chargers’ fourth in a row, however, ending their season at 3-6.

“I’m proud of our guys, proud of how they fought all season,” D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said. “I told our seniors that they raised the bar for our program. I think that’s important. I’m not sure what teams thought Dundee-Crown was going to be this year, but I think our players have helped create an identity that we’re a tough-minded, work-hard team.”

Props to Prairie Ridge: For the second time in three years, Prairie Ridge put together an undefeated regular season to win the FVC.

Prairie Ridge's Logan Thennes is tackled by Jacobs' Michael Cannady during a Fox Valley Conference football game in September 2025 at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Wolves’ 54-26 win over visiting Crystal Lake South on Friday capped off a 9-0 campaign in which they led the FVC in scoring (39.4 points a game).

“It’s a great feeling to go 9-0,” Wolves senior defensive back/running back Logan Thennes said. “Everybody was saying we were going to go 5-4 and not make the playoffs, but it’s a great feeling to overcome all that and become 9-0 and win the Fox Valley.”

The Wolves led Crystal Lake South (1-8) only 38-26 at halftime but then got back to what coach Mike Frericks said was their “brand of football.” They shut out the Gators in the second half and won by 28 points.

“Our kids play hard, and we practice hard, and we stick to what we’re good at,” Frericks said. “We really focus on the fundamentals. Hopefully those fundamentals show [in] our tackling, our blocking. I’d still like to be better at them, but I thought we did a good job with that and really just staying true to us. That’s what we do.”

Prairie Ridge, a No. 1 seed in Class 5A, opens the playoffs with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at home against No. 16 Vernon Hills (5-4).

• Shaw Local News Network correspondent Mark Winter contributed to this report.