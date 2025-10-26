2025 IHSA/I8FA playoff pairings: first round information for BCR/NewsTribune teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each NewsTribune/BCR area team. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 3A

No. 14 Princeton (6-3) at No. 3 Bloomington Central Catholic (9-0)

When: TBD

About Princeton: The Tigers are in the playoffs for seventh year in a row, but they find themselves in an unfamiliar position having to go on the road in the first round. Princeton hasn’t been on the road for the first round since being a No. 9 seed and traveling to No. 8 Elmwood-Brimfield in 2018, a game the Tigers won 39-12. “It’s a little bit unfamiliar territory because we’re usually at home first round, but I think we’ll be fine and we’ll overcome it,” said Princeton senior running back/linebacker Casey Etheridge, who has rushed for 1,361 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. … Princeton has been to the 3A quarterfinals in five straight seasons with a semifinal appearance in 2019. … All three of Princeton’s losses have come to ranked/receiving votes teams in 2A No. 1 Rockridge, 1A No. 4 Newman and 3A receiving votes Monmouth-Roseville. … After starting 2-3, the Tigers have won four games in a row, including a 48-0 win over 2A playoff qualifier Erie-Prophetstown on Friday. … Princeton is 1-3 against playoff teams this season.

About BCC: The Saints have a rich postseason history that includes four state championships (one each in 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A) and three runner-up finishes. … BCC is making its fourth consecutive playoff appearance, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2023, but its last three postseason trips came in 2A. The Saints last competed in the 3A playoffs in 2017. … BCC was ranked No. 3 in the final Associated Press Class 3A poll behind Byron and IC Catholic. … The Saints are members of the Illini Prairie Conference. They went 8-0 in conference and beat St. Teresa 61-21 in their lone nonconference game. … BCC defeated three playoff teams in 8-1 Tolono Unity (34-27), 7-2 Monticello (41-13) and 5-4 St. Joseph-Ogden (67-28). … The Saints are averaging 47 points per game. They’ve scored more than 40 points seven times and eclipsed 60 points twice. … BCC is allowing 14 points per game and has held five opponents to 14 points or less, including two shutouts. … The Saints have a pair of players who will play Division I football in senior QB/RB/S Valshub Powe, who is committed to Illinois State, and junior LB/QB Matthew Brady, who has offers to play at ISU, Miami of Ohio, Toledo and Western Illinois. … BCC’s actual enrollment is 316 students but it’s 521.4 with the IHSA multiplier.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 12 Milford-Cissna Park (6-3) at No. 5 Amboy co-op (8-1)

When: TBD

About Milford-Cissna Park: The Bearcats streak of making every I8FA postseason is still alive as the inaugural state champions in 2018 have yet to miss the field. … Dual threat quarterback Dierks Neukomm conducts an offense that’s reached the 40-point mark five times in 2025. … The Bearcats enter the postseason in a bit of a funk, losing their last two games by a combined 93-56 tally.

About Amboy co-op: The Clippers are the two-time defending Illinois 8-Man state champions. Amboy has played in three consecutive state championship games. … The Clippers have won eight games in a row since a 30-22 Week 1 loss to Milledgeville. … Amboy co-op has scored 46 points or more in all eight wins and have eclipsed 60 points four times. The Clippers have held their last eight opponents to 18 points or less, including four games of 8 points or less. … Amboy has beaten three playoff teams - Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Galva and West Central - by a combined 166-38. … The Clippers beat Milford-Cissna Park 30-28 in the second round of the 2022 playoffs.