2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Kane County Chronicle area teams

Class 7A

No. 30 East Moline United (5-4) at No. 3 St. Charles North (8-1)

When: TBD

About East Moline United: The Panthers have had an up-and-down season, starting off 3-0 before going 1-4 over their next five games before getting their fifth win on a forfeit from Alleman, securing their first appearance in the playoffs since 2001. The Panthers went 0-4 against teams with winning records this season, with their closest contests being a 36-33 loss to Geneseo in Week 5 and a 23-21 loss to Quincy in Week 6. The Panthers’ offense is led by running back Isaiah Navarrete and quarterback Jonathan Drake.

About St. Charles: The North Stars ended the season with back-to-back victories against Glenbard North and Lake Park after suffering their only loss of the season in Week 7 to Wheaton Warrenville South. They also clinched a share of the DuKane Conference alongside Batavia for the second straight season. It’s the third time in four seasons that St. Charles North has finished the regular season with an 8-1 record, with it making the Class 7A quarterfinals in 2022 before losing to St. Rita 28-7, and making it to the second round before falling 48-15 to eventual Class 7A champ Mount Carmel last season. QB JT Padron has been exceptional in his first year under center, and has been aided by guys like running back Carsen Durante and wide receiver Keaton Reinke. On defense, linebackers Aidan McClure and Matthew Plumb have led the forefront.

Batavia's Michael Vander Luitgaren looks for the opening against Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday, Oct. 24,2025 in Wheaton. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

No. 20 Hoffman Estates (6-3) at No. 13 Batavia (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Hoffman Estates: The Hawks are back in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and for the seventh time in eight full seasons under head coach Tim Heyse. A member of the Mid-Suburban - West conference, the Hawks started the season with a 5-0 record before dropping three of their final four games to Palatine, Fremd and Barrington, who are all in the Class 8A playoff field. The Hawks upset eighth-seeded Lincoln Park 30-14 in the first round of the 7A playoffs last season before falling 49-28 to Lincoln-Way Central, a team the Bulldogs would later beat in the state semifinals, in the second round. Torey Baskin leads the Hawks as both a wide receiver and defensive back, while the offense is also aided by quarterback Austin Lesniak.

About Batavia: The reigning Class 7A state runner up bounced back a pair of tough losses in the first half of the season with four straight wins, including a 45-12 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South to clinch its sixth DuKane Conference title in seven seasons alongside St. Charles North. Their losses to the North Stars and Glenbard West both came in the final seconds of the game, falling 31-28 to the Hilltoppers in Week 1 and 43-42 to North in Week 5. The Bulldogs have been to the playoffs in each of the past 14 seasons, with each of the last four runs being ended by Mount Carmel, who now is in Class 8A. QB Michael Vander Luitgaren, who was a playoff hero for the Bulldogs last season, has 1,835 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns to lead the offense, which eclipsed 40 points four times this season. The defense, who have held each of their last four opponents to under 100 rushing yards, has been led by the linebacking duo of Tony Minnec and Nick Jansey.

Prairie Ridge vs. Burlington Central Varsity Football Burlington Central quarterback Landon Arnold passes during their game against Prairie Ridge on September 19, 2025 at Burlington Central High School. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Class 6A

No. 15 Libertyville (5-4) at (2) Burlington Central (8-1)

When: TBD

About Libertyville: Libertyville is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season, winning four out of its final five games to reach the Class 6A field. The Wildcats lost their Week 9 game to Warren 49-21. They’ve scored 205 points (22.8 a game) and allowed 181 (20.1 a game) this season. Last year’s Libertyville team beat Deerfield (43-17) in the first round and bowed out of the playoffs with a 23-17 loss to Lake Forest.

About Burlington Central: The Rockets coasted to a 42-6 win against Dundee-Crown, getting three touchdown passes from Landon Arnold, to finish as the FVC runner-up behind Prairie Ridge. Central’s only loss during the regular season came against Prairie Ridge in Week 4 (28-7). The tough Rockets defense allowed less than 10 points a game in the regular season, including a total of 26 points in their final four games. Central enters back-to-back playoff trips on a five-game winning streak. Last year’s team defeated Grant 42-14 in a first-round game and lost to Geneva 42-28 in the second round.

Kaneland quarterback Jalen Carter runs the ball against L-P on Oct. 17, 2025 at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Class 5A

No. 10 Lakes (6-3) at No. 7 Kaneland (7-2)

When: TBD

About Lakes: The Eagles turned around a 2-7 season to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and now look for their first playoff win since 2018. Mason Crowley anchors the Lakes ground game, averaging almost 7 yards per carry through eight weeks. Ean Ankney is the school’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 36 in his career entering Week 9. Dillan Davis had eight sacks in the first eight games.

About Kaneland: After a relatively tough two-week stretch - a 21-20 loss to Rochelle and a 22-21 win against La Salle-Peru that required a fourth-quarter comeback and late field goal for the win - the Knights got a big 55-28 home win against Althoff Catholic in Week 9, keeping the defending 1A state champs out of the postseason. Jalen Carter ran for 184 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 180 yards and two scores. Carter Grabowski had 238 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The Knights have qualified for eight straight postseasons, but were last in Class 5A in 2021.

St. Francis's Brock Phillip (1) hands the ball off to teammate St. Francis's Tivias Caldwell jr. (42) during the game on Oct. 3, 2025, while taking on IC Catholic Prep held at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

No. 9 St. Francis (6-3) at No. 8 Morgan Park (6-3)

When: TBD

Similar opponent: Both St. Francis and Morgan Park faced Nazareth, with the Mustangs falling 33-6 in Week 2 and the Spartans losing 42-16 in Week 9.

About the Spartans: St. Francis, a semifinalist in each of the last three seasons, is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance under coach Bob McMillen. The Spartans feature one of the better wide receiver groups around with Michigan State commit Zach Washington, SIU recruit Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock. Senior QB Brock Phillip, a transfer from Geneva, returned in Week 9 after missing the previous week with an injury. Jaylen Torres, a four-year starter and Lindenwood commit, leads St. Francis up front. St. Francis was held to a season-low point total in a 42-16 Week 9 loss to Nazareth, but on the season the Spartans score just over 32 points per game. The defense, though, has given up 40 points per game in its three losses.

About Morgan Park: The Mustangs are making their fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs, and their 24th playoff since 2000. The Mustangs three losses are also nothing to scoff at, falling to Downers Grove North, Nazareth and Kenwood. The big name on the Mustangs’ team is Nasir Rankin, an Illinois wide receiver commit who leads the team with 393 receiving yards in seven games.

Class 3A

No. 9 Aurora Central Catholic (7-2) at No. 8 Rauner (7-2)

When: TBD

About Aurora Central Catholic: The Chargers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and ended the season with a 32-30 victory over Fisher a week after being forced to forfeit a game against Wisconsin’s Big Foot. The Chargers only faced one opponent that finished with an above .500 record on the season in Marquette Catholic, who they lost to 41-20 back in Week 4. The Chargers have been led by senior running back Trey Seifrid, who had 936 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns off of 78 carries over the first seven weeks of play.

About Rauner: The Wildcats clinched their first trip to the playoffs for the first time in school history after going undefeated in the Chicago Public - North Central conference. The Wildcats were winners of five straight before ending the season with a 22-6 loss to Crane Medical. The main standout of the team is its defense, which never allowed over 30 points in a game this season and also recorded three shutouts.

Wheaton Academy's John Mazzerella makes the tackle on Aurora Christian's Dom Klimpke on Oct. 17,2025 in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Class 2A

No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown (6-3) at No. 6 Aurora Christian (7-2)

When: TBD

About Erie: The Panthers, who are a part of the Three Rivers - Rock conference, have made consecutive playoffs for the second time in school history, with the Panthers advancing to three in a row from 2012 to 2014. Erie lost its season finale to Princeton 48-0, but were winners of four straight prior to it, which included a 42-36 victory over Riverdale in Week 6, its only win over another school making the playoffs. The Panthers lost their opening round matchup against Bismarck-Henning 12-6, and will be looking for their first playoff win since 2021.

About Aurora Christian: The Eagles enter the playoffs as winners of their last four games, including a 44-20 win over Marian Central Catholic in Week 9, after losing back-to-back contests against Bishop McNamara and Hope Academy. The Eagles have appeared in the last seven playoffs, but have only made it out of the second round twice during that span, with their last time being in 2023. The main focal point of the team is their offense, which scored over 40 points in seven of their games this season. Senior quarterback Asa Johnson has been at the mantel for the season, while two-way stars in Jalen Callaway and Dom Klimpke have been crucial to the team’s success.

Alex Kantecki, Eddie Carifio and Josh Welge all contributed to this report