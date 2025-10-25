Warren rolls past Libertyville, completes unbeaten North Suburban Conference title

Facing off against a playoff-qualifying opponent, the Warren football team showed it is ready for the postseason knocking off Libertyville 49-21 on Friday night.

In addition, the Blue Devils took home the North Suburban Conference title outright finishing undefeated in conference play and 8-1 overall.

“We knew where that conference championship belonged,” linebacker Royce Lopez said. “It belonged here. It was a wonderful goal we set, but that is only one of two. The second goal is obviously to get past the quarterfinals and get to that state championship game and win it.”

Warren’s Aaron Stewart, who has committed to Illinois, set the tone early, eclipsing 100 yards rushing midway through the first quarter with his second touchdown, a 33-yard run.

While Stewart has been carrying the load for Warren on offense, the Blue Devils showed they had other guys that could make plays. While Warren only attempted seven passes, they were for big gains.

Quarterback Reed Dangel completed his first pass for 28 yards to a diving Zech Yancey on the 1-yard line. Yancey also had a 39-yard carry.

Dangel threw his only touchdown to Simon Castillo for a 35-yard score in the second quarter.

“People think we are heavy on the run, but really we are not,” Warren coach Bryan McNulty said. “We feel confident in our quarterbacks, Reed Dangel and Xavier Vinson. They both played well tonight. We feel confident about our weapons on the perimeter.”

After catching the ball on a screen, Nathaniel Duarte bulldozed his way 12 yards breaking several tackles and falling just short of the end zone.

Stewart pounded it in on the next play. He finished with five touchdowns and 221 yards rushing.

Even when Stewart made a rare mistake, such as fumbling the ball on 1-yard line, his teammates were there to pick him up as Adrian Abrego recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

In addition, Johnny Randolph rushed 65 yards, while Corvell Hodges had 40.

Libertyville quarterback Trevor Wallace threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, finding Brock Williams and Bode Rohrbach for scores.

Gavin Dickson also scored on a 50-yard touchdown run, which at the time put the Wildcats (5-4, 4-3) down 14-7, giving them some life.

That did not last long as Warren led 42-7 at the half with the help of a Lopez blocked punt to push the momentum Warren’s way.

Warren will look to build off that momentum as it heads to the postseason.

“I feel confident,” said defensive end Christopher Augustus, who had a sack. “We had a good season, so of course we are going to have a good playoff spot, home field advantage. I feel my 11 guys can take on any 11 guys in the state.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251024/prep-football/warren-rolls-past-libertyville-to-cap-perfect-north-suburban-conference-season/