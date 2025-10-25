St. Bede falls in regular season finale: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

FOOTBALL

St. Teresa 45, St. Bede 22: The Bulldogs scored the first 10 points of the game and the Bruins couldn’t overcome the deficit in a nonconference loss Friday in Decatur.

St. Bede pulled within 10-7 with 3:14 left in the second quarter, but trailed 17-7 at halftime.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 24-7 in the third and 38-15 in the fourth.

St. Bede finishes 2-7.

Mercer County 33, Mendota 10: The Trojans trailed 13-10 going to the fourth quarter but were outscored 20-0 in the final 12 minutes in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Mendota.

Mercer County took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by John Baldwin. Ethan Escatel booted a 36-yard field goal with 27.5 seconds left in the second quarter to pull Mendota within 10-7 at halftime.

After the Golden Eagles went ahead 13-3 on a 57-yard TD pass from Baldwin with Lucas Marston, the Trojans responded with a 27-yard scoring run by Wyatt Ossman.

However, Mercer County (2-7) scored the final three TDs of the game.

Ossman finished with 84 yards and a TD on 13 carries for Mendota (2-7), while Aden Tillman completed 8-of-20 passes for 85 yards with an interception.

Warrensburg-Latham 22, Fieldcrest 14: Lucas Anson rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries as the Knights came up short in a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Medium Division game in Warrensburg.

Fieldcrest finishes 1-8.

Farmington 48, Bureau Valley 0: Bureau Valley finishes the season 1-8 after a Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division loss in Manlius.

Amboy 54, West Central 14: The Clippers scored the first 16 points of the game and pulled away for a victory in their regular season finale in Biggsville.

Amboy co-op (8-1) led 46-14 at halftime.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

IVCC def. Waubonsie 21-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23: The Eagles won a nonconference match in Oglesby to improve to 11-14.