Knigge makes history as Dixon defeats Genoa-Kingston

Dixon's Landon Knigge outruns Genoa-Kingston defenders during their Big Northern Conference regular-season finale at A.C. Bowers Field on Friday, October 24, 2025. Knigge set a new single-game school record with 447 rushing yards in the Dukes' 58-20 victory. (Brian Hurley)

Landon Knigge got quite the workout Friday night. His offensive line will reap the rewards.

On a Senior Night to remember, Knigge ran for a single-game school-record 447 yards as Dixon rolled past Genoa-Kingston 58-20 in the regular-season finale at A.C. Bowers Field.

“I’m taking my O-line to the best, most expensive dinner on the planet, that’s what I’m doing,” Knigge said. “They deserve it, they’ve deserved it all year. They’ve been putting in the work blocking for me, and I appreciate that and respect it a lot.”

Knigge ran for 91 yards on his first two touches, including a 52-yard touchdown. He added TD runs of 10 and 59 yards to finish the first quarter with 225 yards, then tacked on 155 more yards in the second quarter, including TD runs of 18 and 42 yards.

He broke off a 30-yard run on the opening drive of the second half, and finished with 16 runs of double-digit yards – including nine of 25 yards or longer – while averaging 21.3 yards per carry.

“It’s awesome. I’ve grown up with him, played with him my whole life, and it’s a great thing to see that he’s out here breaking yards and doing everything he can to help us win,” said Brady Lawrence, who had a pair of sacks. “We have 100% trust in our offense to put up points and our whole defense to do our thing. There’s no doubt whatsoever.”

Knigge’s 21 carries were the second-most in a game this season, and he smashed Arthur Cox’s old record of 366 yards with his final run of the first half, a 25-yarder that set up Kemp’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Koehler for a 51-14 halftime lead. Knigge had 380 yards on 15 first-half carries.

“When LJ [Knigge] is cooking like that, we’re going to ride him,” quarterback Jagger Kemp said. “I love to distribute the ball, give everyone their chances, get it to everybody so we can all have fun.

“But LJ’s amazing. I’ve been coming to Dixon games for a long time, and we’ve never seen anything like that. Arthur Cox was really good and did his thing here, but it’s obviously great to see LJ do this. It’s always fun watching him, and it’s fun playing with him.”

Dixon QB Jagger Kemp runs outside to try and avoid a tackle by Genoa-Kingston's Jaiden Lee during their BNC game at A.C. Bowers Field on Friday, October 24, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Knigge now has 121 carries for 1,845 yards (15.25 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns on the season, and has rushed for more than 100 yards in all nine games as the Dukes (8-1, 7-1 BNC) enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.

Dixon rolled up 618 total yards, including 509 on the ground, and Kemp was 7-for-10 passing for 109 yards, with TD passes to Koehler (four catches, 84 yards) and Kellen Haenitsch; he also rushed for 55 yards and a score.

It’s the fifth straight game – and sixth time this season – that Dixon has scored 50 points or more. The Dukes have scored at least 47 points in eight of their nine games.

“You score those touchdowns to take the lead, then it’s all about staying locked in,” Knigge said. “They scored a couple of times, give them credit, but we just had to keep scoring as an offense and keeping doing good things as a defense, just working as a team.”

Genoa-Kingston (4-5, 4-4 BNC) never stopped battling, and Cody Cravatta finished with 190 passing yards and 59 rushing yards, with short touchdown runs in each half and a 35-yard scoring strike to Blake Ides late in the second quarter.

But two lost fumbles and an interception in the first half gave Dixon extra chances to score, and the Cogs just couldn’t keep up despite racking up 322 total yards.

“You’ve got to make tackles,” GK coach Cam Davekos said. “Offensively, we were able to put some motion in the game, use misdirection to catch them off-guard here and there, and take opportunities when they arose. Obviously turning the ball over a couple of time put us back, but we battled back and our offense did their thing and did their best.”