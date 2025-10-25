Johnny O’Brien throws for 383 yards, 5 TDs as Fremd routs Schaumburg

Fremd was whistled 15 times for penalties for 155 yards and had five touchdowns called back.

It didn’t matter.

The Vikings had Johnny O’Brien on their side.

The Northwestern recruit was incredible.

O’ Brien completed 23-of-38 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns and an interception in less than three quarters of play as the Vikings defeated Schaumburg 41-7 in Mid-Suburban League play in Palatine on Friday night.

The senior quarterback spread the wealth, completing passes to seven different receivers.

MarQuan Brewster caught nine passes for 114 yards and TD receptions of 23 and 36 yards.

Ben Riddle grabbed five passes for 86 yards and had TD catches of 43 and 20 yards. Jayden Faulkner caught three passes for 48 yards with a TD reception of 32 yards.

Jay Box caught four passes for 36 yards and a TD pass from reserve Will Clark. Faulkner led the rushing attack for the winners (8-1, 4-1).

Ray Black led Schaumburg with 87 yards rushing and a 33-yard touchdown run on the last play of the game.

Mike Murray had an interception.

Schaumburg ends its season with a 3-6 overall mark, 0-5 in the MSL West.