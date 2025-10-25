EJ Kuhlman makes Lyons history in win over York

Throughout its history, the Lyons Township football program has received several memorable game performances. On a chilly Friday night at Bennett Field in Western Springs, junior running back EJ Kuhlman turned in the latest.

Kuhlman rushed for a school-record 246 yards on 43 carries to lead the Lions past York 34-26. The victory prevented the Dukes from claiming a share of the West Suburban Silver title.

“We game-planned well this week,” Kuhlman said. “It was easy to run with the great o-line we have.”

Things started promising for York (6-3, 4-2 West Suburban Silver) as Zack Assaad (20-of-38, 238 yards, 2 INT) connected with Hunter Stepanich for a 7-yard touchdown on the game’s opening possession. Then after Noah Zmrhal picked off LT quarterback Jack Slightom in the end zone on the Lions’ first drive, Henry Duda scampered 90 yards for a score and a 14-0 Dukes’ lead. Duda had a big night himself, running for 256 yards on 23 carries.

“He’s been great all year,” York coach Don Gelsomino said of Duda. “He’s been incredible.”

But the game took a turn into LT’s favor during the second quarter. Slightom (6-of-13, 163 yards) hit Brady Rusk for a 44-yard touchdown. Then York fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the ball was recovered by LT’s Dylan Wolf at the Dukes’ 44. A few plays later, Kuhlman went in from 15 yards out to tie the game 14-14 with 5:56 left in the first half.

“EJ was battling cramping tonight,” said LT coach Jon Beutjer. “For him to set a school record, I’m proud of him.”

A York punt that went just one yard gifted LT (7-2, 4-2) excellent field position for its next drive and the Lions cashed in with Kuhlman’s second TD, this time from a yard out with 1:22 left in the half. The PAT was blocked to leave the score 20-14.

York’s Jack O’Connor drilled a 47-yard field goal just before halftime to pull the Dukes within three. But LT went 65 yards on seven plays to start the second half - all Kuhlman runs. The drive ended with Kuhlman going in from the York 7. Then the Lions looked like they were pulling away when on their next drive, Slightom found Grant Smith for a 15-yard score and a 34-17 lead.

But York rallied as Duda scored on a 35-yard run late in the third quarter. Then with 3:05 remaining in regulation, O’Connor got the Dukes closer with a 30-yard field goal.

York got the ball back with 1:13 left on its 30. Assaad completed a pair of passes, then a LT facemask penalty put the Dukes at the Lions 19 with 45 seconds to play.

But on 3rd and 2 from the LT 11, Assaad couldn’t handle a low snap, and the ball was recovered by LT’s Miko Zecevic with 34.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Lions.

“I’m just proud of our team,” Beutjer said. “Our guys kept believing and fighting and stayed the course. York’s a good football team and I’m proud of our team’s grit because that game could’ve easily gone the other way.”

York had four turnovers against LT, and Gelsomino felt they were the difference in the game.

“You don’t beat (LT) with four turnovers,” he said. “We also didn’t tackle well enough either, and they made a few more plays than us. (LT) beat us in Week 8 last year and we learned from it and make a nice run (to the 8A title game). So we’ve got to hope we do the same thing this year.”

LT is also looking forward to the playoffs, and Kuhlman believes the Lions are ready.

“We’re going to keep on powering the rock,” he said. “This line can definitely take us far in the playoffs.”