Cary-Grove outlasts Jacobs in battle of playoff teams

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams powers through the Jacobs’ defense during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Cary-Grove‘s football team got more than another victory Friday night to close out the regular season.

For the first time in a month, the Trojans got a much-needed, back-and-forth, competitive game against a Fox Valley Conference opponent. C-G never trailed against host Jacobs, but never had victory comfortably secured until late in its 44-29 win in Algonquin.

The playoff-bound Trojans (7-2, 7-2 FVC) extended their winning streak to seven games, while snapping the five-game winning streak of Jacobs (6-3, 6-3), which also will be playing postseason ball.

“Our last four games were fairly lopsided, so it was really good to have a good, physical test here,” said C-G coach Brad Seaburg, whose team had outscored its past four opponents – Hampshire, Crystal Lake South, Dundee-Crown and Crystal Lake Central – by a combined total of 182-53.

Logan Abrams once again led the Trojans’ option attack, which won despite fumbling the ball away twice while also giving up a pick-six. Abrams rushed 25 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. C-G had two other 100-yard rushers in quarterback Jackson Berndt (12 carries, 120 yards, two TDs) and freshman running back Ty Tenopir (five carries, 119 yards, TD).

Freshman Leo Zavala added 56 yards and a TD on seven carries, as the Trojans totaled 457 yards on the ground.

Cary-Grove's Leo Zavala runs the ball as Jacobs' Cooper Gulgren closes in during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“This really sets the stage [going into the playoffs],” Abrams said. “The past four weeks we really haven’t played a playoff-caliber team, but Jacobs is a very good team. We made a lot of mistakes and played through a lot of adversity, but we came out with the win.

“I’m really proud of everyone.”

Abrams scored from 3 yards out on C-G’s opening possession of the game, and Berndt ran for the PAT to make the score 8-0, but the Trojans had their next series end when Jacobs sophomore Jordan Hudson recovered a fumble. Nine plays later, Golden Eagles QB Austin Stennett (7-of-18 passing, 91 yards) hit Jack Coates in the end zone from 12 yards out.

C-G answered, as Zavala sped outside and raced into the end zone from 16 yards out with 9:45 left in the second quarter.

Back came Jacobs. Stennett’s fake handoff and dash of 50 yards set up Michael Cannady’s 15-yard TD run on the next snap, pulling the Eagles to within 15-14.

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams is tackled by Jacobs' Justin Gonzalez during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The speedy Tenopir then took a pitch from Berndt and flew down the right sideline for a 74-yard TD. C-G moved the ball to the Jacobs 29 on its next series, but Justin Gonzalez intercepted Berndt and raced 75 yards for a pick-six, cutting Jacobs’ deficit to 22-21 with 1:36 left in the half.

The teams exchanged turnovers to start the second half, with linebacker Coates recovering a C-G fumble and the Trojans’ Jason Ritter Jr. intercepting Stennett.

This time, it was C-G’s turn to capitalize on a turnover, as Tenopir took a pitch and scored from 20 yards out with 5:12 left in the third to lengthen the Trojans’ lead to 30-21.

Jacobs wouldn’t go away. Stennett hit Carson Goehring (four catches, 55 yards) with 42 seconds left in the third, and Stennett connected with Cannady on the ensuing PAT to cut the C-G lead to 30-29.

The Trojans responded. On fourth-and-1 from Jacobs 2, Abrams barreled into the end zone. He actually walked in, thanks to big blocks from his linemen.

“I got some big guys up front,” Abrams said with a smile. “They do a really good job. I’m really happy to have them.”

“Logan’s a load,” Seaburg said. “He just proves it every week.”

Cary-Grove's Brady Elbert tackles Jacobs' Caden DuMelle during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

C-G put the game away when Berndt, on what looked like a broken play, scored from 44 yards out.

“They’re a really good program,” Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said. “I feel good going into the playoffs at 6-3. We’re probably not going to see a triple-option [offense] in [Class] 7A, but I thought that our kids really played their hearts out. I’m super proud of them.

“I tip my cap to Coach Seaburg and his team. They came out ready to play, but I think we gave them a pretty good battle.”

C-G held Jacobs’ potent rushing attack in check. Caden DuMelle rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries, while Cannady finished with 47 yards on 10 attempts.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Seaburg said. “Jacobs is a really good team, and hopefully they do well in the playoffs.”