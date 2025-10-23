McHenry County Week 9 IHSA football previews

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South put up a good battle against Jacobs last week in its home finale. The Gators lost 44-30 but trailed only 21-19 at halftime. QB Michael Silvius was 33-of-53 passing for a career-best 380 yards and two TDs, both to WR Noa Franch, who had 12 receptions for 186 yards. It was the Gators’ second-best offensive showing of the season but their fourth loss in a row. ... The Gators lost to Prairie Ridge 49-0 in Week 2 last year. ... The last time the Gators won only one game in a season – not counting the abbreviated 2020 spring season during COVID-19 – was 1999.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge had to wait until Saturday to extend their perfect season, as the Wolves completed their suspended game from Friday against host Dundee-Crown by winning 41-15. The game was suspended because of what Carpentersville police later confirmed were gunshots fired in the area. QB Luke Vanderwiel had his fourth 200-yard rushing performance of the season, as he finished with 227 yards and five TDs on 21 carries. For the season, the senior has rushed for 1,427 yards and 26 TDs. He also threw for 26 yards against D-C. ... The win clinched a share of the FVC title for the Wolves, who scored 40-plus points for the third time this season. They remain the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the Associated Press poll.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Cary-Grove’s Lance Moore runs the ball against Huntley in September 2025 at Huntley High School in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove clinched a playoff berth last week with a 40-7 win on senior night over visiting Hampshire. Fullback Logan Abrams had another big night running the football, as he gained 215 yards on 19 carries. He had touchdown runs of 8, 58 and 33 yards, giving him eight TDs in the Trojans’ past two games. It was the sixth win in a row for C-G, which rushed for 392 yards while limiting the Whip-Purs to 137 yards of total offense. Lance Moore (TD) and Leo Zavala added 86 and 54 rushing yards, respectively, on only five carries each. Linebacker Oliver Antonelli had an interception, pass breakup and tackle for loss. ... The Trojans have outscored their opponents 252-103 during their winning streak. ... C-G beat Jacobs 35-14 in Week 4 last year en route to finishing 9-0 in the FVC.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs ran its winning streak to five games last week by beating host Crystal Lake South 44-30. The win locked up a playoff berth for the Golden Eagles, who had three players rush for 100 yards. Michael Cannady led the way, gaining 172 yards and scoring two TDs. Caden DuMelle added 146 yards and two scores, and Justin Gonzalez ran for an even 100 yards and two TDs. Jacobs finished with 410 yards on the ground (8.7 average). Carson Goehring had four catches for 23 yards. DuMelle’s performance gave the senior his second 1,000-yard rushing season, as he also eclipsed the mark his sophomore year and just missed it last year. He’s up to 1,142 rushing yards and 13 TDs this season.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown hopes to have starting QB Ikey Grzynkowicz back after the junior missed last week’s 41-15 loss to visiting Prairie Ridge with what coach Mike Steinhaus called a lower-body injury suffered against Jacobs the previous week. Aereon Baily, who usually plays wide receiver, started at QB and rushed for a score, as did RB Kadin Malone. Friday’s game was suspended because of what Carpentersville police said were gunshots fired near D-C. ... The Chargers have lost three straight games, after winning three in a row. ... D-C lost to Burlington Central 24-22 in Week 2 last year.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat Crystal Lake Central 41-6 last week to run its winning streak to four games. The playoff-bound Rockets, who remain in sole possession of second place in the FVC behind Prairie Ridge, led 28-0 at halftime and 41-0 after three quarters. RB Henry Deering rushed for 147 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. LB/HB Trevor Raap had five tackles, including a TFL, and also caught a TD pass. ... The Rockets have scored 40-plus points in three of their past four games. Their 81 points allowed are the fewest in the FVC.

FND pick: Burlington Central

Huntley (4-4, 4-4) at Hampshire (3-5, 3-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: A week after being held to a season-low seven points against Burlington Central, Huntley erupted for a season-high point total in beating McHenry 48-36. Sophomore QB Malik Carter threw for 330 yards and five TDs (both season bests), as the Red Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak and put themselves in good position to secure an at-large playoff berth if they can beat Hampshire. Carter was 23-of-28 passing with TD throws of 36, 59, 5, 8 and 35 yards. WR Jacob Marx had seven catches for 99 yards and a TD, WR Matthew Schroeder had seven receptions for 111 yards and two TDs, and RB Chase Hojnacki had two rushing TDs and one receiving TD. LB Jonas Owens led the defense with 11 tackles, including three for loss and two sacks. Owens also forced and recovered a fumble. The Raiders produced three turnovers in the first half and never trailed. ... Huntley beat Hampshire 29-22 in Week 5 last year.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire’s playoff hopes took a big hit last week with a 40-7 loss to host Cary-Grove, which forced a running clock late in the third quarter. The Whip-Purs totaled only 137 yards of offense and scored their only TD when Uriah Beamon recovered a C-G fumble in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Chris Whetstone was limited to zero rushing yards on eight carries after gaining 128 yards the previous week against McHenry. QB Tyler Lacke was 8-of-20 passing for 58 yards. Ivan Lechuga had three catches for 17 yards. The Whips played their second straight game without RB Tymere Marshall, who’s battling an injury, coach Shane Haak said.

FND pick: Huntley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central is out to avoid its first winless season since 2002. The Tigers’ 41-6 loss to Burlington Central last week was their fifth at home this season. Their 317 points allowed are the most in the FVC, and their 76 points scored are the fewest in the conference. ... The Tigers beat McHenry 21-7 in Week 6 last year.

About the Warriors: Once 2-0, McHenry returns to McCracken Field for its season finale, having lost six in a row. The Warriors’ 48-36 loss to host Huntley last week marked the fifth time this season that they have allowed 35 or more points. QB Jeffry Schwab has been a bright spot all season. The senior had 18 carries for 183 yards, including TD runs of 51 and 33 yards. McHenry scored the game’s final 22 points, getting 4-yard TD runs from Hunter Lechner and Mick Reidy and a 10-yard score from Dayton Warren on a reverse.

FND pick: McHenry

Woodstock North’s David Randecker runs the ball against Marengo in September 2025 at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Kishwaukee River Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock dropped a 24-21 decision at home to Johnsburg last week, snapping the Blue Streaks’ two-game winning streak. QB Caden Thompson completed 20 of 33 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Cash White for a 3-yard TD pass and later added a bubble screen TD to Jared Kay from 33 yards out. Kay led all receivers with 127 yards on five receptions. White had seven receptions for 73 yards, and Matthew Cress caught six passes for 50 yards. Kay also recovered a critical fumble on Woodstock’s final scoring drive. ... The Streaks’ five wins likely will earn them a playoff berth, something they have not accomplished since 2009. ... The Streaks lost to Woodstock North 8-7 in Week 9 last year.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North rebounded from its shutout loss to Richmond-Burton by pounding host Sandwich 55-6 last week, as David Randecker ran for three TDs and JR Fadahunsi had a pick-six. It was the second-most points the Thunder has scored in a game this season. Braelan Creighton blocked two punts for the Thunder, which has won four of its past five games. QB Parker Halihan rushed for two scores and threw a 32-yard TD pass to Braeden Burner.

FND pick: Woodstock

Richmond-Burton (8-0, 6-0) at Plano (1-7, 1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton got win No. 300 for coach Mike Noll last week with a KRC-clinching, 42-13 win over visiting Marengo. It was Noll’s 76th win at R-B since taking over the program in 2018. Junior running back Hunter Carley had a career night rushing the ball, as he gained 280 yards (16 carries) and scored six TDs (1, 11, 66, 71, 40 and 22 yards). He had all of R-B’s TDs. It was the sixth time this season scoring 40 or more points for the Rockets, who lead the KRC in points scored (318) and fewest allowed (79). ... The Rockets beat Plano 63-0 in Week 9 last year.

About the Reapers: After being competitive in basically all of its first seven games this season, Plano finally got its first win last week, beating host Harvard 21-8. The Reapers had three one-score losses in the season’s first six weeks. They welcomed back a couple of players who had been injured, one of them, James Smithey, who was injured in Week 1, scored a touchdown.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Sandwich (2-6, 2-4) at Marengo (6-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sandwich Indians: Sandwich allowed the most points it has in a game this season last week, as the Indians lost to Woodstock North 55-6. It was the team’s third loss in a row. The Indians have allowed 307 points, most in the KRC. ... Sandwich lost to Marengo 28-14 in Week 9 last year but made the playoffs with five wins.

About the Marengo Indians: Marengo, which has clinched a playoff berth, sits in a three-way tie for second place with Johnsburg and Woodstock North in the KRC after losing to Richmond-Burton 42-13 last week. Marengo trailed 21-0 at halftime but got a pair of TD passes from Sam Vandello in the second half. Vandello hit Hunter Muench from 29 yards out and Parker Mandelky from 46 yards out. Vandello finished 14-of-19 passing for 154 yards. Muench (38 yards) and Brady Kentgen (37 yards) each had four receptions. It was Marengo’s second loss in its past three games.

FND pick: Marengo

Harvard (0-8, 0-6) at Johnsburg (6-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard’s 21-8 loss to visiting Plano last week extended the Hornets’ losing streak to 15 games. The Hornets have scored only 43 points this season. They are trying to avoid their third winless season in the past four years. ... Harvard lost to Johnsburg 53-20 in Week 9 last year.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg clinched a playoff berth with a 24-21 win over host Woodstock last week. It was the third victory in a row for the Skyhawks since a Week 5 loss to Woodstock North. QB Carter Block had an efficient night throwing the ball against Woodstock, as he completed 15 of 19 passes for 172 yards. Six players had receptions, including Ryan Franze (four for 43 yards), Jarrel Albea (four for 39 yards) and Jack Thompson (three for 26 yards). Junior running back Duke Mays had 18 carries for 64 yards and two scores, while Block added a third TD on a 30-yard run. Drew Jesuit kicked a 33-yard field goal to end the first half, extending the Skyhawks’ lead to 17-7. Johnsburg has scored three TDs in each of its three wins during its winning streak.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central (4-4, 3-3) at Aurora Christian (6-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hurricanes: Consecutive wins for the first time this season have put Marian Central in position to earn an at-large berth in the state playoffs, but the Hurricanes will need to upset the Eagles in their regular-season finale. Marian is coming off a 44-8 win over St. Edward in its final game of the season at George Harding Field. RB Eddie Kowalczyk rushed for 177 yards and three TDs on only seven carries, while Colin Hernon was 5-of-6 passing for 81 yards and three scores. Kowalczyk’s TD runs were from 76, 56 and 12 yards. Mike Schmid had two catches for 57 yards and two TDs, Colton Riffe had a 7-yard TD reception, and Max Kinney made two grabs for 17 yards. The win eclipsed the Hurricanes’ 2024 win total. ... Marian lost to Aurora Christian 34-27 in Week 7 last year.

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian edged Wheaton Academy 28-27 last week to run its winning streak to three games after back-to-back losses to Hope and Bishop McNamara. The Eagles, who sit in sole possession of third place in the CCC behind undefeated McNamara and Hope, average 44.3 points a game.

FND pick: Aurora Christian

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Ashton-Franklin Center (2-6) at Alden-Hebron (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center won by forfeit against Danville Schlarman last week. The Raiders had lost their previous six games after opening the season with a win over West Prairie co-op. They have scored only 75 points and have allowed 322. ... The Raiders lost to Alden-Hebron 40-0 in Week 9 last year to conclude an 0-9 season.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron lost 54-22 to Milledgeville last week, giving the Giants two losses in their past three games, but their six wins have guaranteed them a postseason berth. Louie Bageanis rushed for 72 yards and two TDs on 21 carries and added three catches for 48 yards. JP Stewart had 41 yards rushing and a score, and also passed for 64 yards. Fabian Carreno had two catches for 52 yards.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron