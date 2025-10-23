Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 9 of the 2025 season

DuKane Conference

Batavia (6-2 overall, 5-1 conference) at Wheaton Warrenville South (6-2, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia picked up a 31-13 victory over St. Charles East, clinching its spot in the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season in a row. It was a game all about controlling the rush, as the Bulldogs had six different rushers go for a season-high 289 yards on the ground, highlighted by an 80-yard rushing touchdown from Brett Berggren, while allowing less than 100 rushing yards on defense for the third consecutive game. The Bulldogs, who sit atop the conference standings alongside St. Charles North and WW South, have a chance to clinch a DuKane Conference title for the third consecutive season and their sixth in seven full seasons with a win. Batavia has won six of its seven conference matchups against the Tigers, including a 35-13 victory last season.

About the Tigers: WW South continued its hot streak with a 35-14 victory over Lake Park, moving it to the six-win mark for the first time under Sean Norris, and giving the Tigers a chance to win a conference title for the first time since winning the DuPage Valley back in 2014. A lot of the Tigers’ success has been from their running game, specifically from senior Owen Yorke, who rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns against the Lancers. It was his third consecutive week of logging over 200 yards on the ground, as well as his fourth consecutive contest with multiple touchdowns. The defense has also shored up over the past three weeks, allowing just 21 points in that span, which included allowing just seven points to fellow conference leader St. Charles North back in Week 7.

FND Pick: Batavia

St. Charles North (7-1, 5-1) at Lake Park (3-5, 1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: After a slight falter in a Week 7 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South, St. Charles North looked to be back in full form against Glenbard North with a 31-20 victory. The North Stars allowed no offensive touchdowns in the contests and only gave up 139 rushing yards, a big difference from the over 300 yards the week before. Wyatt Brandt led the charge in the defensive effort, putting up five tackles for loss and 1½ sacks in the contest. The offense was led by running back Carsen Durante, who got back over 100 rushing yards last week, and wide receiver Braden Harms, who had two receiving touchdowns. A win would secure a DuKane Conference title for the North Stars for the third time in four seasons, sharing the honors with the winner of the Batavia-WW South contest.

About the Lancers: A 35-14 loss to WW South ended the playoff ambitions for Lake Park, who are now set to miss the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. Quarterback Taysean Kemonte Smith made his second consecutive start under center for the Lancers, throwing for 105 yards and rushing for 55. The Lancers have lost seven straight games to the North Stars, including a 43-13 loss last season.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: St. Charles East had its losing streak slip to three with a 31-13 loss to Batavia last week. The Saints have now had at least seven losses in a season in each of the past five seasons, but there is a light of hope for the future. QB Cruz Herrera had two passing touchdowns in the loss last week to senior wideouts Gavin Matejko and Sheko Gjokaj, marking his fifth multi-touchdown performance of the season. The 31 points allowed was also the least amount of points the Saints have given up to the Bulldogs since 2019.

About the Vikings: Geneva saw its postseason hopes slip away with a 21-20 loss on the road to Wheaton North, all but securing their first season not making the playoffs since 2019. Of the Vikings’ five losses on the season, four of them have been by a field goal or less, with a blocked extra point being the difference maker last week. The Vikings have been dealing with multiple injuries for weeks, with the latest change being quarterback Ben Peterson going in to kick extra points for the Vikings. Geneva won this matchup last season 49-14.

FND Pick: Geneva

Fox Valley Conference

Dundee-Crown (3-5, 3-5) at Burlington Central (7-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown hopes to have starting QB Ikey Grzynkowicz back after the junior missed last week’s 41-15 loss to visiting Prairie Ridge with what coach Mike Steinhaus called a lower-body injury suffered against Jacobs the previous week. Aereon Baily, who usually plays wide receiver, started at QB and rushed for a score, as did RB Kadin Malone. Friday’s game was suspended because of what Carpentersville police said were gunshots fired near D-C. ... The Chargers have lost three straight games, after winning three in a row. ... D-C lost to Burlington Central 24-22 in Week 2 last year.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat Crystal Lake Central 41-6 last week to run its winning streak to four games. The playoff-bound Rockets, who remain in sole possession of second place in the FVC behind Prairie Ridge, led 28-0 at halftime and 41-0 after three quarters. RB Henry Deering rushed for 147 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. LB/HB Trevor Raap had five tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and also caught a TD pass. ... The Rockets have scored 40-plus points in three of their past four games. Their 81 points allowed are the fewest in the FVC.

FND Pick: Burlington Central

- Joe Aguilar

CCL/ESCC - Green Conference

St. Francis (6-2, 1-1) at Nazareth (7-1, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: St. Francis clinched a playoff bid with its 35-14 win over DePaul Prep last week. Sophomore QB Iggy Amorrortu, pressed into duty with an injury to starter Brock Phillip, threw for 216 yards and two TDs on just six completions. SIU commit Dario Milivojevic caught three passes for 124 yards and a score and defensively Tanner Glock and Javonte Williams each had two interceptions. St. Francis can put up the points, but its defense which has allowed 34-plus points in four of eight games will be tested by a high-powered Nazareth attack. St. Francis has beaten Nazareth in Week 9 the last two seasons. On both occasions, Nazareth returned the favor in the state semifinals. That half of history will not repeat itself with Nazareth moving up to Class 6A for the postseason.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth can clinch the CCL/ESCC Green title with a win. The Roadrunners, winners of five straight since their lone loss to Mount Carmel, are rolling offensively, topping 40 points in each of their last four games. Jackson Failla threw for 179 yards and a 49-yard TD to Jake Cestone in last week’s 42-14 win over Benet. Charles Calhoun rushed for 99 yards and three TDs.

FND Pick: Nazareth

- Josh Welge

CCL/ESCC - Red Conference

Leo (3-5, 1-1) at Marmion (3-5, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: The Lions have lost 5 of their last 6, including last weekend’s 40-18 loss to Niles Notre Dame. Derrick Davis directs the Lions’ offense, while sophomore Ellison Cox is the team’s leading ball carrier. Leo has been outscored 95-25 the past 2 contests.

About the Cadets: Vinnie Testa started at quarterback for the second straight game last weekend due to an injury to sophomore Roy Magana, Jr. Senior fullback Joseph Favia accounted for the Cadets’ only touchdown on a 3-yard run during last weekend’s 51-6 loss to Marist. Fielding a roster loaded with underclass players, Marmion has an opportunity to finish its season on a positive note heading into 2026.

FND Pick: Marmion

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicagoland Christian

Marian Central Catholic (4-4, 3-3) at Aurora Christian (6-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hurricanes: The Hurricanes know the task at hand – beat Aurora Christian to secure a state playoff berth for the first time since 2017. Sophomore quarterback Colin Hernon directs the offense, flanked by juniors Mike Schmid, Eddie Kowalczyk, Colton Riffe, and Nico Zecchin. The interior line includes 6-foot-2, 245-pound senior Matt Conlon, and 6-4, 292-pound junior George Kordopitoulos.

About the Eagles: Senior quarterback Asa Johnson has enjoyed a superb season for the Eagles, who earned their sixth win in dramatic fashion last weekend, edging Wheaton Academy, 28-27. Dom Klimpke knocked down the potential 2-point pass with 1:06 remaining, securing the victory over the Class 5A Warriors. Klimpke also caught 5 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Jalen Callaway added a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winning, 16-yard touchdown reception from Johnson with 1:39 remaining. A win over MCC would go a long way toward a potential first-round playoff home game for the Eagles.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Non conference

Althoff Catholic (4-4) at Kaneland (6-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: The defending 1A champs picked up a 14-10 win against the Knights last year. This year, the Crusaders need a win to get into the postseason for a fourth straight season. They’re coming off a 23-0 loss to St. Mary’s South Side, the first time they were shut out since Sept. 2, 2022, in a 54-0 loss to eventual state champion St. Teresa. They’re averaging 27.4 points per game and surrendering 27.6 but have only played two one-score games this year.

About the Knights: It’s been a strange two games since they broke through against rival Sycamore with a 34-14 win. They lost to Rochelle, 21-20, the following week. Then last week, they needed a late field goal to hold off La Salle-Peru for a 23-21 win. Coach Michael Thorgesen said while both opponents played very well, there were things the Knights can improve upon as well. Against the Cavaliers, three trips inside the 5-yard line netted minus-seven points thanks to a couple of L-P stops and a turnover. But he said their heads are in the right spot and know that the Crusaders are fighting for their playoff lives. And they’ve been in a position to win both games despite the mistakes, which he views as a positive.

FND Pick: Kaneland

- Eddie Carifio

Fisher (1-7) at Aurora Central Catholic (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bunnies: How did Fisher come up with the school’s nickname – Bunnies? Two Fisher basketball players wore rabbit’s feet on their belts for good luck during the 1933-1934 campaign. A Champaign News-Gazette sportswriter labeled them as the “Bunny Boys,” and the nickname stuck. The Bunnies travel to Aurora with a 4-game losing streak that included a Week 7 forfeit to Tuscola due to injuries that left the program with 16 healthy players. Sophomore RB/LB Andrew Todd averages 96 yards rushing per game and leads the team with 6 tackles per contest.

About the Chargers: Led by senior quarterback Grant Bohr and senior running back Trey Seifrid, the Chargers have enjoyed a solid season. Aurora Central Catholic recorded its playoff-clinching sixth win two weeks ago before having to forfeit its Week 8 game against Big Foot (Wis.) due to illnesses that left the team with an insufficient number of healthy players.

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group