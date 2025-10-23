DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 9 IHSA football previews

West Suburban Silver

York (6-2, 4-1) at Lyons (6-2, 3-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York can win at least a share of the West Suburban Silver title with a win. The Dukes are in this position by virtue of their huge 21-20 win last week over previously undefeated Glenbard West, now tied with York atop the Silver. Henry Duda rushed for 136 yards on 28 carries with the go-ahead 56-yard TD. Princeton commit Hunter Stepanich blocked the potential tying extra point to preserve the win. York lost starting quarterback Dominic Alfano to a broken collarbone in Week 7, but junior Zack Assaad has stepped up in the starting role. Assaad was 14-for-22 for 136 yards and two TDs last week.

About the Lions: Lyons last year beat York 24-7 in Week 8 to clinch the Silver title. The Lions won’t win the league this season, but they can play spoiler. Lyons, like York, is coming off an impressive Week 8 win, 24-20 over Downers Grove North. EJ Kuhlman, who scored the game-winning TD with 15.1 seconds left, was the Lions’ workhorse once again with 113 rushing yards on 31 carries. Senior QB Jack Slightom, a Cincinnati baseball commit, threw for 155 yards, 57 coming on the game-winning drive. Grant Smith had six catches for 65 yards.

Friday Night Drive pick: York

Proviso West (1-7, 0-5) at Glenbard West (7-1, 4-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: Proviso West has dropped seven consecutive games since a Week 1 win over Christ the King. And the Panthers have not been competitive, outscored 312-34 over their last six games and shut out in three of their last four games.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West was one of the last few unbeatens among the state’s larger classes, but penalties hurt the Hilltoppers in their 21-20 loss to York last week. That said, Glenbard West can win at least a share of the Silver title, and this game figures to present an opportunity to clean up some things and play most of its roster ahead of the playoffs. Jamarcus Kelly rushed for 74 yards and a TD and Max Hetlet also had a TD run against York. AJ Rayford threw for 124 yards on 8-for-14 passing and had a TD run.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

Oak Park-River Forest (2-6, 1-4) at Hinsdale Central (5-3, 2-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Huskies: OPRF stepped out of Silver play and gave Gold division leader Addison Trail all it wanted last week in a 23-20 loss – a game in which the Huskies led by 10 points in the second quarter. The Huskies, despite their record, have seemed to make strides this year. Liam Smith is OPRF’s workhorse back, and rushed for 159 yards and a TD on 30 carries last week. Chris Crape caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Darren Law.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central, after missing the playoffs the last three seasons, all but locked up a return bid with its 65-0 win over Proviso West last week that snapped a two-game losing streak. The Red Devils still could potentially get a first-round home playoff game with a sixth win, so there is much to play for in this Week 9 game. Senior QB Riley Contreras makes the Red Devils’ offense go, and also plays defensive back, while junior defensive end Tommy Riordan is one of the players to watch defensively and a high Division I prospect. Hinsdale Central beat OPRF 45-21 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale Central

West Suburban Gold

Willowbrook (5-3, 4-1) at Addison Trail (7-1, 5-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Willowbrook, since a 1-3 start, has taken care of business against the soft portion of its schedule, four straight wins against teams with a combined record of 5-27 to all but secure a ninth straight playoff bid. It’s also put them in position to nab a share of the Gold title as they travel to division leader Addison Trail. Willowbrook has won nine consecutive meetings against its district rival, most of them one-sided, but last year’s 39-28 margin was the closest in a while. Anthony Leo rushed for 173 yards in that game and is one of Willowbrook’s players to watch playing both ways. Senior QB Jahonise Reed accounted for five TDs in the win over Proviso East last week.

About the Blazers: Addison Trail’s program has made a resurgence the last two seasons with back-to-back playoff appearances. The Blazers, who have already secured a third straight postseason bid, can return to the top of the Gold as outright champions for the first time since 2014 with a win here. Addison Trail is also searching for its first win over Willowbrook since 2015. The Blazers, coming off a tough 23-20 win over OPRF, are a blocked field goal against Johnsburg in Week 2 away from being unbeaten. Senior quarterback Nico Dill and senior tailback Gio Ortiz lead the Blazers’ offense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Willowbrook

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Downers Grove South: The Mustangs, like Willowbrook, have shaken off a 1-3 start to their season with now three consecutive wins and can likely lock up a playoff bid with a win here. Downers Grove South is coming off a 42-10 win over Leyden. Points have not been hard to come by for the Mustangs, averaging 40.4 points over their last five games. Joey Vieyra rushed for 182 yards and two TDs in the win over Leyden and is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season. Daniel Mensah rushed for three TDs against Leyden. Downers Grove South beat Morton 48-0 last year.

About Morton: The Mustangs have dropped four straight games since their only win, over Proviso East, and are coming off a 35-14 loss to Hinsdale South. In all likelihood, Morton is headed toward its fifth 1-8 season over the last decade.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove South

Hinsdale South (2-6, 2-3) at Leyden (3-5, 2-3)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South snapped a four-game losing streak with its 35-14 win over Morton last week. It also was the most points the Hornets have scored in a game this season. Isaiah Burton rushed for 120 yards and two TDs in the win. Back-to-back wins would be a good way for Hinsdale South to finish off Jarrod Amolsch’s first year as head coach. The Hornets beat Leyden 38-0 last season.

About Eagles: Leyden is coming off a 42-10 loss to Downers Grove South last Friday. Nehemiah Almodovar and Lucas Latiker, who have both gone over 100 yards rushing in games this season, are the Eagles’ players to watch. Leyden with a win can match last year’s 4-5 record for the program’s best two-season stretch in seven years.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale South

West Suburban Conference crossover

Proviso East (1-7) at Downers Grove North (6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Proviso East has lost six consecutive games since its only win, in Week 2 over district rival. Five of those six losses have not been competitive, with a total of 190 points allowed in their last four games.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North, after the positive energy of the return of Owen Lansu in Week 7, had a bit of a letdown last week. The Trojans committed six turnovers in a 24-20 loss to Lyons, and yet still almost pulled it out – and led in the final minute – after trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter. Lansu was 15-of-36 passing for 249 yards with an interception and Max Troha had four catches for 78 yards. Senior lineman and Purdue recruit Aiden Solecki, injured in Week 7, did not play against Lyons.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove North

CCL/ESCC Green

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: St. Francis clinched a playoff bid with its 35-14 win over DePaul Prep last week. Sophomore QB Iggy Amorrortu, pressed into duty with an injury to starter Brock Phillip, threw for 216 yards and two TDs on just six completions. SIU commit Dario Milivojevic caught three passes for 124 yards and a score and defensively Tanner Glock and Javonte Williams each had two interceptions. St. Francis can put up the points, but its defense that has allowed 34-plus points in four of eight games will be tested by a high-powered Nazareth attack. St. Francis has beaten Nazareth in Week 9 the last two seasons; on both occasions Nazareth returned the favor in the state semifinals. That half of history will not repeat itself with Nazareth moving up to Class 6A for the postseason.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth can clinch the CCL/ESCC Green title with a win. The Roadrunners, winners of five straight since their lone loss to Mount Carmel, are rolling offensively, topping 40 points in each of their last four games. Jackson Failla threw for 179 yards and a 49-yard TD to Jake Cestone in last week’s 42-14 win over Benet. Charles Calhoun rushed for 99 yards and three TDs.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

St. Rita (4-4, 0-2) at IC Catholic Prep (6-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Mustangs: The roles are reversed for St. Rita this season. A year ago, IC Catholic Prep needed a Week 9 win over the Mustangs to reach the state playoffs but fell short, losing 42-20. Now, it’s St. Rita which enters the CCL/ESCC Green matchup with a 4-4 record, looking for a playoff-clinching fifth victory. Senior quarterback Steven Armbruster is the program’s career leader with 33 touchdown passes – eight of them this season. Junior Brandon Johnson, Jr., who leads the squad with 11 touchdowns, rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries during last week’s 49-14 win over St. Patrick.

About the Knights: Led by junior quarterback Nate Lang, the Knights have scored 141 points during their current three-game winning streak that included last weekend’s 49-9 victory over St. Viator. Falling behind 3-0 early, IC Catholic Prep scored five touchdowns on its next five possessions to grab a 35-3 halftime advantage. Lang tossed three first-half touchdown passes to Quai McGee (69 yards), Anthony Carroccio (78 yards), and McGee (30 yards) against St. Viator. This game is important for the Knights’ playoff seeding – there could be a significant difference between being 7-2 and 6-3. Senior two-way standout Foley Calcagno anchors the Knights’ defense at linebacker and is an offensive threat in the backfield.

Friday Night Drive pick: IC Catholic

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC White

Fenwick (6-2, 1-1) at Carmel (6-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Friars: It wasn’t a win, but Fenwick perhaps opened eyes with its 35-28 loss to Mount Carmel last week – the Caravan’s closest margin against an in-state opponent this season. Mike Murphy’s pick-six had Fenwick tied with the Caravan in the fourth quarter, but Mount Carmel scored a TD with just over two minutes left. Fenwick’s only losses have come to CCL/ESCC unbeatens Montini and Mount Carmel by a combined nine points. Jamen Williams, who threw for two TDs last week, had completed nearly 70% of his passes through seven games for 1,414 yards and 16 TDs to eight different receivers with just two interceptions. Tommy Thies had a TD run and Jake Thies a TD catch against Mount Carmel. Fenwick beat Carmel 36-12 last year.

About the Corsairs: Carmel, after missing the playoffs last season, clinched a return bid in resounding fashion last week, blowing out defending Class 8A champion Loyola 42-14 in a game that might knock the Ramblers out of postseason contention. Junior QB Trae Taylor, a Nebraska commit, was spectacular once again with 384 yards and five TDs. Through eight games, Taylor has amassed 2,478 passing yards and 39 total touchdowns while committing only two turnovers. Four different receivers had at least six catches against Loyola, with UMass commit Kai Owens accounting for seven catches for 117 yards.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

Montini (8-0, 2-0) at St. Laurence (5-3, 0-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Broncos: Junior quarterback Israel Abrams has the Broncos in position for their first 9-0 regular season since 2015 when legendary coach Chris Andriano guided the team to the Class 6A state championship. Abrams has completed 140 of 199 passes for 2,431 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 222 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Offensively, Montini has numerous weapons – Damacio Ortegon (29 catches, 728 yards, six TDs), Luca Florio (23 catches, 537 yards, six TDs), Nico Castaldo (37 catches, 486 yards, five TDs), Charles Flowers (45 carries, 389 yards, five TDs), and Isaac Alexander (63 carries, 396 yards, six TDs; 35 catches, 388 yards, three TDs). Santino Tenuta (88 tackles), Orlando Greco (77 tackles), Laddie Asay (68 tackles), Ben Evenson (69 tackles), and Payton Nelson (three interceptions) lead the defense. Montini beat St. Laurence 28-3 last year.

About the Vikings: St. Laurence enters with a 3-3 mark in its last 6 games, dropping a 48-6 decision to state-ranked Brother Rice last weekend. However, the Vikings are playoff eligible for the third consecutive season and gave Carmel a scare in Week 4 before falling, 21-14. Sophomore quarterback Jaylen King directs the offense, flanked by junior Sean Rice and senior Tyler Malinowski.

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC Purple

Benet (3-5, 1-1) at DePaul Prep (2-6, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Redwings: After a 3-1 start, the Redwings have slipped out of playoff contention due to a four-game losing streak that included defeats at the hands of state-ranked Mount Carmel, Fenwick, and Nazareth. Sophomore quarterback Christiano Diomede continues to gain valuable varsity experience. Diomede tossed a pair of 7-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown passes to seniors Luke Doyle and Ben Albert against Nazareth. Benet beat DePaul Prep 31-24 last year.

About the Rams: It has been a much different season for the defending Class 4A state champions. The Rams have dropped 4 consecutive games, including last weekend’s 35-14 loss to St. Francis. Junior quarterback Jackson Grabinski completed 9 of 23 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and five interceptions against St. Francis. Sophomore running back Tyson Hooks is a dual threat, evidenced by his 18 carries for 98 yards and a TD, plus four receptions for 90 yards, last weekend. Defensively, DePaul is led by Luke Flom, Hayes McGuire, and Nate Vesprini.

Friday Night Drive pick: Benet

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Wheaton Warrenville South's Owen Yorke runs the ball against St. Charles North in Wheaton. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

DuKane Conference

Batavia (6-2, 5-1) at Wheaton Warrenville South (6-2, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia, which enters Week 9 tied with Wheaton Warrenville South and St. Charles North for the conference lead, has won at least a share of five DuKane titles – most of any school, including last season – since the league formed in 2018. Batavia’s two losses, by a total of four points to Glenbard West and St. Charles North, both came in the final second. Batavia junior QB Michael Vander Luitgaren, a 2024 playoff hero in his first full season as starter, has thrown for 1,676 yards and 19 TDs with just three interceptions. Brett Berggren has 41 catches for 599 yards and five TDs and Darin Ashiru, who transferred from Plainfield North this year, has 30 catches for 460 yards and four TDs. Unlike WW South, Batavia has more of a two-headed monster at running back, with Preston Brummel and Henry Hahn, just one carry apart in total, having combined for 1,041 yards and 13 TDs. Tony Minnec and Nick Jansey are Batavia’s leading tacklers.

About the Tigers: A huge opportunity here for WW South, which has never won a DuKane title. The program’s last championship in any league was the 2014 DuPage Valley Conference title. WW South’s only DuKane win over Batavia came during the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season; Batavia won last year’s game 35-13. The Tigers have won four consecutive games, notably their 33-7 win over DuKane co-leader St. Charles North in Week 7. WW South has topped 30 points in three of those games, but its defense has tightened up too, allowing a combined 21 points the last three weeks. Owen Yorke is having a monster season. The Tigers’ senior running back has rushed for 1,431 yards at 7.9 yards per carry with 19 TDs and six games over 100 yards. Justin Miller has thrown for 996 yards and eight TDs. Amare Williams and Axel Boecker are ringleaders of the defense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Batavia

Wheaton North (3-5, 2-4) at Glenbard North (5-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: Wheaton North came up with a gritty effort last week, rallying from 14 points down to beat Geneva 21-20 and snap a four-game losing streak. It kept the Falcons’ fading playoff hopes alive. Wheaton North must beat Glenbard North to get a fourth win, but its 42 playoff points heading into Week 9 make the Falcons a prime candidate if 4-5 teams are required to fill out the playoff field. Max Serbick rushed for 141 yards and two TDs in the win last week, leading the Falcons to their most points scored since Week 3. Andy Gonzalez’s interception on the first play of the fourth quarter of that game set up Johnny Clayton’s go-ahead TD. Wheaton North has won the last five meetings with Glenbard North, 21-14 last year.

About the Panthers: Glenbard North, 2-7 last season and 0-9 the year before that, is in all likelikehood headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The Panthers can clinch a spot with a win. Glenbard North is coming off a 31-20 loss to St. Charles North. Donato Gatses is the man who makes the Panthers go. The senior running back has rushed for 1,459 yards at 7.6 yards per carry with 16 TDs and seven games over 100 yards. Glenbard North is 5-0 against teams with losing records, 0-3 against teams with losing records.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard North

Upstate Eight East

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Perhaps one of the more unlikely of the unbeatens remaining statewide, R-B is a win away from its first 9-0 regular season since the Otto Zeman-led 2001 team that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Bulldogs can also win the Upstate Eight East title in their second season in the league. R-B is coming off a 31-14 win over West Chicago, the seventh time topping 30 yards for an offense averaging 43 points per game. Juniors Giancarlo Garcia and Braeden Novak have made for an effective QB rotation. Novak has thrown for 1,102 yards and 17 TDs with just three interceptions. Garcia has rushed for 431 yards and five TDs and thrown for 228 yards and five TDs. Xavier Mrozik-dejesus is the big-play threat, 18 catches at a 24.8 average with 11 TDs.

About the Rams: Glenbard, UEC East champ last season, is going for a repeat title. The Rams have won at least a share of the league championship the last two years. Glenbard East has won six straight games since a three-point Week 2 loss to West Aurora and is coming off a 21-14 win over Glenbard South. Kedrick Dennis rushed for 146 yards and two TDs. Sam Walton and David Salgado are among the leaders of a defense that has allowed just 99 points. Senior QB Michael Nee over seven games of numbers has thrown for 1,482 yards with 23 TDs and just five interceptions. Glenbard East beat Riverside-Brookfield 42-19 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard East

Larkin (0-8) at Glenbard South (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Royals: The injury-depleted Royals returned to the playing field last weekend following their forfeit loss to West Aurora on Oct. 10 (lack of healthy players). Quarterback Aden Mora, running back Devin Krueger, and receiver/defensive back Julius Yandell, Jr. lead the Royals’ offense.

About the Raiders: Playing without sophomore standout tailback Elijah Donahue (injury), the Raiders forced three turnovers during last weekend’s 21-14 loss to district rival Glenbard East. Quarterback Tommy Bauman connected with Anthony Baldauf on a 26-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead, while sophomore backup quarterback Mason Fort hit Baldauf on a 44-yard TD strike in the fourth quarter. The playoff-bound Raiders learned a lot about their squad against Upstate Eight East co-leader Glenbard East. “The execution has to be cleaned up, but we played against an awesome team,” said Raiders coach Ryan Crissey. “That’s the type of game you want to play to get ready for the playoffs.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

South Suburban Blue

Lemont (5-3, 5-0) at Oak Forest (7-1, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont had been rolling along through South Suburban Conference play, winning five straight games, but the crossover matchup with Richards in Week 8 loomed as a big measuring stick and the Bulldogs made sure it wouldn’t have a chance to run the winning streak to six. Richards built a huge lead and breezed to the win, but even so, another conference crown is well within reach for Lemont and need only collect a win in Week 9 to secure it. A victory also could help secure a significantly better seed in Lemont’s new playoff home: Class 5A.

About the Bengals: Like Lemont, Oak Forest seemed to be in a pretty good place heading into Week 8, having won its first seven games without a significant challenge. But an inspired Hillcrest team facing the end of its playoff berth chase dominated the Bengals from the outset and easily knocked them from their previously undefeated perch. Oak Forest can still claim a conference crown with a head-to-head victory though and that’s a goal worth reaching for.

FND Pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Christ the King (1-7, 1-5) at Wheaton Academy (3-5, 3-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Gladiators: The Gladiators’ youth movement continues for freshman quarterback Zylin Lewis (36 yards rushing per game), junior tailback/linebacker Tramar Sanford (33 yards rushing per game, team-high 6.7-tackle average), freshman linebacker Imari Sanders (three sacks), and juniors Jermaine Thomas, Jeremy Robinson, and Kardeon Glover. Christ the King trailed Chicago Christian 13-12 after three quarters before dropping a 20-12 decision last weekend.

About the Warriors: Playing without senior running back Tyler Jones (injury), the Warriors turned to junior Ethan Brooks, who carried the ball 14 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns during last weekend’s 28-27 heartbreaking loss to playoff-bound Aurora Christian. Trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Warriors pulled to within 28-27 on Colton Miller’s 53-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Sommer with 1:06 remaining. However, the 2-point conversion pass was knocked down, leaving the Warriors with a 3-5 record – likely out of the postseason for the first time in five seasons. The junior-led Warriors will try to end on a positive note while building toward 2026.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group