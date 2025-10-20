Who’s in? Who’s out? Where Kane County teams stand in the field of 256 heading into the regular season finale

The fate of every Kane County Chronicle area football team is set.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, seven teams have reached the six-win mark to clinch a spot in the IHSA playoffs, while the other three teams will be playing their final games of the season Friday.

There’s still plenty to play for in Week 9, however. From potential home-field advantage in the first round, to a chance to clinch a conference title.

Here is where teams stand heading into the final week of regular season play

They’re in

St. Charles North (7-1, 36 playoff points)

The North Stars bounced back from their Week 7 loss in a big way, allowing no offensive touchdowns in a 31-20 victory over Glenbard North. The defense also bounced back in a big way, allowing just 120 rushing yards after allowing nearly 300 yards on the ground in the loss. A win over Lake Park would also ensure a share of the DuKane Conference title and an eight-win regular season for the third time in four years.

Burlington Central (7-1, 33 playoff points)

The Rockets continued their defensive dominance with a 41-6 victory over Crystal Lake Central. They’ve allowed less than 14 points in all seven of their wins this season. A win over Dundee-Crown would give Central its best regular-season record since 2006, and would put them in line for a share of the Fox Valley Conference barring a Prairie Ridge loss to Crystal Lake South.

Batavia (6-2, 41 playoff points)

A 31-13 victory over St. Charles East proved to be enough for the Bulldogs to make it back to the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season. Their rushing attack looked to be in full swing in the contest, going for a season-high 287 yards on the ground in the game. Batavia can clinch at least a share of the DuKane for the third consecutive season if it can get a win over Wheaton Warrenville South, who will also be vying for a conference title with a win.

St. Francis (6-2, 38 playoff points)

The Spartans clinched their seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs with a 35-14 victory over DePaul Prep. The win marked the third time this season that they have won consecutive games, with losses to Loyola and IC Catholic breaking up the streaks. St. Francis now has a chance to get at least a share of the CCL/ESCC Green Division with a win over Nazareth, who it’s beaten in the last two regular season matchups, but has also lost to in the playoffs the past two seasons.

Aurora Christian (6-2, 38 playoff points)

The Eagles needed all 48 minutes to get their sixth win of the season, getting a stop on a potential game-winning two-point conversion to take down Wheaton Academy 28-27. The Eagles have now made it to the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, and could improve their odds on hosting a Round 1 playoff game with a win over Marian Central Catholic.

Kaneland (6-2, 34 playoff points)

The Knights got to the six-win mark in dramatic fashion, getting a game-winning 32-yard field goal with time expiring to secure a 23-21 victory over La-Salle Peru. It marks the eighth straight season that the Knights have made it to the playoffs. Kaneland will end its regular season hosting defending Class 1A champion Belleville Althoff that needs a win to make it to the field of 256.

Aurora Central Catholic (6-2, 16 playoff points)

The Chargers were forced to forfeit their Week 8 matchup against Big Foot after an illness caused them to not have enough players to compete. While ACC had already clinched a playoff spot the week before, it will need a win over Fisher to ensure it hosts its first playoff game since 2016.

They’re out

Geneva (3-5, 37 playoff points)

The Vikings had their full worst-case scenario come to fruition, with a 21-20 loss to Wheaton North all but certainly putting them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Geneva has lost three consecutive games by a combined seven points, and has lost four conference games by a combined 10 points. The Vikings will end out the season with a home game against St. Charles East.

Marmion (3-5, 33 playoff points)

After starting off the season with a 3-1 record, the Cadets made it four straight losses with a 51-6 loss to Marist, essentially cutting them from playoff contention. The Cadets have given up 45 or more points in three of their four losses during the streak. Marmion will end the season at home against Leo.

St. Charles East (1-7, 43 playoff points)

The Saints couldn’t pull off the upset over Batavia, falling in their final home game of the season 31-13 for their third straight loss to match their loss total from last season. The Saints will end off the season on the road against Geneva.