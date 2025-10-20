2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 9 : What do Suburban Life-area teams need to do to make the field of 256?

York's Henry Duda (26) gains some yards while caring the ball before being tackled by Glenbard West's Scott Segebarth (6) during the game on Friday Oct. 17, 2025, held at York High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

There is only one week left to earn a spot in the postseason, and plenty of Suburban Life area teams still are battling for a spot.

Here are where teams stand heading into Week 9.

Locked in

Montini (8-0, 34 playoff points)

The defending Class 3A state champions will be moving up a class (or perhaps two classes), but the Broncos are back in the playoffs and one of just two unbeatens (Mount Carmel the other) left in the CCL/ESCC after beating St. Ignatius last Friday.

Montini, which plays St. Laurence in Week 9, can earn a top seed in the Class 5A or Class 4A bracket with a win. Even with a loss Montini will be starting the postseason at home.

Riverside-Brookfield (8-0, 29 playoff points)

Perhaps flying under the radar, the Bulldogs are 8-0 for the first time since the 2001 team coached by Otto Zeman that went 9-0 during the regular season and reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. R-B is doing it a year after missing the playoffs at 4-5, only the second time in the last decade the program missed the postseason.

The Bulldogs conclude their regular season with a big one, at Glenbard East for the Upstate Eight East title. R-B is currently projected as the No. 3 seed in the Class 6A bracket and could perhaps get the No. 1 seed with a win Friday. Either way, they’ll be starting the playoffs at home.

Nazareth (7-1, 41 playoff points)

The three-time defending Class 5A state champions will be moving up a class, but they are headed back to the playoffs after clinching a bid in Week 7.

The Roadrunners also look like they’re peaking as the season hits the stretch run. Nazareth has won five straight games since a loss to Mount Carmel, and has topped 40 points in each of its last four games. The Roadrunners should be one of the top seeds in the Class 6A bracket and can guarantee a first-round home game with a win Friday over St. Francis.

Glenbard West (7-1, 37 playoff points)

The Hilltoppers last season missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006, but have bounced back in resounding fashion this fall. Glenbard West was knocked from the ranks of the unbeatens last Friday, a 21-20 loss to York, but still own notable wins over Batavia, Joliet Catholic, Downers Grove North and Lyons.

The big question for Glenbard West, which concludes the regular season against Proviso West, is whether the Hilltoppers will be in the Class 7A or Class 8A bracket. Either way Glenbard West will have one of the top seeds and start the playoffs at home.

Glenbard East (7-1, 36 playoff points)

The Rams locked up a seventh consecutive playoff appearance – a program record – with their 41-6 win over West Chicago in Week 7.

Glenbard East, similar to Glenbard West, looks close to the cut-off between Class 7A and Class 8A, but more likely in Class 7A. The Rams host Riverside-Brookfield Friday in a game to decide the Upstate Eight East title. Added to the significance of that game, Glenbard East should clinch a first-round home playoff game with a win.

Wheaton Warrenville South (6-2, 39 playoff points)

WW South has already clinched its third consecutive playoff appearance, and its six wins are the program’s most since 2019.

The Tigers have a big one Friday, as they host Batavia with the DuKane Conference championship on the line.

Another wildcard is WW South appears to be riding the fence between Class 7A and 6A. The Tigers probably need a win Friday to guarantee that they’ll start the playoffs at home in either class.

York (6-2, 38 playoff points)

The Dukes have emerged as one of Class 8A’s elite with three straight semifinal appearances and state runner-up last season.

York clinched a return to the playoffs with its huge 21-20 win over previously undefeated Glenbard West last Friday. The Dukes have another big one this Friday, at Lyons, with a chance at the West Suburban Silver title. Win that, and York also is almost certainly starting the playoffs back home.

St. Francis (6-2, 38 playoff points)

The Spartans, a state semifinalist the last three seasons, are on their way to a seventh straight playoff appearance after a 35-14 win over DePaul Prep last Friday.

St. Francis is at Nazareth in Week 9, but with the Roadrunners moving up to Class 6A there is no chance for history to repeat itself – the two programs have met both in Week 9, and the playoffs, the last two years.

St. Francis can, though, sew up a Class 5A first-round home game with a win Friday.

Downers Grove North (6-2, 37 playoff points)

Downers Grove North, Class 7A runner-up in 2023 and quarterfinalist last season, clinched a playoff bid with its win over York in Week 7.

And the playoff outlook looks much better for the Trojans now after star quarterback Owen Lansu, out four weeks with a broken left arm, returned against York

Downers Grove North appears to be in the middle of the pack in the Class 7A field at this point after a loss to Lyons last Friday, but a win over Proviso East this Friday – and a little help – could net a first-round home game.

Fenwick (6-2, 37 playoff points)

Fenwick secured a playoff bid with a resounding win over Benet in Week 7. Even the Friars’ two losses are impressive – a missed two-point conversion against Montini in Week 4 away from overtime, and a 35-28 loss last week at Class 8A No. 1 Mount Carmel.

Another huge challenge awaits this Friday against Carmel as Fenwick looks to secure a Class 6A first-round home game. With the Friars’ playoff point total, though, they could be home to start the postseason either way.

Lyons (6-2, 37 playoff points)

The Lions, a Class 8A quarterfinalist two of the last three years, clinched a return to the postseason last Friday with a win in the final seconds to beat Downers Grove North 24-20.

Lyons looks in the middle of the pack in the Class 8A field at this point, so a win over York on Friday is likely needed to secure a Class 8A first-round home game.

IC Catholic Prep (6-2, 36 playoff points)

The Knights, a four-time state champion in the last decade, missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. But IC Catholic made it a short hiatus, clinching a return to the playoffs with a 49-9 win over St. Viator last Friday.

The Knights host a 4-4 St. Rita team Friday that likely needs a win to secure a playoff bid. As for IC Catholic, it probably needs a win to lock in a first-round home playoff game.

A lingering question is whether the Knights will be in the Class 3A or Class 4A bracket, as they appear to be on the dividing line between the two classes heading into Week 9.

Sitting comfortably

Hinsdale Central (5-3, 40 playoff points)

The Red Devils have missed out on the postseason the last three years – but look almost certain to ending that mini-drought with four wins already over teams that reached the playoffs in 2024.

The Red Devils can lock in a playoff bid with a win over 2-6 Oak Park-River Forest on Friday. An interesting wildcard: should Hinsdale Central qualify it could be on the Class 8A/7A bubble, although much more likely on the Class 8A side. Hinsdale Central also could potentially get a first-round home game with a win Friday, and a little help, with their robust number of playoff points.

Lemont (5-3, 38 playoff points)

Like the last two seasons, it was a bit of a bumpy ride here – nonconference losses to Libertyville and Kaneland to start the year. But Lemont looks to be moving toward its 11th straight playoff bid by doing what it does, dominating opponents in the South Suburban Blue.

Lemont did suffer a rough 54-27 loss to Richards last Friday, and has a Week 9 game with 7-1 Oak Forest. Even with a loss there, though, Lemont should be in good shape to get a playoff bid with five wins. Lemont does appear to be straddling the Class 5A/Class 6A fence, currently projected in Class 5A.

Glenbard South (5-3, 32 playoff points)

Glenbard South has made 13 consecutive playoff appearances, last year in Class 6A. Despite a 21-17 loss to district rival Glenbard East last week, the Raiders in all likelihood will extend that streak.

Glenbard South can clinch a bid with a win over winless Larkin on Friday.

Willowbrook (5-3, 32 playoff points)

Willowbrook, like last season, started 1-3. Like last season, the Warriors have gotten back on the playoff track with the help of a friendly schedule – four straight wins over teams with a combined record of 5-27.

The Warriors have a tough one Friday to clinch a bid, a road game at 7-1 district rival Addison Trail. Even with a loss, though, five wins should be enough to secure a ninth straight playoff appearance.

Almost there

Downers Grove South (4-4, 32 playoff points)

Similar to Willowbrook, Downers Grove South dug itself an early hole much like it has in recent seasons. Similar to Willowbrook, the Mustangs have climbed out of it during West Suburban Gold divisional play.

Downers Grove South last Friday beat Leyden 42-10 for its third straight win. A win over 1-7 Morton Friday will probably be enough to secure a sixth straight playoff appearance.

Hail Mary time

Wheaton North (3-5, 42 playoff points)

The Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 21-20 win over Geneva last Friday that likely knocked the defending Class 6A runner-up Vikings out of playoff contention.

Wheaton North still needs to have a lot go its way to get in. First, the Falcons must beat 5-3 Glenbard North, then get help to enable 4-5 being enough. Their strong playoff point total makes those faint hopes a tad more realistic.

Wheaton Academy (3-5, 40 playoff points)

A resurgent Warriors program has made four consecutive playoff appearances, the pinnacle the Class 4A semifinals in 2023.

But a 28-27 loss to Aurora Christian last Friday that came down to the final seconds puts the Warriors in dire straits. They should net a Week 9 win over 1-7 Christ the King, but then will need to hope that a 4-5 record, and a decent playoff point total, is enough to sneak in.

Benet (3-5, 37 playoff points)

The Redwings reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last year after three consecutive 4-5 near playoff misses. But Benet’s playoff hopes have taken a significant hit with four straight one-sided losses to Mount Carmel, St. Patrick, Fenwick and Nazareth.

The Redwings need to beat DePaul Prep Friday, but even that likely won’t be enough given their playoff point total.