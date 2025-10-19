Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week voting is open for Week 8 of the 2025 season

Team of the Week voting for 2025

Team of the Week voting for 2025 (Brent Maring)

By John Sahly

Click here to vote for the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week!

Each week, we’ll have 22 players – 11 on offense, 11 on defense on our Team of the Week. You’ll vote for the players you think had the best week. This week: we will have 3 QBs, 3 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 OLs, 3 DLs, 4 LBs and 4 DBs on our Team of the Week.

The player who gets the most votes, our Team of the Week MVP, gets the Friday Night Drive championship belt. Thank you to our platinum sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Voting ends at 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 20.

High School FootballFriday Night DriveComplimentary ArticleFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesShaw Local Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.