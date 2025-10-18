Jack Beetham, Yorkville come out hot, then close out Plainfield North late

After a scorching hot start, Yorkville senior quarterback Jack Beetham and the Foxes’ offense cooled off, moving the ball for just 39 yards in their first two drives of the second half.

Despite the slow start, the Foxes were clinging to a one-point lead with 4:50 left to play in the contest, and Beetham knew it was time to orchestrate one last drive.

“We knew that was a very important drive for us,” he said. “If we don’t get in, [Plainfield North] has a chance to drive down and score to win the game.”

After a loss on the first play, Beetham connected with Joel Castillo for an incredibly physical 34-yard catch and run to get the Foxes into the red zone.

“It was a big catch from Castillo,” Beetham said. “It got our energy going, and we went from there.”

A few plays later, Beetham pushed the pile into the end zone from the one-yard touchdown rush, his third of the night, putting the cherry on top of Yorkville’s 21-13 victory over Plainfield North.

Yorkville (7-1, 3-1 Southwest Prairie Conference West) came out of the gates clicking on all cylinders. Beetham connected on his first seven pass attempts of the contest for 87 yards, and Gavin Geegan collected another 25 yards on the ground, all of which were critical in Yorkville’s early domination.

“When I complete a ball, I get into a flow, and I just keep it going,” Beetham said. “My receivers caught every pass I needed them to.”

After struggling with time of possession in last week’s game, the Foxes adjusted tonight, as their first two possessions ate up 12:00 of the first half.

The first drive, an 11-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:45 off the clock, ended in a Beetham two-yard touchdown carry, set up by a 30-yard pass downfield to AJ DiVito (3 receptions, 54 yards).

The second drive, a nine-play, 43-yard drive that consumed 5:15 of the first half, ended in another short Beetham score, this one from a yard out, giving Yorkville the early 14-0 lead.

“You could tell he was really determined,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “It’s probably the most focused I’ve ever seen him to start a game.”

Beetham finished the night 11 of 17 for 157 yards, carrying the ball ten times for seven yards and three touchdowns.

After a slow start, the Plainfield North (2-6, 0-4 SPC West) offense found its stride, constructing a 14-play, 86-yard drive that concluded with an Aaron Babino 1-yard score.

Babino, a sophomore, carried the ball 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead the T-formation attack for the Tigers.

“He’s done an outstanding job since we brought him up,” Plainfield North coach Anthony Imbordino said. “His acceleration, his fight, his will; I’m really looking forward to his next two years.”

Plainfield North has been decimated by injuries. By Imbordino’s count, the Tigers are down 13 starters, including their two true quarterbacks, yet they continue to find themselves in tight ballgames throughout their difficult schedule.

“It’s just kind of been one of those years,” Imbordino said. “They fight to the end, and that’s something I’m proud of.”

In its second drive of the second half, the Plainfield North offense found some momentum again, putting together another long touchdown drive (77 yards in 15 plays) to bring the Tigers within one on a four-yard Babino run.

Yorkville blocked the extra point, keeping it a one-score game

“Our special teams coaches made some adjustments trying to get that kick blocked,” McGuire said. “The kids did a great job of listening and executing.”

The Tigers had an opportunity in the fourth, scoring what appeared to be a 40-yard touchdown on third down that was called back on a hold. Two plays later, the Tigers were able to get the first down, but that was called back on a hold as well.

“In the fourth quarter, we unravel a little bit,” Imbordino said.

After a very short punt, the Foxes were set up in prime field position, and Beetham led the Foxes down the field and crossed the goal line for a third time.

“I knew I had to step up,” Beetham said just after he was swarmed by his teammates postgame. “I had to make some plays happen.”

Yorkville is still in contention atop the SPC West heading into the final week.

“We’ve been doubted since the beginning of the season,” Beetham said. “The team came together, and we have to keep that up.