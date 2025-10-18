Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Illinois high school football scores: Week 8, 2025

York football team takes the field for the start of the game on Friday Oct. 17, 2025, while taking on Glenbard West held at York High School

York football team takes the field for the start of the game on Friday Oct. 17, 2025, while taking on Glenbard West held at York High School (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By The Associated Press

Amboy 68, West Prairie 8

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, ROWVA-Williamsfield 6

Athens 29, New Berlin 27

Brother Rice 48, St. Laurence 6

Byron 77, Rockford Lutheran 0

Carlinville 35, Hillsboro 27

Carterville 28, Murphysboro 7

Central 60, Pleasant Hill 8

Chester 42, Red Bud 18

Crete-Monee 52, Bloom 7

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, Lexington 19

Dixon 65, Streator 0

Fairfield 56, Christopher 12

Flanagan-Cornell 42, Peoria Heights 30

Flora 39, Hamilton County 23

Galva 50, Ridgewood 42

Genoa-Kingston 62, Rock Falls 6

Gibault 21, Triad 14

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Fieldcrest 6

Glenbard East 21, Glenbard South 14

Harrisburg 14, Herrin 7

Heyworth 30, Tuscola 14

Libertyville 31, Lake Forest 6

Macomb 42, Elmwood 13

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 0

Marist 51, Aurora (Marmion Academy) 6

Milledgeville 54, Alden-Hebron 22

Morris 50, Sycamore 10

Morrison 31, Fulton 21

Mt. Carmel 35, Marshall 0

Oakwood 28, Salt Fork 7

Olympia 54, Pleasant Plains 13

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Rantoul 0

Peoria Notre Dame 47, St Bede 13

Plainfield South 49, Joliet Central 0

Princeville 48, Stark County 7

Richards 54, Lemont 27

Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 13

Riverdale 34, Hall 25

Rochester 55, Springfield 10

Rockridge 48, Monmouth-Roseville 12

Roxana 55, East Alton-Wood River 0

Sesser-Valier 24, Eldorado 20

St. Mary’s (St. Louis), Mo. 23, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0

Staunton 27, Gillespie 8

Stockton 18, Durand-Pecatonica 14

T.F. North 31, T.F. South 12

Tri-Valley 50, Shelbyville 6

Unity 48, Illinois Valley Central 14

University 50, Southeast 14

Warren 27, Lake Zurich 17

Wesclin 34, Carlyle 0

West Hancock 48, Bureau Valley 12

Westville 59, Hoopeston 0

Wheaton North 21, Geneva 20

High School FootballHigh School SportsFriday Night DriveFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy Counties