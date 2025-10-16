NewsTribune Week 8 IHSA football previews

Interstate 8

Kaneland (5-2, 2-2) at La Salle-Peru (2-5, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Kaneland won its first four games but lost two of its last three, including a 21-20 loss to Rochelle last week. The Knights beat Ottawa (56-7) and Sycamore (34-14) in conference play. … The Knights are averaging 36 points per game while allowing 19.3 points per game. Against Rochelle, Carter Grabowski scored on runs of 11 and 5 yards, while quarterback Jalen Carter rushed for a 6-yard touchdown. Carter was intercepted with 3:27 left as the Knights attempted to drive for the winning score. … Kaneland has won the last four meetings against the Cavs, including a 38-0 victory last season.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is coming off a 34-28 loss to Sycamore. The Cavaliers trailed 34-14 before rallying in the second half. … Sophomore QB Marion Persich ran for 209 yards and three TDs on 29 carries and threw for 76 yards and connected with Rylynd Rynkewicz for a 6-yard score against Sycamore. … The Cavs had two key special teams mistakes in the loss to Sycamore. L-P had a punt hit off one of its players, which the Spartans recovered at the L-P 8-yard line to set up a TD. The Cavs also allowed a 73-yard kick return TD. … L-P’s last win over the Knights was a 21-20 victory in the final game of the spring 2021 season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Nonconference

Peoria Notre Dame (5-2) at St. Bede (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Irish: After starting 0-2, PND has won five games in a row, including a 53-19 win over 5-2 Bloomington last week. The streak also includes a 22-14 victory over 5-2 Champaign Centennial. … The Irish ran for 408 yards and passed for none in last week’s win. Dallas Harder led the PND ground game with 146 yards, and Jamarahe Marizetts rushed for 127 yards. … PND intercepted three Bloomington passes last week. … The Irish are averaging 41 points per game while allowing 25.9 per game.

About the Bruins: St. Bede has lost three games in a row, including a 48-16 loss to Seneca last week. The Bruins have been outscored 138-37 over the past three weeks. … The Bruins gave up 488 rushing yards last week against the Fighting Irish. … St. Bede QB Gino Ferrari completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a 33-yard TD to Jose De La Torre. Ferrari also ran for a 9-yard TD. Brennen Hirst led the Bruins with 48 rushing yards on eight carries.

FND pick: Notre Dame

Three Rivers crossover

Hall-Putnam County (3-4) at Riverdale (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC has lost two games in a row after a three-game winning streak. The Red Devils lost 28-14 to Princeton in Week 6 and 57-14 to Monmouth-Roseville last week. … The Red Devils lost QB Dylan Glynn to injury during the Princeton game. Braden Curran took over at QB last week, rushing for 122 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. He also completed 2-of-9 passes for 19 yards with an interception. … Hall won last year’s meeting 35-32

About the Rams: Riverdale hung tough with 1A No. 5-Newman last week, losing 24-14. The Rams trailed 8-0 at halftime and 16-14 in the fourth quarter. … Riverdale has lost two in a row. … The Rams’ three losses have come against teams that are a combined 18-3, while their wins are against teams that are a combined 5-23. … Riverdale needs one more win to likely earn its first playoff berth since 2011.

FND pick: Riverdale

Mendota (2-5) at Erie-Prophetstown (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Mendota had a two-game winning streak snapped with a 48-10 loss to Princeton last week. … The Trojans scored first against Princeton, but trailed 14-10 at halftime and were outscored 34-0 in the second half. … Junior Jayden Lesley ran for 51 yards and a TD on 23 carries last week playing in place of senior Corbin Furar, who was injured in the second half against Kewanee in Week 6. … The Trojans had two QBs combine to throw for 155 yards last week. Senior Aden Tillman completed 5 of 9 passes for 95 yards, and freshman Quinn Eddy was 3 of 18 for 60 yards with an interception. … Ethan Escatel booted a 32-yard field goal against Princeton. He kicked a 39-yarder against Kewanee.

About the Panthers: E-P has won three games in a row, scoring 40 points or more in all three. The Panthers beat Orion 40-14 last week. … E-P’s two losses have come against Newman and Rockridge, which are a combined 13-1. … Last week, E-P QB Keegan Winckler ran for 170 yards and four TDs and completed 3 of 5 passes for 62 yards and a score. The week before, he racked up 362 yards and five TDs. … Tristan Hovey rushed for 207 yards and a TD on 23 carries against Orion. … Lane Decker intercepted a pass last week as the Panthers held an opponent to 15 points or less for the fourth time this season. … E-P beat Mendota 37-7 last fall.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Princeton (4-3) at Mercer County (1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton got above .500 for the first time this season with a 48-10 victory over Mendota. … The Tigers outscored the Trojans 34-0 in the second half. … A week after becoming Bureau County’s all-time leading rusher, Casey Etheridge ran for 224 yards and four TDs on 14 carries against Mendota, including TD runs of 68 and 65 yards. … Princeton QB Gavin Lanham rushed for 87 yards and two TDs on seven attempts. … The Tigers have allowed 22 points over the last two games. … Princeton won last year’s game 57-20

About the Golden Eagles: Mercer County has lost five games in a row since its 28-6 win over Sherrard in Week 2. The Golden Eagles have allowed 48 points per game during the streak. … Mercer County lost 61-24 to Rockridge last week. … Mercer County allowed 523 yards of offense and nine TDs in the loss to Rockridge. … Against Rockridge, QB John Baldwin completed 5 of 11 passes for 45 yards and ran eight times for 94 yards and a TD. He also scored a TD on a hook-and-ladder. … Tannen Whitehall rushed for 115 yards and a score on 15 attempts last week.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (1-6, 1-4) at West Hancock (4-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley won its first game in Week 6 and nearly made it two in a row last week but lost 28-20 to Illini West, allowing a 70-yard TD run with 28.8 seconds left. … Dane Stewart ran for 69 yards and two TDs on 19 carries last week, including the game-tying score with 59.5 seconds left. He also caught three passes for 23 yards. … Keenyn Richter ran for 61 yards and a TD on 10 attempts last week. … The Storm beat West Hancock 47-34 last season.

About the Titans: West Hancock has won three games in a row, including a 62-6 win over Lewistown co-op last week. The Titans also beat Illini West (18-14) and Elmwood-Brimfield (42-34) during the streak. … The Titans went 1-8 last year

FND pick: West Hancock

Illinois 8-Man

West Prairie (1-6) at Amboy co-op (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cyclones: West Prairie is coming off its first win of the season, a 46-8 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City. … The Cyclones scored 54 points through the first six weeks of the season. … West Hancock has allowed more than 50 points three times this season. Opponents scored 28 points or more in each of the first six games.

About the Clippers: Amboy has scored more than 60 points in three straight games after last week’s 62-12 rout of Ridgewood. … Last week, Tanner Welch completed all four of his pass attempts for 136 yards and four TDs with Cody Winn catching them all. Jose Lopez and Colt McCoy each rushed for two TDs. … Amboy beat West Prairie 58-14 last year.

FND pick: Amboy

Heart of Central Illinois Medium

Fieldcrest (1-6, 0-2) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5-2, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: After earning its first win of the season in Week 6, Fieldcrest lost 48-6 to Ridgeview-Lexington last week. … Lucas Anson led the Fieldcrest offense last week, rushing for 120 yards on 27 carries and catching a 20-yard TD pass. … Fieldcrest has not won a conference game in a little over two years. The Knights’ last league win was a 40-0 victory over Fisher on Oct. 6, 2023.

About the Falcons: GCMS lost 35-13 to Manteno last week. … The Falcons have held their opponent to 14 points or less in all five of their wins. … GCMS took an early 6-0 lead against Manteno, but trailed 20-6 at halftime and was outscored 15-7 in the second half. … The Falcons beat the Knights 43-12 last season.

FND pick: GCMS