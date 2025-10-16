Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 8 of the 2025 season

DuKane Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: St. Charles East had all of its playoff hopes come to an end with a 41-35 loss to Lake Park in Week 7. It’ll be the fifth consecutive season in which the Saints will not reach the playoffs. Despite that, there were still plenty of bright spots in the game, with sophomore quarterback Cruz Herrera going for a season-high 432 passing yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Tyler Bradley also had a breakout game, going for 188 receiving yards and two touchdowns off of three catches.

About the Bulldogs: After averaging 41 points through three weeks of conference play, Batavia has slowed its offensive output a bit over the past two weeks but have still gotten the results it’s wanted. A 28-7 victory over Wheaton North puts the Bulldogs in great position to reach the playoffs for the 14th straight year. The defense ended up being the main focal point in the victory, with the Bulldogs — led by DB Sai’marr Howell — making two crucial stops in the red zone in the second half. The Bulldogs have won their last eight contests against the Saints, including a 56-7 victory last season.

FND Pick: Batavia

Geneva (3-4, 2-3) at Wheaton North (2-5, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Geneva found itself on the losing side of a game-winning field goal for the second consecutive week with a 16-13 loss to Glenbard North. Now, the Vikings find themselves needing to win out in order to reach the playoffs. A week after having his best passing performance of the season, quarterback Ben Peterson had his best rushing performance of the season, going for 112 yards and a touchdown in the game, but also recording three interceptions in the contest. The defense also still managed to keep its hold atop the conference for least amount of points allowed, averaging 14.8 points allowed per conference game. The Vikings won a close 28-24 contest against the Falcons last season.

About the Falcons: A 28-7 loss to Batavia last week all but secured the fate of Wheaton North, who is set to have losing seasons in back-to-back years for the first time since 2018-2019. The Falcons have also lost four straight conference games after getting a 30-20 win over Lake Park to kick off the slate. Quarterback Burke Neibch threw for 177 yards last week against the Bulldogs, and a touchdown pass to Drew Mazeska accounted for the Falcons’ only score.

FND Pick: Geneva

Glenbard North (5-2, 3-2) at St. Charles North (6-1, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Glenbard North all but secured its first trip to the playoffs in three seasons with a 16-13 victory over Geneva on a game-winning 31-yard field goal from Anthony Gibson. Running back Donato Gatses continued his incredible senior campaign, rushing for 195 yards off of 31 carries and a touchdown. He’s now up to 1,325 rushing yards on the season and has found the end zone in all seven games played. He’s also recorded over 150 rushing yards in all but one game this year.

About the North Stars: St. Charles North saw its hopes for an undefeated season come to an end with a 33-7 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South, and now finds itself in a three-way tie for the conference title with two weeks to go. The defense let up 296 rushing yards in the contest, and will need to rebound quickly against a rush-heavy team like Glenbard North. Wide receiver Keaton Reinke pushed his streak of 100+ receiving yards in the game to five, finishing with 138 in the loss while going for a 78-yard receiving touchdown. The North Stars won this contest 34-14 a season ago.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

Interstate 8

Kaneland (5-2, 2-2) at La Salle-Peru (2-5, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: They dropped a 21-20 game to Rochelle last week, keeping them from notching an automatic playoff bid. Coach Michael Thogresen said the defense just couldn’t get the Hubs off the field. Rochelle controlled the ball for 32:41 and had 19 first downs. He said he liked how the offense moved the ball aside from the last drive, when a turnover sealed the Rochelle win. The extra time on the field for the defense led to some big numbers, including 17 tackles for Brady Alstott and 10 for Jackson Slifka. Jackson Little and Luke Gadomski had eight tackles, and they each had one of the team’s two tackles for a loss.

About the Cavaliers: Marion Persich helped spark a comeback last week against Sycamore. With his team down 27-7, he ended up running for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries and threw for 76 yards. The rally fell short in the 34-28 loss. L-P has still only defeated Ottawa this year, with a 41-24 win in Week 3 and a 28-14 victory in Week 6.

FND pick: Kaneland

- Eddie Carifio

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (6-1, 6-1) at Crystal Lake Central (0-7, 0-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central relied on its defense to win another game last week, as the Rockets beat visiting Huntley 20-7 at Rocket Hill to clinch a playoff berth for the second year in a row. Huntley came in averaging 32 points per game and hadn’t scored in single digits all season. Parker Auxier had two of the Rockets’ three interceptions, and QB Landon Arnold accounted for three TDs. Arnold threw TD passes of 31 and 10 yards to Christian Livingston and also ran for a score. Arnold finished 9 of 18 for 113 yards and ran for 49 more. ... Burlington Central has won three straight games for the second time this season. ... The Rockets haven’t been 6-1 since they went 10-2 in 2006 and won the Big Northern East. ... Burlington Central beat Crystal Lake Central 49-0 in Week 4 last year.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central continues to show signs of progress, but the Tigers are still seeking their first win. The Tigers lost to FVC leader Prairie Ridge 35-14 last week, marking the second game in a row in which they scored double digits (a first this season). Tyler Porter had a 4-yard TD run, and Kiran Pokharel scored from 17 yards out. QB Aidan Niederkorn was 13-of-27 passing for 141 yards. ... The game marks the final one at home this season for the Tigers, who visit McHenry in Week 9.

FND pick: Burlington Central

- Joe Aguilar

CCL/ESCC crossover

St. Francis (5-2) at DePaul College Prep (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Spartans: St. Francis’ 42-20 win over Marian Catholic last weekend all but secured a spot in the playoffs, but the Spartans want to finish the regular season strong to boost their postseason seed. Quarterback Brock Phillip tossed 3 touchdown passes – 2 of them to senior wide receiver Dario Milivojevic – against Marian Catholic. Tailback Tivias Caldwell rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown last weekend. Defensively, 2-way standout Tanner Glock recorded an interception.

About the Rams: This is not the same DePaul College Prep team that captured the Class 4A state championship last season. However, the Rams are still dangerous, thanks to junior quarterback Jackson Grabinski (1,008 passing yards, nine touchdowns), senior receiver Matt Osterman (71 yards per game), and sophomore running back Tyson Hooks (83 yards per game, eight touchdowns). Junior tailback Zach Stewart gained 73 yards with a touchdown in a 54-14 loss to Carmel last weekend.

FND Pick: St. Francis

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Marist (2-5) at Marmion (3-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the RedHawks: A second-round state playoff qualifier last season, the RedHawks have been a tough-luck team this fall, losing 3 games decided by 7 points or less – to St. Rita (28-21), Montini (28-21), and Joliet Catholic (23-17). Marist may be the state’s best 2-5 team, evidenced by its 29-28 win over IC Catholic Prep in Week 5. The RedHawks feature seniors Ayden Ginn (WR), Luke Detampel (QB), Sean Murphy (LB), and junior Tommy Hosty (DB).

About the Cadets: Playing without injured sophomore quarterback Roy Magana, Jr., last week, the Cadets suffered a 57-14 loss at the hand of IC Catholic Prep. Vinnie Testa, who has played several positions, including middle linebacker, this season, completed 11 of 24 passes for 119 yards and a 9-yard touchdown toss to Colin McEniry in his first varsity start against IC Catholic Prep. Will Wilde added 55 yards rushing on 13 carries with a late 13-yard touchdown run last weekend. Marmion needs to win its last two games to become playoff eligible.

FND Pick: Marist

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicago Catholic

Wheaton Academy (3-4, 3-2) at Aurora Christian (5-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Warriors: The Warriors need a faster start after falling behind Bishop McNamara 21-0 in the first quarter of last weekend’s 29-14 loss. Playing without leading ground gainer Tyler Jones (injury), the Warriors scored a pair of second-half touchdowns – Colton Miller’s 1-yard keeper and Miller’s 10-yard pass to Logan Oros. Wheaton Academy has qualified for the state playoffs in all four of Jim Johanik’s full seasons as head coach, but needs victories over Aurora Christian and Christ the King to reach the magic five-win number.

About the Eagles: An opportunity for the Eagles to begin preparing for the state playoffs against a solid Class 4A squad. Aurora Christian, headed to the 2A playoffs following last weekend’s 49-7 victory over Chicago Christian, features senior quarterback Asa Johnson, receiver Dominic Klimpke, and tailback Jalen Callaway. Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Klimpke, and rushed for two more scores against Chicago Christian. Senior Eli Anderson added a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Non conference

Big Foot, Wis. (1-7) at Aurora Central Catholic (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Chiefs: The Walworth, Wis.-based school dropped its sixth consecutive game last weekend, losing a 56-10 decision to Lake Mills. Junior quarterback Dawson Walter (four touchdown passes) leads the Chiefs, supported by senior TE/DL Owen Smith (six sacks, 25-yard receiving average), and senior running back Valleck Channing.

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic extended its winning streak to 3 with last weekend’s 42-34 victory over Living Word Lutheran to lock up its first playoff berth since 2016. Senior tailback Trey Seifrid continued his superb season with touchdown runs covering 49, 40, and 11 yards, last weekend, while quarterback Grant Bohr added a 47-yard TD run. The Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with their sixth victory, and will aim for a higher postseason seed with a strong regular season finish.

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group