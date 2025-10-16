DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 8 IHSA football previews

York's Anthony Massel, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game while teammate Hunter Stephinach (87) joins in during the game on Friday Oct. 10, 2025, while traveling to take on Downers Grove North. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

West Suburban Silver

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, for much of the last two decades the king of the hill in the Silver, can return to the top with a win here. The Hilltoppers are a game up on York and Downers Grove North, and host Proviso West in Week 9. Glenbard West is one of just four unbeatens left in the state’s largest two classifications. Jamarcus Kelly rushed for 196 yards and scored four touchdowns in last week’s 44-20 win at Hinsdale Central. Max Hetlet, a ringleader of the Glenbard West defense, ran for a 53-yard TD and Jayden Daniel had two sacks.

About the Dukes: York had its five-game winning streak snapped last week, a 41-28 loss at Downers Grove North. Of equal concern, starting quarterback Dominic Alfano was knocked out of that game in the last minute of the first half and did not return. Junior Zack Assaad acquitted himself well in relief with 153 yards while leading two scoring drives, including one of two TD catches by 6-foot-7 Princeton commit Hunter Stepinach. Whoever is behind center will be leaning on bellcow back Henry Duda, who rushed for 113 yards last Friday. York won at Glenbard West 24-14 last season, and has won three of the last four meetings with the Hilltoppers.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: A welcome sight for Downers Grove North last Friday, as Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu returned to action after missing four games with a broken left arm. And he showed little rust. Lansu completed 15 of 21 passes for 388 yards and four TDs in the 41-28 win over York. Three scores went to Oliver Thulin, who had eight catches for 195 yards. With Lansu back in the fold, the Trojans again look like a top contender in the Class 7A field, and they clinched a spot last week. That said, at question now is the status of Purdue recruit Aiden Solecki. The two-way lineman left last week’s game in the first half with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

About the Lions: Lyons is coming off a 32-6 win over Oak Park-River Forest that in all likelihood locked up a playoff bid with a fifth win. Now the Lions finish with a couple big challenges, home games with Downers Grove North and York. Cincinnati baseball commit Jack Slightom threw for 200 yards with two TDs to Grant Smith and one to Brady Rusk in the win over OPRF. EJ Kuhlman rushed for 171 yards with a 43-yard TD and Nathan Fitzgerald had six tackles. Lyons beat Downers Grove North 21-20 last year and has won the last six meetings with the Trojans.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove North

Hinsdale Central (4-3, 1-3) at Proviso West (1-6, 0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central has been on the short end of the grind of the Silver the last two weeks, losses to York and Glenbard West. The schedule now lightens up with Proviso West and Oak Park-River Forest, a combined 3-11, with a good bet to clinch the playoff bid that has eluded the Red Devils the last three seasons. Riley Contreras completed 23 of 30 passes for 233 yards, connecting with Spencer Martin for an 8-yard score and James Skokna for a 20-yard touchdown, against Glenbard West. Skokna had 10 catches for 90 yards.

About the Panthers: Proviso West has lost its last six games since a Week 1 win over Christ the King. The results have not been close at all, either, as the Panthers have surrendered just a hair under 50 points per game over their last five.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale Central

West Suburban Gold

Leyden (3-4, 2-2) at Downers Grove South (3-4, 3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Leyden is coming off a 31-22 win over Morton last Friday. Nehemiah Almodovar rushed for 179 yards and two TDs and Luca Latiker ran for a score. Matthew Aquirre threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Martinez. Leyden last made the playoffs in 2016. A win here, and one over Hinsdale South in Week 9, and the Eagles in all likelihood would be headed back.

About the Mustangs: It was a little sweaty, but Downers Grove South kept its playoff hopes alive with a 30-27 win over Hinsdale South last week. Josh Muhwezi made a 32-yard field goal with just over a minute left as the Mustangs rallied from two touchdowns down. James Sobkowiak threw a TD pass to Aidan Kanazawa and Joey Vieyra rushed for two short TD runs. Downers Grove South beat Leyden 33-7 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove South

Willowbrook (4-3, 3-1) at Proviso East (1-6, 0-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Willowbrook can in all likelihood lock up a ninth consecutive playoff appearance with one more win. The Warriors have taken care of business against the softer portion of their schedule, three consecutive wins over 1-6 teams Hinsdale South, Morton and Proviso West with another one here. That’s before a Week 9 test against district rival and current Gold leader Addison Trail.

About the Pirates: Proviso East has dropped five straight games since a Week 2 win over district rival Proviso West. The Pirates did score a season-high 16 points against Addison Trail, but it was at the business end of a 45-16 loss, the third straight game in which Proviso East’s opponent topped 40 points.

Friday Night Drive pick: Willowbrook

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morton put up a season-high 22 points last week, but it was at the short end of a 31-22 loss to Leyden.

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South comes in off a tough 30-27 loss to Downers Grove South, a game in which the Hornets led 20-7 at the half. It was the most points the Hornets have scored in a loss this season. Hinsdale South beat Morton 62-35 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale South

IC Catholic Prep's Nate Lang (13) tries a pass play during the game on while traveling to take on St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

CCL/ESCC crossover

Nazareth (6-1) at Benet (3-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth clinched a playoff bid by virtue of its 43-0 win over De La Salle last week. The Roadrunners, winners of four straight games, are rolling, topping 40 points in each of their last three. Jackson Failla has the offense clicking throwing to Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone. Nazareth at this point will be angling for a first-round home playoff game, and could play spoiler to Benet’s playoff hopes. Nazareth beat Benet 62-14 last year.

About the Redwings: Benet’s bid for a return to the playoffs has taken a big hit with a three-game losing streak, the latest 48-7 to Fenwick last week. The Redwings have allowed each opponent during that skid to top 40 points, not a good sign with a high-powered Nazareth offense on deck. The Redwings also appear to be decimated by injuries. Joe Salvino rushed for 119 yards on 24 carries against Fenwick.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

Fenwick (6-1) at Mount Carmel (7-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Friars: Fenwick clinched a playoff bid by beating Benet 48-7, its third straight victory. Now the Friars get their stiffest test of the season, a road game at Class 8A’s No. 1-ranked team. Miami of Ohio commit Tommy Thies and his brother Jake Thies combined to score four rushing TDs against Benet. Jamen Williams threw for 210 yards and a score. Will Tomczak and Rafiel Stewart each had six catches.

About the Caravan: Mount Carmel was pegged as the preseason No. 1 and has done nothing to dispel that notion. No in-state opponent has come within two TDs of the Caravan, who beat Joliet Catholic 35-7 last Friday. Emmett Dowling threw for 329 yards and four TDs and ran for a score in the win. Sophomore Marshaun Thornton, up to 20 scholarship offers including Michigan and Penn State, had four catches for 93 yards and a TD. Mount Carmel beat Fenwick 35-10 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Mount Carmel

IC Catholic Prep (5-2) at St. Viator (1-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Knights: IC Catholic Prep earned its fifth victory of the season with last weekend’s 57-14 win over Marmion. Led by freshman tailback Jakobe Baldwin (eight carries, 122 yards, three touchdowns), the Knights built a 50-7 halftime advantage against Marmion. KC Kekstadt provided another highlight with his 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Junior quarterback Nate Lang finished 6 of 6 for 77 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another score. The Knights are playing to secure a higher postseason seed during the final 2 weeks of the regular season. IC Catholic beat St. Viator 48-28 last year.

About the Lions: Since opening the season with a 22-19 victory over Marian Catholic, St. Viator has suffered six consecutive losses, including last weekend’s 49-3 setback at the hands of unbeaten Montini. Junior kicker Alex Niemiec booted a 38-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter against the Broncos.

FND pick: IC Catholic

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Montini (7-0) at St. Ignatius (2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Broncos: Montini puts its unbeaten record on the line against a solid 2-5 St. Ignatius team that stayed with state-ranked Loyola (28-7) and Marist (35-21) in losses the past 2 weeks. Junior quarterback Izzy Abrams completed 15 of 19 for 232 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a touchdown run during the Broncos’ 49-3 win over St. Viator last weekend. Abrams has thrown 17 TD passes in seven games, six of them to junior wideout Damacio Ortegon (25 catches, 621 yards). Defensively, Montini features linebackers Santino Tenuta (77 tackles, 5 sacks), Laddie Asay (64 tackles, 21 tackles for loss), and Orlando Greco (67 tackles).

About the Wolfpack: St. Ignatius hopes to end a two-game losing streak against the state-ranked, unbeaten Broncos. Senior running backs Robbie Connor and John Rydz anchor an offensive attack that generated 44 points during a Week 5 victory over St. Viator.

FND pick: Montini

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

St. Francis (5-2) at DePaul College Prep (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Spartans: St. Francis’ 42-20 win over Marian Catholic last weekend likely secured a playoff berth, but the Spartans want to finish the regular season strong to boost their postseason seed. Quarterback Brock Phillip tossed three touchdown passes – two of them to senior wide receiver Dario Milivojevic – against Marian Catholic. Tailback Tivias Caldwell rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown last weekend. Defensively, two-way standout Tanner Glock recorded an interception. St. Francis won last year’s meeting 41-38.

About the Rams: This is not the same DePaul College Prep team that captured the Class 4A state championship last season. However, the Rams are still dangerous, thanks to junior quarterback Jackson Grabinski (1,008 passing yards, nine touchdowns), senior receiver Matt Osterman (71 yards per game), and sophomore running back Tyson Hooks (83 yards per game, eight touchdowns). Junior tailback Zach Stewart gained 73 yards with a touchdown in a 54-14 loss to Carmel last weekend.

FND pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

DuKane Conference

Wheaton Warrenville South (5-2, 4-1) at Lake Park (3-4, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: WW South is coming off its biggest win of the season – perhaps multiple seasons – a 33-7 blowout of previously undefeated St. Charles North. That win has the Tigers squarely in the hunt for a DuKane Conference title, in a three-way tie with Batavia and St. Charles North. That could set up a huge Week 9 game, Batavia at WW South, but the Tigers first must take care of business here. Owen Yorke continues to pile up huge numbers. The WW South senior rushed for 285 yards and five TDs on 40 carries, all career highs, against St. Charles North and is over 1,200 yards on the season. Linebacker Amare Williams leads the Tigers’ defense, 10 tackles and three pass breakups last week. WW South beat Lake Park 27-14 last year.

About the Lancers: Lake Park kept its playoff hopes flickering by beating St. Charles East 41-35 last week to snap a four-game losing streak. Niko Menos had 11 catches for 214 yards and three TDs, including the game-winner with eight seconds left. Kendan Ratini rushed for 143 yards and Joey Michelini’s blocked punt turned into a Julian Joseph TD. Lake Park, which just missed the playoffs at 4-5 last year, has a tough finish in its bid to reach the postseason, home games with WW South and St. Charles North the next two weeks.

Friday Night Drive pick: WW South

Geneva (3-4, 2-3) at Wheaton North (2-5, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Geneva, last year’s Class 6A runner-up, is going to have to scramble to just make it back to the playoffs. The Vikings’ three losses in the DuKane each came by a field goal, including last-second losses the last two weeks to Batavia and Glenbard North. Junior QB Ben Peterson has thrown for 1,159 yards and 12 TDs, but has been intercepted nine times. Bennet Konkey is his top target with 30 catches for 545 yards and five TDs, but Geneva’s running back group has been banged up. Geneva’s defense has been steady with 109 points allowed, second in the DuKane to WW South.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North’s tough sledding in the DuKane continued last Friday, a 28-7 loss to Batavia its fourth straight. Burke Neibch threw for 177 yards and a 14-yard TD to Drew Mazeska that accounted for the Falcons’ lone points. It was the third time Wheaton North has been held to one score or fewer in a game this season. Geneva won a 28-24 thriller over Wheaton North last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Geneva

Upstate Eight East

West Chicago (4-3, 2-2) at Riverside-Brookfield (7-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: West Chicago, which has made back-to-back playoff appearances after a two-decade drought, is closing in on its third straight bid, even after a 41-6 loss to Glenbard East last week. Senior QB Carter Naranjo, who rushed for 100 yards and a TD last week and is at around 1,000 yards rushing on the season, makes the Wildcats’ offense go. West Chicago’s four wins have come against teams with a combined record of 3-25. The Wildcats finish with Riverside-Brookfield and Fenton, the latter a game that could decide both clubs’ playoff fortunes.

About the Bulldogs: R-B continues its comeback season. The Bulldogs, who were 4-5 last year, are now 7-0 for the first time since the Otto Zeman-coached 2001 team that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. R-B had little trouble with Elmwood Park last week, 67-8. Braeden Novak threw for two TDs and his quarterback tag team partner Giancarlo Garcia ran for a TD, as did Jacob Retana from 40 yards out. R-B has a big one looming in Week 9, at Glenbard East in a matchup of the top two teams in the UEC East, but first things first. West Chicago beat R-B 41-10 last year, which the Bulldogs have likely been reminded of this week.

Friday Night Drive pick: Riverside-Brookfield

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Raiders: Glenbard South bounced back from a tough, 21-17 Week 6 loss to Riverside-Brookfield in a big way during last weekend’s 42-7 victory over Ridgewood. Sophomore tailback Elijah Donahue, who ran for all six of the Raiders’ touchdowns against Ridgewood, is a threat every time he touches the ball. Quarterback Tommy Bauman directs the Raiders’ attack. Glenbard South looks to snap a three-game losing streak against their district rivals, and has dropped five of the last five meetings. The playoff-bound Raiders hope to keep their Upstate Eight East title hopes alive with a victory.

About the Rams: The Rams’ defense, led by linemen Sam Walton, Donnie Beardsley, Donovon Brooks, linebackers Orlando Hoye, David Salgado, and backs Montii Perry, and Mike Orive, faces its toughest challenge trying to contain Raiders standout tailback Elijah Donahue. “We’ve given up 83 points all year,” said Rams coach John Walters, “and 14 came on special teams. Our defense has played lights out all year. It kind of went unnoticed behind the offense. We have some guys who can play.” Senior quarterback Michael Nee guides the offense that includes tailback Kedrick Dennis, and receivers Muhammad Musleh, Malachi Miller, and Henry Benka. Glenbard East won last year’s game 41-7.

FND pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Wheaton Academy (3-4, 3-2) at Aurora Christian (5-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Warriors: The Warriors need a faster start after falling behind Bishop McNamara 21-0 in the first quarter of last weekend’s 29-14 loss. Playing without leading ground gainer Tyler Jones (injury), the Warriors scored a pair of second-half touchdowns – Colton Miller’s 1-yard keeper and Miller’s 10-yard pass to Logan Oros. Wheaton Academy has qualified for the state playoffs in all four of Jim Johanik’s full seasons as head coach, but needs victories over Aurora Christian and Christ the King to reach the magic 5-win number. Wheaton Academy won last year’s game 41-0.

About the Eagles: An opportunity for the Eagles to begin preparing for the state playoffs against a solid Class 4A squad. Aurora Christian, headed to the 2A playoffs following last weekend’s 49-7 victory over Chicago Christian, features senior quarterback Asa Johnson, receiver Dominic Klimpke, and tailback Jalen Callaway. Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Klimpke, and rushed for two more scores against Chicago Christian. Senior Eli Anderson added a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.

FND pick: Aurora Christian

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

South Suburban crossover

Lemont (5-2) at Richards (6-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont ran its win streak to five games with a narrow victory over Hillcrest, which marked the start of a difficult segment of schedule for it. Lemont closes the season with a crossover matchup against Richards, a team it has dropped three of its last four games against. Lemont closes the season with a currently undefeated Oak Forest squad so the quest to try to finish the regular season with a seven-game winning streak will be challenging, but it could help Lemont secure a solid postseason seed, which will find it in Class 5A this year instead of their typical Class 6A placement.

About the Bulldogs: Richards had a small hiccup in Week 2 with a loss to Sandburg, but the Bulldogs, who voluntarily elected to move up to Class 7A for the postseason, have looked like a team with a very sound foundation. Richards took down previously undefeated Oak Lawn Community in Week 6 by a sizable margin and have really only had a pair of competitive games this season aside from the previously mentioned loss to Sandburg.

FND Pick: Richards

-- Steve Soucie

Independent

Westmont (1-4) at Walther Christian (2-5)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Sentinels: Westmont, which has not been on the field since a 36-0 loss at home to Walther Christian on Sept. 26, wraps up its season with a return date as the Sentinels have no scheduled Week 9 opponent. Westmont took a forfeit loss to Havana two weeks ago.

About the Broncos: Walther Christian does not need to look too hard to identify the highlight of its season – that 36-0 win over Westmont. The Broncos’ other win this season came by forfeit. Since that Westmont win Walther Christian has dropped two straight by a combined 86-0 margin, but the Broncos have still topped last year’s winless season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Walther Christian