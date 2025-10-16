BCR 2025 Week 8 IHSA Preview Capsules

Three Rivers

Princeton (4-3) at Mercer County (1-6)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Aledo

About the Tigers: The Tigers continue their playoffs push with their first trip to Mercer County. They have won two straight since a week 5 setback to Monmouth-Roseville, including last week’s 48-10 win over Mendota. They broke that game open by outscorig the Trojans 34-0 in the second half. ... Princeton won last year’s first meeting between the new Three Rivers rivals at home 57-20. ... The Tigers are 28-5 on the road in regular-season play since 2018, 15-2 since 2022 with one loss coming in this year’s season opener at Newman.

About the Golden Eagles: The Golden Eagles have lost five straight since a week 2 28-6 win over Sherrard. In those five games, Mercer County has been outscored 240-74, including last week’s 61-24 thrashing at Rockridge. Mercer County is 2-8 in Three Rivers Conference (Rock Division) play since coming over from the Lincoln Trail last season, with both wins coming in 2024.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Hall-Putnam County (3-4) at Riverdale (4-3)

About the Red Devils: After a 3-2 start, the Red Devils have their backs to wall to make their first playoff appearance since 2022 facing two-must wins starting this week in Port Byron. They played rival Princeton to a 28-12 loss in Week 5 but fell 57-14 at Three Rivers Mississippi leader Monmouth-Roseville. Senior Braden Curran took over at quarterback following the Week 6 injury to Dylan Glynn, scoring both touchdowns against the Titans. He rushed for 122 yards and completed 2-9 passes for 19 yards. ... Hall won last year’s meeting 36-32 at home and leads the all-time series 4-2, including a 46-14 win at home in the second round of the playoffs on the way to win the 3A State championship in 2001. The Red Devils won their last game at Riverdale 35-13 in 2015, standing 1-1 on the Rams’ turf. ... The Red Devils finish the season at home against undefeated Rockridge.

About the Rams: The Rams have lost two straight since a 4-1 start and are fighting to make their first playoff appearance since 2011, seeking their first playoff victory in 24 years. They played Newman to a 24-14 loss last week after losing to Erie-Prophetstown 42-36 the week before. Like Hall, Riverdale has defeated Mendota and Kewanee. ... Riverdale is 8-17 since returning to the field in 2023 after putting its program on pause in 2022 due to lack of numbers.

FND pick: Riverdale

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland

Bureau Valley (1-6, 1-4) at Hamilton West Hancock (4-3, 3-3)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: The Storm had their 2025 Homecoming game last week spoiled by Illini West, which answered a BV touchdown with a 70-yard backbreaker with just 30 seconds left to sneak away with a 28-20 win. Bruising fullback Dane Stewart scored two TDs for the Storm, including the game-tying scored with just a minute remaining. ... The Storm have outscored its last foes 64-44. ... In common opponents, BV is 1-4 while West Hancock is 3-2

About the Titans: The Titans have come on strong, winning three straight to move to the threshold of the playoffs. They had an equally close game with Illini West (18-14) while also defeating Elmwood-Brimfield (42-34) and Lewistown (62-6) to stand even in six Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large School Division games.

FND pick: West Hancock

Chicago Prairieland

Peoria Notre Dame (5-2) at St. Bede (2-5)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Irish: From one Irish to another, it won’t get any easier for St. Bede, which welcomes Notre Dame to the Academy one week after playing at Seneca. Notre Dame Irish have won five straight since dropping their first games of the season to Normal West and Peoria, both 5-2 teams. In their win streak, the Irish have defeated a pair of 5-2 teams, Champaign Centennial (22-14) and Bloomington (53-19) last week to stand in third place in the Big 12 Conference at 5-2.

About the Bruins: The Bruins return home off a 48-16 loss at Class 2A No. 4 ranked Seneca. St. Bede has dropped three straight since its Week 4 56-0 shutout at Lewistown, falling to Marquette (42-7), Dwight (48-14) and Seneca, all in Chicagoland Prairie Conference play.

FND pick: Notre Dame

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Sciota West Prairie-SE (1-6) at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (6-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at the Harbor

About the Cyclones: The Cyclones won their first game of the year last week, defeating 1-6 Bushnell-Prairie City 46-8. ALO beat BPC 56-6 in Week 3. West Prairie has been outscored 266-153 in games they have lost this season.

About the Clippers: The Clippers won their sixth straight game, blasting Ridgewood 62-12, since falling in the season opener to Milledgeville in a rematch of last year’s 8-Man State title game. They have outscored those six opponents 362-54 for a 60.3 to 9 margin of victory. ... ALO beat West Prairie 58-14 last year. ... The Clippers will finish out with a road trip to face Jason Kirby’s Biggsville West Central Heat, which beat ALO for the 2022 state championship.

FND pick: Amboy