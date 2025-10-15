Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Geneva senior linebacker Tyler Drake

Things haven’t gone to plan for Geneva in 2025.

From multiple key injuries to starters, to back-to-back losses on a game-winning field goal, the Vikings now find themselves in a situation where they need to win out in order to make the playoffs.

But there have been a few bright spots on the season for Geneva, with one of the big ones being its defense. And against Glenbard North, it was senior linebacker Tyler Drake that rose to the occasion.

Drake finished the game with 12 tackles, a season high, while also coming in at running back and going for 33 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

For his efforts, Drake was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with Sports Reporter Joel Boenitz.

How does it feel to be named the Team of the Week MVP?

Drake: It feels fantastic, but it doesn’t catch me by surprise. I put in a lot of work to get here and execute with my boys all summer and all of last week for the game. And it paid off.

You had a season-high 12 tackles last week against Glenbard North. What do you think led to that success?

Drake: I think it was mostly doing the little things right. Every little thing you don’t really think too much about, do that right and then your success will prevail for you. Then also my teammates being in the right spot at the right time and doing their job, so then I can do my job successfully as well.

You also rushed for a score in the game. What was the feeling of getting into the end zone?

Drake: It felt really good. I was scouting it out, scouting out their defense throughout the week. I knew that play was going to hit. I knew my line was going to do the right thing and I was just ready for it when it happened.

The defense has allowed less than 15 points per game so far this year. What’s been the key to the team’s success?

Drake: I believe that it’s the defensive side’s mentality more than as a physical thing. I think that you can have really average talent and have a great mentality and be far more successful than a team with a bad mentality with good talent. And I think that that’s where it all starts, is mentality and preparation and then doing the little things right.

You’ve also stepped in at running back multiple times this year. What made you want to step up in that role?

Drake: I don’t really care what position I play. I can play linebacker, center, wherever they want me to play, I’ll do it. Whatever is going to benefit the team the most, whatever is going to help us win is something I’m willing to do.

The Vikings are 3-4 and need to win out to make the playoffs. What’s the mentality heading into the final weeks?

Drake: The mentality is that every day is the last day. You’ve got to treat it that way. You’ve got to prepare like it’s your last day. Got to prepare like it’s your last game. Everything’s got to be done the correct way.

Any superstitions?

Drake: I really like to be on the same routine always. I wake up at the same time and make sure that I always get a medium Dunkin (Donuts) Strawberry Refresher with green tea. It can’t be a large or a small, it’s got to be a medium.

Favorite local restaurant?

Drake: Just Kebabs in St. Charles. That’s my spot.

Favorite football memory?

Drake: Probably last year’s game against Batavia. It wasn’t so much winning the game, but it just felt so good to grind it out with my boys. That whole week of practice was done to perfection, and I believe that’s what every week should be leading up to any game or big event in your life.