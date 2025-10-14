Suburban Life football notebook: Warren Mason helps lead 7-0 Riverside-Brookfield to best start in 24 years

Riverside-Brookfield senior Warren Mason shed one tag to add another more important one this season.

After playing free safety and slot receiver last season, Mason is primarily a defensive player this season.

Under coach Sam Styler, the Bulldogs have focused on building a team with players who can fill one position on offense or defense, reducing fatigue and allowing players to put full effort mainly into one position.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Upstate Eight East), off to their best start since 2001, are one of the few remaining unbeaten teams left, just 36 statewide.

Although Mason admitted he misses playing on offense, he can’t help but see the benefits of putting his full effort into free safety.

“I miss playing offense a little,” Mason said. “I grew up primarily as a receiver and that’s where my passion for football started, but it’s not a big concern for me because it’s not where the team needs me. We have guys who do a great job there instead.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Mason said he’s thrilled to play a central role for the unbeaten Bulldogs, noting his role as a captain for a team with aspirations for a long playoff run. Mason said he’s happy with his progress on defense.

“It’s a night and day difference just playing defense instead of going both ways,” he said. “I’m able to put in that extra 10% where I’m needed the most.”

Styler said Mason is a contributor on defense, special teams and a key leader for the younger players.

“Warren has been one of the huge factors on defense and special teams for us,” Styler said. “He blocked a punt for a safety last Friday. He does a great job at the free safety position. He does his job over the top and fills the alleys in the run game and he’s a big factor in the passing game. He’s hanging out in the middle, so teams have to be careful how they attack down the field.

“He brings a lot of energy on the defensive side and sets the tone for his teammates. He’s done a phenomenal job in the pass and run game. He has a great enthusiasm in practices and games and is a great example of what our program stands for.”

Mason said he loves playing safety, calling it the “driver’s seat of the defense.” His experience and high football IQ help him often see what the defense will do before the snap, allowing him to call it out the play before it unfolds.

Mason said he prepared for the season by attacking his offseason workouts.

“I mostly focused on lifting in the offseason and playing on our 7-on-7 team,” Mason said. “I always like to improve on my game.”

Mason, who received his first offer from Maine Maritime Academy on Oct. 9, said his recruiting is trending in the right direction.

“Recruiting is going amazing,” Mason said. “I’ve been trying to cram in as many visits as possible to see where I want to play next year.”

Regarding his team, Styler said the Bulldogs have set a higher standard this season with seven straight victories to open the season. The Bulldogs finish the season hosting West Chicago and traveling to Glenbard East.

“So far this season, we’ve come out and executed,” Styler said. “Definitely, there’s a lot of excitement in the town and school. The guys worked extremely hard to get to this point and they’ve been staying focused.

“We still have two tough games coming up and the playoffs are around the corner. We have two playoffs opponents coming up, so the guys have to stay focused. Being 7-0 is great, the best start since 2001 for the program, but we still have work to be done. We have to stay locked in. I’m proud of the way they’ve handled everything.”

Lemont won five in a row

Everything is back to normal in Lemont.

After losing its first two games of the season, Lemont has ripped off five straight games to improve to 5-2 and 5-0 in the South Suburban Blue Conference. Lemont posted a 31-24 win over Hillcrest last week to put itself in good position for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Richards (6-1, 5-0), which is in first place in the South Suburban Red.

“We have continued to get better each week, but there is still plenty of work to do,” Lemont coach Willie Hayes. “Our kids have been extremely focused in practice plus been focusing each week on the details. We’ve been getting off to a fast start and playing disciplined in all three phases of the game. We have a big game on Friday. We need to play Lemont football – fast and physical.”

Before the Hillcrest game, senior running back Aidan Rudman had a monster game with 225 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Hayes said senior wide receiver Matt Ciesla and junior defensive back Denell Johnson have stepped up their play for Lemont.

“Matt has really settled in at wide receiver for us,” he said. “He continues to be an outstanding leader for us, works hard during practice and performs on Friday night. Denell has stepped up for us at defensive back. He had a pair of interceptions versus T.F. North and played very well against a good Hillcrest team.”

Extra points

Glenbard South (5-2, 4-1) has a big road game against rival Glenbard East (6-1, 4-0) in a key UEC East football game on Friday…Downers Grove North was happy to welcome back senior quarterback Owen Lansu last week. The Minnesota recruit sparked the Trojans to a big win over York by passing for 388 yards and four touchdowns.