BCR boxscores for Week 7, 2025

AT PRINCETON
Princeton 48, Mendota 10
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Mendota (2-5, 2-3)
|7
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Princeton (4-3, 4-1)
|0
|14
|20
|14
|48
Scoring plays
M - Lesley 5 run (Escatel kick), 5:47 1Q
P - Etheridge 10 run (Clevenger kick), 2:17 1Q
P - Etheridge 68 run (Clevenger kick), 10:19 2Q
M - Escatel 32 field goal, 1:25 2Q
P - Etheridge 65 run (Clevenger kick), 11:50 3Q
P - Lanham 3 run (Clevenger kick), 7:26 3Q
P - Lanham 63 run (kick failed), 1:39 3Q
P - Etheridge 19 run (Clevenger kick), 10:36 4Q
P - Re. Pearson 42 run (Clevenger kick), 5:42 4Q
|Yardsticks
|M
|P
|First downs
|14
|18
|Total net yards
|176
|421
|by rushing
|33-22
|33-368
|by passing
|154
|53
|Passing (C-A-I)
|8-27-1
|4-6-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-55
|7-60
|Fumbles-lost
|3-0
|3-2
|Punts-avg
|3-23.7
|0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING: M - Lesley 19-34, Hoffman 3-0, Eddy 11-2, Tillman 4-(-7). P - Etheridge 14-224 (4 TDs), Lanham 6-70 (TD), Re. Pearson 4-46 (TD), Emmett 1-0, Agushi 3-23, Shaw 3-5, Cochran 2-0
PASSING: M - Tillman 6-10-0, 113 yards; Eddy 2-17-1, 41 yards. P - Lanham 3-6-0, 53 yards.
RECEIVING: M - Beetz 3-78, Lesley 2-32, Hoffman 2-44. P - Jagers 2-27, Emmett 2-26,
AT MANLIUS
Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|total
|Illini West (3-4, 2-4)
|8
|6
|0
|14
|28
|Bureau Valley (1-6, 1-4)
|0
|6
|0
|14
|20
Scoring plays
IW - Knotts 45 run (run). 7:12 1Q
BV - Stewart 6 run (run failed), 8:00 2Q
IW - Schearke 5 pass from Murphy (run failed), 2Q
BV - Richter 6 run (Carrington pass from Litherland), 11:31 4Q
IW - Knotts 6 run, 4Q
BV - Stewart 2 run (run failed), 59.5 4Q
IW - Knotts 70 run (run), 28.8 4Q
|Yardsticks
|IW
|BV
|First downs
|11
|15
|Total yards
|298
|243
|by rushing
|38-293
|32-195
|by passing
|5
|48
|Fumbles lost
|0
|1
Individual stats
RUSHING: IW - Knotts 165 (3 TDs). BV - Stewart 19-69 (2 TDs), Richter 10-61 (TD), Carrington 10-62, Dexheimer 1-11, Litherland 1-13.
PASSING: BV - Litherland 5-8-1, 48 yards.
RECEIVING: BV - Stewart 3-23, Foster 1-20, Carrington 1-5.
AT MONMOUTH
Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall 14
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|Total
|Hall (3-4, 3-3)
|0
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Mon-Rose (7-0, 5-0)
|7
|24
|20
|6
|57
Hall scoring plays
B. Curran 2 TDs
Individual stats
RUSHING: B. Curran 10-122 (2 TDs), H- Redcliff 10-49, Edgcomb 4-8, Crowther 1-4. M-R: Huston 19-282 (3 TDs), Montroy 17-136 (2 TDs)
PASSING: B. Curran 2-9-1, 19 yards. MR - Casteel 2-2-0, 14 yards (1 TD), Huston 1-1-0, 34 yards (1 TD)
RECEIVING: H -Edgcomb 1-20, Redcliff 1-(-1). MR - Rogers 1-34 (1 TD), Huston 1-5 yards (TD),
AT SENECA
Seneca 48, St. Bede 16
|1Q
|2Q
|3Q
|4Q
|Total
|St. Bede (2-5, 0-2)
|0
|8
|0
|8
|16
|Seneca (7-0, 2-0)
|14
|14
|20
|0
|48
St. Bede scoring plays
SB - Del La Torre 33 pass from Ferrrari (run), 2Q
SB - Ferrari 9 run (run), 4Q
|Yardsticks
|SB
|S
|First downs
|13
|17
|Total yards
|230
|475
|by rushing
|25-119
|42-475
|by passing
|111
|0
|Passing (C-A-I)
|12-21-0
|0-1-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-26
|5-35
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Punts-avg.
|2-28
|0-0
Individual stats
RUSHING: SB - Ferrari 10-60, Hirst 8-48, Marquez 4-7, Ca. Riva 2-6, Hermes 1-(-2) S - Othon 7-160 (2 TDs), Varland 12-89 (3 TDs), Knoebel 3-87, Stach 1-36, Simek 1-15.
PASSING: SB - Ferrari 12-21-0, 111 yards (TD).
RECEIVING: SB - Carboni 4-8, De La Torre 1-7, Ca. Riva 1-2, Hermes 1-2, Marquez 1-1, Hirst 1-1. S -
QUICK COUNTS
Three Rivers
E-P 40, Orion 14
Mon-Rose 57, Hall-PC 14
Newman 24, Riverdale 14
Princeton 48, Mendota 10
Rockridge 61, Mercer County 24
Sherrard 52, Kewanee 7
Other area games
Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 68, Ridgewood 12
Annawan-Wethersfield 17, Princeville 14
Dixon 50, Winnebago 15
Geneseo 31, Sterling 10
IVC 28, Rock Falls 0
Morris 42, Ottawa 0
Marquette 41, Elmwood-Brimfield 6
Ridgeview-Lexington 46, Fieldcrest 8
Seneca 48, St. Bede 16
Sycamore 34, L-P 26
Wilmington 45, Streator 0