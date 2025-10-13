Shaw Local

BCR boxscores for Week 7, 2025

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs the ball as teammate Brennen Emmett blocks Mendota's Gavin Stevenson from making a tackle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Bryant Field in Princeton.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs the ball as teammate Brennen Emmett blocks Mendota's Gavin Stevenson from making a tackle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Bryant Field in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Hieronymus

AT PRINCETON

Princeton 48, Mendota 10

1234Total
Mendota (2-5, 2-3)730010
Princeton (4-3, 4-1)014201448

Scoring plays

M - Lesley 5 run (Escatel kick), 5:47 1Q

P - Etheridge 10 run (Clevenger kick), 2:17 1Q

P - Etheridge 68 run (Clevenger kick), 10:19 2Q

M - Escatel 32 field goal, 1:25 2Q

P - Etheridge 65 run (Clevenger kick), 11:50 3Q

P - Lanham 3 run (Clevenger kick), 7:26 3Q

P - Lanham 63 run (kick failed), 1:39 3Q

P - Etheridge 19 run (Clevenger kick), 10:36 4Q

P - Re. Pearson 42 run (Clevenger kick), 5:42 4Q

YardsticksMP
First downs1418
Total net yards176421
by rushing33-2233-368
by passing15453
Passing (C-A-I)8-27-14-6-0
Penalties-yards9-557-60
Fumbles-lost3-03-2
Punts-avg3-23.70-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING: M - Lesley 19-34, Hoffman 3-0, Eddy 11-2, Tillman 4-(-7). P - Etheridge 14-224 (4 TDs), Lanham 6-70 (TD), Re. Pearson 4-46 (TD), Emmett 1-0, Agushi 3-23, Shaw 3-5, Cochran 2-0

PASSING: M - Tillman 6-10-0, 113 yards; Eddy 2-17-1, 41 yards. P - Lanham 3-6-0, 53 yards.

RECEIVING: M - Beetz 3-78, Lesley 2-32, Hoffman 2-44. P - Jagers 2-27, Emmett 2-26,

AT MANLIUS

Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20

1Q2Q3Q4Qtotal
Illini West (3-4, 2-4)8601428
Bureau Valley (1-6, 1-4)0601420

Scoring plays

IW - Knotts 45 run (run). 7:12 1Q

BV - Stewart 6 run (run failed), 8:00 2Q

IW - Schearke 5 pass from Murphy (run failed), 2Q

BV - Richter 6 run (Carrington pass from Litherland), 11:31 4Q

IW - Knotts 6 run, 4Q

BV - Stewart 2 run (run failed), 59.5 4Q

IW - Knotts 70 run (run), 28.8 4Q

YardsticksIWBV
First downs1115
Total yards298243
by rushing38-29332-195
by passing548
Fumbles lost01

Individual stats

RUSHING: IW - Knotts 165 (3 TDs). BV - Stewart 19-69 (2 TDs), Richter 10-61 (TD), Carrington 10-62, Dexheimer 1-11, Litherland 1-13.

PASSING: BV - Litherland 5-8-1, 48 yards.

RECEIVING: BV - Stewart 3-23, Foster 1-20, Carrington 1-5.

AT MONMOUTH

Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall 14

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Hall (3-4, 3-3)060814
Mon-Rose (7-0, 5-0)72420657

Hall scoring plays

B. Curran 2 TDs

Individual stats

RUSHING: B. Curran 10-122 (2 TDs), H- Redcliff 10-49, Edgcomb 4-8, Crowther 1-4. M-R: Huston 19-282 (3 TDs), Montroy 17-136 (2 TDs)

PASSING: B. Curran 2-9-1, 19 yards. MR - Casteel 2-2-0, 14 yards (1 TD), Huston 1-1-0, 34 yards (1 TD)

RECEIVING: H -Edgcomb 1-20, Redcliff 1-(-1). MR - Rogers 1-34 (1 TD), Huston 1-5 yards (TD),

AT SENECA

Seneca 48, St. Bede 16

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
St. Bede (2-5, 0-2)080816
Seneca (7-0, 2-0)141420048

St. Bede scoring plays

SB - Del La Torre 33 pass from Ferrrari (run), 2Q

SB - Ferrari 9 run (run), 4Q

YardsticksSBS
First downs1317
Total yards230475
by rushing25-11942-475
by passing1110
Passing (C-A-I)12-21-00-1-0
Penalties-yards4-265-35
Fumbles-lost2-11-0
Punts-avg.2-280-0

Individual stats

RUSHING: SB - Ferrari 10-60, Hirst 8-48, Marquez 4-7, Ca. Riva 2-6, Hermes 1-(-2) S - Othon 7-160 (2 TDs), Varland 12-89 (3 TDs), Knoebel 3-87, Stach 1-36, Simek 1-15.

PASSING: SB - Ferrari 12-21-0, 111 yards (TD).

RECEIVING: SB - Carboni 4-8, De La Torre 1-7, Ca. Riva 1-2, Hermes 1-2, Marquez 1-1, Hirst 1-1. S -

QUICK COUNTS

Three Rivers

E-P 40, Orion 14

Mon-Rose 57, Hall-PC 14

Newman 24, Riverdale 14

Princeton 48, Mendota 10

Rockridge 61, Mercer County 24

Sherrard 52, Kewanee 7

Other area games

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 68, Ridgewood 12

Annawan-Wethersfield 17, Princeville 14

Dixon 50, Winnebago 15

Geneseo 31, Sterling 10

IVC 28, Rock Falls 0

Morris 42, Ottawa 0

Marquette 41, Elmwood-Brimfield 6

Ridgeview-Lexington 46, Fieldcrest 8

Seneca 48, St. Bede 16

Sycamore 34, L-P 26

Wilmington 45, Streator 0

