Another week, another record for Davon Grant: Daily Chronicle Week 7 rewind

Dekalb's Davon Grant carries the ball on a play as a pack of Bradley-Bourbonnais players try to bring him down in a game on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

In Week 6, Davon Grant set the DeKalb record for catches in a career.

In Week 7, the Illinois recruit became the school’s career leader in receiving yards with his four-catch, 138-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 48-19 loss at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

“It was great. I appreciate it, I enjoy it, I love this game,“ Grant said of passing former DeKalb, NIU and Canadian Football League receiver Cole Tucker. ”So, being able to put my name in the history books for the town I’ve lived in most of my life, it means a lot.”

Grant has 2,525 with two games left this year. The Barbs (2-5, 1-3) were likely eliminated from the postseason with the loss.

Grant’s record-breaking catch came on a 25-yard touchdown pass that put the Barbs ahead 7-0. He ended up flipping over the goal line, which he said was not intended as a celebration.

“My momentum just took myself forward so I just ducked my head and somersaulted,” Grant said. “We’ll say it was a celebration.”

Sycamore 34, La Salle-Peru 28: At Sycamore, the Spartans trailed 7-0 early to the Cavaliers. But it didn’t last long.

Caden Ralph returned the bouncing kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown untouched down the right side.

“They went down and scored and right away we’re making it 7-7 with a great kickoff return,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “That was big there.”

It kicked off a stretch of 27 straight points for the Spartans (4-3, 2-1 Interstate 8), and it turned out they needed all of them as the Cavaliers stormed back in the second half.

Cooper Bode had an interception of L-P quarterback in the red zone as the Cavaliers were set to take the lead back. Sycamore went three and out on the next drive, but Crewe Bartelt recovered a fumbled punt and Dylan Curtis punched it in from 8 yards, putting Sycamore up 14-7.

The Spartans never trailed again.

“Those types of plays are just game-changing plays,” Bode said. “We had a lot of those on defense today. Just getting the offense back on the field, that’s how you win football games.”

Rochelle 21, Kaneland 20: At Maple Park, Rochelle had the ball for nearly 35 minutes in the game, almost 22 minutes of which came on two drives.

“We just couldn’t get them off the field,” Kaneland coach Mike Thorgesen said. “That wing-t offense. It’s either you can or you can’t, and we came close, and we got them in third and fourth downs, but we just kept giving up first downs. That’s their formula and they wanted it tonight, you could tell, and I think our kids did, too. I think we played to win for sure, came up a point short.”

Kaneland (5-2, 2-2) received the ball to open the second half and Carter Grabowski was busy, pushing the chains forward before Jalen Carter scored on a 6-yard run with 7:54 left in the third quarter, puting the Knights up 20-14.

Then a 12-minute touchdown drive that ended with a 1-yard run for Roman Villalobos with 7:11 left.

The Knights had plenty of time to respond and were driving when Mark Green intercepted Carter’s pass at the Rochelle 25-yard line with 3:27 left to play.

Byron 55, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Genoa, the Cogs got a late touchdown in the loss.

Balke Ides hauled in a 51-yard pass from Cody Cravatta with 3:41 left in the game. Cravatta also blocked an extra point for Genoa-Kingston (3-4 overall, 3-3 Big Northern Conference) against the Tigers (7-0, 6-0).

Hiawatha 54, Rockford Christian Life 6: At Kirkland, the Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead and the Hawks clung to a 14-6 lead after one.

But all three phases kicked into gear as Hiawatha blocked a punt, recovered a fumble and scored on every full possession in the quarter to pull away to a 54-6 home win over Rockford Christian Life on Saturday.

“It feels great. I love watching it, I love doing it,” said quarterback Aidan Cooper, who had a blocked punt in the second half and had a hand in four of the Hawks’ seven touchdowns. “It’s amazing.”

The Hawks (5-2) led 14-6 heading into the second. Mason Alm blocked a punt and the offense took over at the Christian Life 27. Cooper scrambled for 21 on the first play, then three plays later found the end zone from 7 out to push the lead to 22-6. It would grow to 38-6 at halftime.

The win guarantees the Hawks their first winning regular season since 2022 and likely puts them in the I8FA playoffs after missing out last year.

“It wasn’t really on my mind the whole season, but it feels nice,” Pruitt said. “Most wins in a few years, last time in the playoffs was a couple years ago too. So it feels good.”

- Mason Schweizer and Chris Walker contributed to this report.