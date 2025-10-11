South Elgin too talented on offense for Bartlett

With the likes of Gavin Mueller, Derrion Thurman and sophomore Julian Huerta, South Elgin possesses plenty of firepower.

The threesome scored seven of the Storm’s eight touchdowns in a 55-19 win over host Bartlett in Upstate Eight Conference action Friday night.

With the victory, South Elgin moves to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

“The kids have worked hard for nine months and deserve this,” South Elgin coach Pat Pistorio said. “We have to clean up the penalties, but I am proud of these kids.”

The Storm overcame 10 penalties for 115 yards.

The Storm, which outscored Bartlett (2-5, 2-3) 28-6 in the second half, got four rushing touchdowns from Mueller. The versatile Mueller reached the end zone from 6, 2, 54 and 4 yards.

“The offensive line gives me so many opportunities to do special things,” Mueller said. “It is so much fun to play in this offense. We came out more focused in the second half.”

Thurman, who scored on a 65-yard touchdown run, gained 207 yards on 21 carries.

“The offensive line is great,” Thurman said. “I love those guys. I don’t go down on the first hit. I keep my legs going.”

Carter McDonald, who played quarterback the first half for the Storm, completed 6 of 8 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns to Huerta.

Danny Traver played the second half at quarterback.

“We are splitting the quarterback duties between Danny and Carter,” Pistorio said. “I trust in both quarterbacks.”

Dave Henson had an interception for the Storm. Bartlett quarterback Vince Yario completed 9 of 16 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Yario tossed a 40-yard TD to Tyler Meziere and a 18-yarder to Jake Marchese.