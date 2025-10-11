QB Brendan Mecher runs for four touchdowns, Lockport hands Sandburg its second defeat

Brendan Mecher figured he would be more likely to throw for four touchdowns.

Instead, the Lockport Porters senior quarterback ran for four of them, but it was all in a day’s work as Mecher made sure the Porters’ winning streak reached three, with his scores accounting for all of the team’s touchdowns in a 28-7 victory over Sandburg in a Southwest Valley Blue clash Friday night in Orland Park.

“I did not,” Mecher said when asked if he envisioned scoring four rushing touchdowns. “I just always come out looking for the W and spreading the ball around to the guys. Just all thanks to our offensive line.”

The line of seniors Jaylen Cox, Cole Callahan Sullivan and Owen Wilczak, along with juniors Phillip Ponterio and Marcello Thomas, helped Mecher gain 78 yards on 20 carries and complete 9-of-18 passes for 135 yards. Senior running back Chris Miller added 14 carries for 57 yards as Lockport (4-3, 3-2) overcame a bevy of penalties.

Sandburg (5-2, 3-2) lost its second straight game.

On the third play of the game, Lockport senior linebacker Andre Labuda intercepted a pass to set his offense up at the Sandburg 16. Five plays later, Mecher raced up the middle for his first score from 12 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 8:11 left in the opening quarter.

“The defense did a great job,” Mecher said. “They made our offense’s job easy for us.”

The Porters put pressure on all game.

“We were running a blitz and sending six instead of our usual four,” Labuda said of the team’s scheme. “It all worked perfectly.

“On the interception, I was out on the running back, and he flared out. Then I saw two guys on their quarterback, and he threw it up, and I was able to grab it. I was thinking of scoring, but I tripped.

“It’s a huge win. Brendan Mecher was awesome, and this win makes everyone better.”

Two Porters penalties kept the next Sandburg drive alive. The Eagles took advantage, as junior quarterback Sean Ruisz threw a perfect pass to senior wide receiver Malik Abedelal for a 33-yard touchdown. That tied the score at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

But Ruisz, who was 3-of-9 for 47 yards, left the game after a hit by senior linebacker Drew Silzer midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. Senior Jeffrey Bellik, who is normally a wide receiver and hasn’t played quarterback the past two seasons, came in and finished out the game.

Right before Ruisz exited, Mecher had scored his second touchdown on a nifty move. He faked out a few defenders and scored on a 7-yard run as he dove to the left pylon on a fourth-and-2 play for a 14-7 lead with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

“It was fourth down, we believed we would get it, and the coaches believed,” Mecher said of his second score. “I had to make a play, and I did.”

Lockport had an opportunity for more points at the end of the first half, but was sacked, and the clock ran out. So it was still 14-7 at halftime.

The Eagles recovered an onside kick to start the second half at midfield, but couldn’t gain a first down.

Mecher capped a 13-play, 69-yard drive on a 6-yard run with 3:41 to play in the third quarter for a 21-7 advantage. He capped off the scoring on a 7-yard scamper with 10:54 to play.

“I just saw the lanes and took what they gave us,” Mecher said. “This was a big win and huge for our morale.”