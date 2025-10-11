Maine South routs Glenbrook North, looks ahead to CSL title showdown in Week 8

After Maine South‘s 56-0 win against Glenbrook North, the players’ attention was on fireworks going off in the distance.

“That’s Glenbrook South celebrating,” Maine South coach David Inserra said. “We know what they are thinking. Let that be a warning to you.”

The Hawks (6-1, 3-0) will face off with Glenbrook South next week with the Central Suburban League title on the line as both teams are undefeated in conference play.

While it was clear after Friday’s game Maine South was focused on Glenbrook South, the Hawks did not overlook Glenbrook North, dominating from start to finish, controlling both sides of the ball.

“We are always ready for what comes at us,” defensive lineman David Piotrowski said. “Like our coach said, our biggest opponent is ourselves.”

Jameson Purcell, an Indiana commit, showed off his skill set throwing for 235 yards and five touchdowns in one half of play.

On the first score, he threw a dart down the seam to Finn Haugh in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard score. Haugh finished with 87 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

On the second drive, he displayed what he could do with his feet, scrambling for 23 yards. A couple of plays later, he dodged a couple tacklers to give himself time to find Keaton Vitel for a 13-yard touchdown.

He had no shortage of weapons, completing passes to eight receivers. Nick Hachigan, and Ricoantonio D’Alessandro also caught touchdown passes from Purcell.

“We have a great group of guys,” Purcell said. “Everyone has grown up with each other and the chemistry is just next level. We have a bunch of weapons.”

Overall, 10 different players caught a pass and Devin Paxson had a receiving touchdown from Logan Ide in the second half. Payton Donaldson had a 15-yard rushing touchdown.

“It’s an old saying, steel sharpens steel,” Inserra said. “We talk about it every day. We have to make each other better. We have to be our toughest opponent every day.”

The defense was equally dominant.

Lineman Konstantino Arvanitis, Piotrowski, and Tommy leach controlled the line of scrimmage holding the Spartans to 37 yards rushing in the first half. Glenbrook North had 115 yards of total offense for the game, despite most of the Hawks first string being on the bench for the entire second half. They gained 26 yards on the final play.

Linebacker Marty Grief got in on the scoring with a touchdown on an interception.

With a home game against Glenbrook South coming up, Inserra said their biggest competition is themselves.

“We are never going to look ahead,” Inserra said. “The biggest opponent is ourselves and if we listen to the noise or think about other things, that is going to make it a rougher road. We are just going to focus every day in practice and help each other out to make each other better.”

