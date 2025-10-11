Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive

Illinois high school football scores: Week 7, 2025

Kankakee players run onto the field ahead of the Kay's homecoming victory over Bloom on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

Kankakee players run onto the field ahead of the Kay's homecoming victory over Bloom on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

By The Associated Press

Amboy 62, Ridgewood 12

Annawan-Wethersfield 17, Princeville 14

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 43, Nokomis 20

Brown County 66, Beardstown 0

Cary-Grove 56, Crystal Lake South 13

Central 18, Le Roy 8

Central 46, Routt 3

Central 54, Hoopeston 0

Christopher 48, Carmi-White County 14

Coal City 49, Peotone 7

Columbia 7, Salem 6

Dixon 50, Winnebago 15

Du Quoin 48, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 13

Durand-Pecatonica 34, Forreston 20

East Saint Louis 55, Belleville (East) 7

Edwardsville 35, O’Fallon 3

El Paso-Gridley 40, Eureka 0

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 14

Flora 28, Fairfield 20

Galva 38, Peoria Heights 12

Illini West 28, Bureau Valley 20

Illinois Valley Central 28, Rock Falls 0

Johnston City 44, Hamilton County 6

Kankakee 48, Bloom 0

Lake Zurich 35, Mundelein 0

Le Roy 14, Heyworth 12

Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0

Macomb 42, Knoxville 19

Marshall 34, Lawrenceville 7

Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 16

Minooka 10, Oswego 3

Monmouth-Roseville 57, Hall 14

Montini Catholic 49, Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 3

Mt Vernon 62, Granite City 6

Nashville 55, Pinckneyville 7

Newton 24, Robinson 21

Normal 41, Danville 0

Normal West 48, Manual 0

Oregon 34, Winnebago 21

Ottawa Marquette 51, Elmwood 6

PORTA 22, Athens 18

Plainfield East 27, Joliet West 7

Polo 50, River Ridge 8

Prairie Central 40, Rantoul 6

Prairie Ridge 35, Crystal Lake Central 14

Seneca 48, St Bede 16

Stillman Valley 21, Oregon 15

Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Villa Grove/Heritage 25, Sangamon Valley 24

Warren 28, Stevenson 13

Wesclin 34, Red Bud 22

West Carroll 70, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 8

West Hancock 62, LCSRV (CO-OP) 6

West Prairie 46, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8

Wilmington 45, Streator 0

