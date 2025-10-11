IC Catholic Prep blows past Marmion, closes in on playoff bid

After IC Catholic Prep won a high-scoring game against St. Francis the week before, coach Bill Krefft talked about how his team had just played a physical game.

If IC Catholic Prep still was feeling those effects against Marmion on Friday at Plunkett Park in Elmhurst, it showed no signs of them.

“That level of physicality, as much as it’s extreme, that’s our everyday,” Krefft said. “On Monday and Tuesdays, we’re practicing that way, and our kids compete against each other every day, and I’m very proud of that.”

Krefft also had to be proud of the Knights closing in on a playoff bid with a crushing 57-14 victory over the Cadets, who now must win out to get to five wins likely needed for a playoff spot.

IC Catholic Prep (5-2) scored touchdowns on each of its first six offensive possessions, including all five in the first half. Only the clock running out prevented it from scoring on its seventh.

The first three of those drives ended on scoring runs of 2, 76 and 15 yards, respectively, by freshman Jakobe Baldwin, who had 129 yards on nine carries.

“My brothers want it,” said Baldwin. “We really, really want to win. We want to be great. We play with each other, we count on each other to be great, and we play together well. We win games, big games, close games.”

Knights quarterback Nate Lang, who completed six of seven passes for 67 yards, then accounted for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions. He ran 30 yards for one score and threw for a 2-yard touchdown to Jaden Penna.

With the Cadets (3-4) already far behind, quarterback Vinnie Testa, starting after Roy Magana Jr. suffered a lower leg injury near the end of their last game against Marian Catholic, aired out a long pass. The throw was off target though, and the ball landed in the hands of freshman Donnell Sallis, who returned it 60 yards for another Knights touchdown.

Even when Marmion had momentum, it didn’t last. Testa responded to the pick-6 with a drive that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown pass to Colin McEniry, but KC Kekstadt returned the ensuing kickoff for an 82-yard touchdown to give IC Catholic Prep a 50-7 halftime lead.

With the running clock already in effect, the Cadets held the ball for nearly nine minutes to begin the second half. Will Wilde, who had 55 yards on 13 carries, ended the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.

Even with the Knights playing their backups, they still reached the end zone on their only full drive of the second half. That came on a 1-yard run by Luke Goggin.

Testa threw for 119 yards on 11-of-24 passing. He fired another long pass on his last attempt, but it was intercepted by Johanye Andrew.

“Vinnie’s been the leader of our team this whole season,” Cadets coach Adam Guerra said. “He was our mike linebacker, played outstanding at mike linebacker, had some great offensive plays, scored some touchdowns. He’s a team-first guy.”

