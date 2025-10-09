Kicking for a cause, Fenwick’s Noah Sur raising money for stillbirth prevention

Fenwick kicker/punter Noah Sur, a Northwestern commit, was selected to participate in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl. Sur has been raising money for stillbirth prevention through Every Kick Counts, a fundraising and awareness program. (Courtesy photo)

Scrolling on social media before the start of his junior season, Noah Sur learned about the Every Kick Counts fundraising and awareness program. Since then, Sur’s results on the football field have meant a little bit more.

The Fenwick senior and Northwestern football commit has generated over $6,000, including over $4,000 last year, through Every Kick Counts. The program allows high school and collegiate kickers and punters to raise money through their results on the field. The money goes toward Count the Kicks, a public health campaign and educational program for expectant parents.

“I was on Twitter one day and I saw a high school kicker in Iowa who was doing something for charity,” Sur said. “I saw he was raising money and I thought it was cool because it was just for kickers. I reached out to them and they sent me a link to start my own campaign. I posted my own mission and goals for the season and then I sent it out on Twitter and Instagram.”​​

Currently one of the top-ranked high school kickers in the state, Sur brought in $4,042 during his junior season, which was the most money by any high school athlete nationally and third most for any participating athlete.

Sur, who received a plaque last year for his fundraising efforts, has generated $2,363 through six varsity games this season. A starting kicker and punter, Sur tallies points in each game and donors pledge a certain dollar amount per point.

“It’s really special and it lets me know that I have a lot of people behind me who are supporting me,” Sur said. “Even after two years, the same people are donating again and there’s a true meaning behind it. They actually care and they want to see me succeed... It all adds up and people have donated anywhere from $0.50 to $5 a point. I try to score as many points as I can.”

Count the Kicks is an initiative of Healthy Birth Day, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to stillbirth prevention. The money is raised through pledges and donations made by family, friends and the football community. Interested donors can learn more by visiting Sur’s fundraising page at https://charity.pledgeit.org/EveryKickCounts/teams/@NoahSur.

@FriarsGridiron kicker @noahsur2026 is doing something even bigger than the 🏈 game. The @NUFBFamily recruit is raising funds and awareness for the @CounttheKicksUS #stillbirthprevention campaign and he’s inviting his supporters to join him. Visit https://t.co/KtW9qkqASu to help… pic.twitter.com/yeZ6gAl3cf — Every Kick Counts (@EK_Counts) September 18, 2025

Rated a six-star prospect and the No. 3 kicker nationally in the 2026 class under the Chris Sailer rankings, Sur is 4 for 5 on field goals with makes from 25, 33, 36 and a season-long of 43 yards.

After being called up to the varsity team for the playoffs as a freshman, Sur has handled kickoff, punt and field-goal duties for the Friars. A CCL/ESCC All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2024, Sur is 61 for 63 on PATs (both misses were blocked) as a Friar.

“Noah’s an elite athlete who just happens to kick,” Fenwick coach Matt Battaglia said. “If he wasn’t so valuable to the team with his ability to change the game with his leg, he’d probably be getting a lot of playing time at wide receiver or defensive back. His dedication is second to none and his leadership has elevated everyone around him. The standard he sets every day makes our entire team better.”

Sur, who went 9 for 11 on field goals with a long of 42 yards during his sophomore season in 2023, began kicking when he first took up youth football in fifth grade. Growing up in Western Springs, Sur played quarterback, but he had extra incentive to kick for his youth team, as the league he competed in awarded two points for successful point-after attempts instead of one point.

“I used to play soccer,” Sur said. “It was all soccer and baseball until fifth grade... My parents didn’t want me to quit soccer because I was good at it, but I switched to football and I was actually a quarterback in grade school. My coach told me to try kicking because I had a soccer background and I kept kicking from fifth through eighth grade just for fun. I really enjoyed it.”

Fenwick's Noah Sur was recognized by the team after being selected to participate in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, a high school showcase featuring top players from across the country. (Courtesy photo)

Entering high school with a focus on football, Sur played outside linebacker and was a backup quarterback during his freshman year. As a sophomore, Sur started to specialize in kicking, which led to a bigger role on the varsity team. Sur, whose role models include Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and former Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter, went 28 for 28 on PATs as a junior.

“Kicking is so important in football,” Sur said. “There are NFL guys making 60-yarders every week like it’s nothing. It’s a really cool position and obviously, it’s not a position with high risk for injuries. Ever since I started, I’ve loved the satisfaction of making a field goal or bombing a punt. I really enjoy it.”

Sur committed to Northwestern on June 19 after being offered a scholarship to kick for the Wildcats. Sur, who received walk-on offers from Ball State and San Diego State before choosing Northwestern, credited his kicking coach, Chris Nendick, for the physical and mental growth he’s made throughout his high school career. Nendick, who played at NIU, has trained notable kickers including Philadelphia Eagles starter Jake Elliott, a Western Springs native and Lyons graduate.

“The role of a kicker in high school is very important,” Sur said. “I had to step up and fill that role as a sophomore. The guys took me in and they helped me gain confidence, especially during my sophomore year because I was kicking on varsity and things were moving faster than I was used to. Ever since, I’ve grown more comfortable playing and I’ve been more comfortable on the field.”

Chris Sailer Kicking is proud to announce the first two selections to play in the prestigious @AABonNBC



Kicker: @noahsur2026 (IL)

Punter: @Zachary_Hays18 (TX)



Noah is committed to Northwestern & Zachary has multiple D1 offers. @ErikRichardsUSA @stevequinnFBU #TOP12 pic.twitter.com/MkktmB9nL7 — Chris Sailer Kicking (@Chris_Sailer) July 9, 2025

Sur was recently recognized by his Fenwick teammates and coaches after he was selected to compete in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, an annual high school showcase in San Antonio featuring top players from across the country. Sur earned his spot by finishing in the top 12 during a Chris Sailer kicking competition in Los Angeles during the summer. The Fenwick senior was invited to the three-day camp after posting strong results at previous camps.

“We had a last man standing competition in L.A. the first day we were there,” Sur said. “We were at 60 yards and after three guys fell out, we moved back to 65 yards. It was me, a kid from Georgia and a kid from North Carolina. I made it and they both missed, so I was awarded there and I received a certificate. It was really special. I didn’t know much about the game, but I knew a kid on our team played in it last year. It’s going to be pretty sweet playing in it.”

With Sur leading Fenwick’s special teams, the Friars are one of the top-ranked teams in the state through six weeks. Currently rated No. 4 in 6A, Fenwick (5-1, 1-1 CCL/ESCC White) can clinch an automatic playoff berth with a victory against Benet on Friday. After finishing 4-5 in 2023, Sur and the Friars made the playoffs last year, going 8-3 and reaching the second round in 7A.

“We want to win a state championship,” said Sur, whose aspirations include setting new school records in field goals made and longest field goal. “We have a few team goals. We want to play every game like it’s our last. The next game is always the most important and we want to get the most out of every day.”