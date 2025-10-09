DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 7 IHSA football previews

West Suburban Silver

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York has won five straight games now, and started its gauntlet of a closing stretch with a workmanlike 28-18 win at Hinsdale Central last Friday. Henry Duda went over 200 yards rushing for the second straight game, 31 carries for 216 yards and also had 98 yards receiving with three total TDs. Costa Kampas is the anchor of an offensive line that paved the way to 479 total yards. Dominic Alfano threw for two TDs, one to Duda and a 38-yarder to Princeton commit Hunter Stepinach. Games at Downers Grove North and home against Glenbard West the next two weeks should decide the Silver title.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North returns to the grind of Silver contenders after a two-week breather – wins over Proviso West and Oak Park-River Forest by a combined 70-0. The Trojans’ defense has been a consistent strength, allowing a total of 29 points in their five wins. Whether he is at running back or quarterback, Kevin Jay should be heavily involved in the Trojans’ offense rushing the football. Illinois recruit Will Vala is another who the Trojans will want to get touches. Downers Grove North beat York 35-14 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: York

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2006, will be returning, clinching a spot with last week’s 63-0 win over Hinsdale South. The Hilltoppers are one of 45 unbeaten teams remaining statewide and can return to the top of the Silver with wins over Hinsdale Central and York the next two weeks. An explosive offense led by quarterback A.J. Rayford and with speedy backs like Jamarcus Kelly and Bryce Ellens is averaging nearly 35 points per game. Glenbard West beat Hinsdale Central 35-14 last season.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central, if anything, has proven that it can compete with the top dogs in the Silver in recent weeks – close losses to Downers Grove North and York and a two-point win over Lyons. Now the Red Devils get perhaps the league’s best team at home. Riley Contreras, who also plays defense for Hinsdale Central, threw for 251 yards and two TDs last week. James Skokna had five catches for 143 yards and an 80-yard TD. Defensively, Patrick Connors had two interceptions. Hinsdale Central is a win away from likely sewing up a playoff bid after missing the last three postseasons.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

Lyons (4-2, 1-2) at Oak Park-River Forest (2-4, 1-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lyons: The Lions, as expected, got well last Friday, bouncing back from back-to-back losses by beating Proviso West 51-0. Lyons, which needs one more win to likely wrap up a playoff bid, finishes with Downers Grove North and York but cannot overlook a Huskies’ team that’s been sneaky competitive against other Silver contenders. Lyons beat OPRF 49-14 last season.

About the Huskies: OPRF, as noted, has been no pushover for the top teams in the Silver. The Huskies hung with Glenbard West for a half and had opportunities early last week against Downers Grove North – two empty red zone trips in the first quarter of an eventual 21-0 loss. Liam Smith had 64 yards on 14 carries for OPRF, which had just 154 yards of total offense in the loss.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lyons

West Suburban Gold

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South needed to win out for a playoff bid after a 1-4 start, and got it started with a 56-6 win over Proviso East last week. The Mustangs have had no problem putting up points, a total of 130 the last three weeks. Daniel Mensah ran for three TDs last week and sophomore QB James Sobkowiak threw for two scores. Downers Grove South won last year’s meeting with Hinsdale South 31-28.

About the Hornets: It’s been a tough slate for the Hornets and first-year head coach Jarrod Amolsch this fall. A 63-0 loss last Saturday to Glenbard West was Hinsdale South’s third to a current 6-0 team. Stopping teams has been a big culprit, as the Hornets are giving up 38 points per game. It’s a tough matchup against a high-scoring Downers Grove South offense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove South

Leyden (2-4, 1-2) at Morton (1-5, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Leyden is coming off a 46-6 loss to Addison Trail. The Eagles need to win out for a playoff bid, but the stretch run is a little favorable, three opponents with a combined record of 4-14, a Week 8 game with Downers Grove South what appears the toughest. Leyden beat Morton 25-14 last year.

About the Mustangs: Morton is coming off a 49-6 loss to Willowbrook. It’s been a tough recent go of it against some of the West Suburban Conference’s best teams, losses to Lyons, Addison Trail and Willowbrook by a combined 152-12 margin.

Friday Night Drive pick: Leyden

West Suburban crossover

Proviso West (1-5) at Willowbrook (3-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Proviso West hast lost five straight since a season-opening win over Christ King, and the results have not been competitive, 197-26 the last four weeks. It doesn’t get any easier, games remaining with Willowbrook, Hinsdale Central and Glenbard West, all potential playoff teams.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook began its stretch run for a ninth straight playoff bid with wins over Hinsdale South and Morton the last two weeks by a combined 94-20 margin. The next two weeks – games with Proviso West and Proviso East – should secure that bid. QB Jahonise Reed and Anthony Leo are players to watch for the Warriors.

Friday Night Drive pick: Willowbrook

IC Catholic Prep’s Jaden Penna (4) celebrates with teammates Peter Kaczmarczyk (65) and Quai McGee (2) after Jaden scored a touchdown during the game while traveling to take on St. Francis. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

CCL/ESCC crossover

De La Salle (0-6) at Nazareth (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Meteors: De La Salle, which suspended its season last year after seven games due to safety reasons, has returned to the field this fall. It’s been a tough go of it. The Meteors have been shut out four times and come off a 46-13 loss to CCL/ESCC Red opponent Leo, its closest result of the season.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth seems to have found another gear as the season’s flipped to its second half. The Roadrunners have put up 48 points in each of the last two weeks, blowout wins over Joliet Catholic and St. Rita. Jackson Failla, who rotated at QB with Frankie Nichols earlier this season, has thrown for 636 yards and 11 TDs with just one interception over the last two weeks. Jake Cestone had six catches for 220 yards and four TDs vs. St. Rita and forms a dynamic receiving tandem with Trenton Walker.

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

Benet (3-3) at Fenwick (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Redwings: Benet is in the midst of its most brutal four-game stretch of the season that started with Mount Carmel in Week 4 and ends with Nazareth next week. The urgency for this particular game for the Redwings’ playoff hopes was heightened with a 46-24 loss to St. Patrick last week, a game in which Benet led 17-7 close to halftime. Ben Clevenger threw two TD passes to Luca Diomede in the loss.

About the Friars: Fenwick has picked up two one-sided wins since its only loss, and is coming off an impressive 41-7 CCL/ESCC White win over St. Laurence. Jake Thies rushed for 97 yards and a TD and Jamen Williams was 12-for-17 passing for 193 yards and ran for a score. Cameron Garrett had an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD and Tommy Thies added a TD run. Fenwick beat Benet 42-7 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

Marian Catholic (2-4) at St. Francis (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About Marian Catholic: Marian Catholic kept its slim playoff hopes alive with last weekend’s 34-20 victory over Marmion. Quarterback Owen Askren threw three touchdown passes, while workhorse running back Kyle Scott rushed for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 36 carries. Nick Venturi and Braxton Henry helped thwart a late Marmion rally with second-half interceptions.

About St. Francis: St. Francis looks to in all likelihood sew up a playoff bid for the second straight week after last weekend’s 35-28 loss to IC Catholic Prep. Penalties, dropped passes, and turnovers proved costly in the loss to the Knights. Quarterback Brock Phillip passed for 252 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown throw to Dylan Liner, while tailback Tivias Caldwell scored a pair of long touchdown runs (32, 39 yards). St. Francis owns a 3-1 series edge over Marian Catholic – last year’s game was the first between the teams since the 1960s. St. Francis won last year’s meeting 38-27.

FND pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Marmion (3-3) at IC Catholic Prep (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Cadets: Marmion suffered its second straight loss last weekend, dropping a 34-20 decision to CCL/ESCC leader Marian Catholic despite a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Roy Magana, Jr., to Colin McEniry. McEniry, a junior, finished with seven receptions for 69 yards. Magana (13 of 26, 178 yards) tallied the Cadets’ final touchdown on a 22-yard run late in the game. The Cadets’ secondary, led by Ryan Loria, figures to be tested by a strong IC Catholic Prep passing game. Marmion needs to win two of its next three games to likely earn a playoff bid with a fifth win.

About the Knights: IC Catholic Prep rebounded from heartbreaking losses to Nazareth and Marist with last weekend’s 35-28 victory over St. Francis. Sophomore two-way standout Grant Bowen caught a pair of second-half touchdown passes from junior quarterback Nate Lang (11 of 18, 226 yards) for the Knights. “Special player that makes special plays,” Knights coach Bill Krefft said of Bowen. Earlier, Lang connected with Tamarion Garner and Quai McGee on long touchdown passes. Defensively, senior Foley Calcagno and sophomore Will Schmidt anchor a unit looking to improve against a young Marmion squad. IC Catholic won last year’s meeting 40-6.

FND pick: IC Catholic Prep

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

St. Viator (1-5) at Montini (6-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Lions: Since a season-opening, 22-19 victory over Marian Catholic, St. Viator has dropped five consecutive games, including last weekend’s 38-7 loss to DePaul Prep. Offense has been an issue, as the Lions have scored just 24 points in those five defeats. Senior quarterback Joey Lampignano directs the Lions’ attack that features receivers Dylan Molima, Jack Leonard, and CJ McAllister.

About the Broncos: How will the Broncos follow up flast weekend’s wild, 55-54 victory over Carmel in a game that featured more than 1,000 passing yards? Junior quarterback Israel Abrams passed for 572 yards on 22 completions against Carmel, including a pair of 90-yard TD passes – to Damacio Ortegon and Luca Florio. Abrams has completed 105 of 156 pass attempts with 14 touchdowns. He has plenty of targets to choose from, including Ortegon (24 catches, 594 yards, 5 TDs), Florio (18 catches, 434 yards, 3 TDs), Nico Castaldo (29 catches, 336 yards, 4 TDs), and Isaac Alexander (25 catches, 218 yards, 2 TDs). Santino Tenuta and Lassie Asay lead the Broncos’ defense with 74 and 60 tackles, respectively. Montini won last year’s meeting 31-14.

FND pick: Montini

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

DuKane Conference

St. Charles North (6-0, 4-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North is 6-0 for the first time in program history after its 24-13 win over St. Charles East last week. QB JT Padron, who transferred from St. Charles East this season, threw for 339 yards in the win. Stanford commit Keaton Reinke had nine catches for 174 yards and Carsen Durante ran for 100 yards with a 61-yard TD. St. Charles North, which beat Batavia in a last-second thriller in Week 5, is the lone unbeaten left in the DuKane. The North Stars’ penchant for the dramatic isn’t limited to this year. They scored two TDs in the final minute to stun WW South 37-32 last year.

About the Tigers: WW South rode a tried and true formula to a 14-0 win over Wheaton North last week – good defense and plenty of Owen Yorke. The Tigers’ senior running back rushed for 236 yards and 228 yards and two TDs in the win. He’s now up to 943 rushing yards at 8.35 yards a carry with 15 total TDs. Amare Williams, meanwhile, is the ringleader of the Tigers’ defense that posted its second shutout last week.

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Charles North

Wheaton North (2-4, 1-3) at Batavia (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: The grind of the DuKane Conference has been unkind to Wheaton North, losers of three straight games with matchups with Batavia and Geneva remaining the next two weeks. Max Serbick, who has seemed a heavy part of the Falcons’ offense in recent weeks, rushed for 130 yards on 23 carries last week.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia has had a rollercoaster of a wild two weeks. The Bulldogs lost to St. Charles North in the last second in Week 5, but came back to beat Geneva 24-21 in overtime last week on Caleb Peters’ game-winning field goal. Junior QB Michael Vander Luitgaren has thrown for 1,296 yards and 14 TDs with just two interceptions. Darin Ashiru, a transfer from Plainfield North, is coming off his best game at Batavia, seven catches for 110 yards. The running back tandem of Henry Hahn and Preston Brummel have combined for almost 900 yards rushing. Batavia beat Wheaton North 41-0 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Batavia

Upstate Eight Conference East Division

Elmwood Park (0-6, 0-4) at Riverside-Brookfield (6-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Elmwood Park is winless and has lost 15 consecutive games going back to last season. The Tigers have been outscored 334-32 this season with three shutout losses, including to the Upstate Eight East’s other top two contenders Glenbard East and Glenbard South.

About the Bulldogs: R-B, perhaps under the radar, is 6-0 for the first time since the 2001 team coached by Otto Zeman that went 9-0 during the regular season and reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. They’re riding high off a come-from-behind 21-17 win over Glenbard South, a game in which the Bulldogs trailed 17-7 with just over six minutes left. After John Bielobradek recovered his own onside kick, Jayden Karas scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Braeden Novak with 1:32 left. Novak threw for 246 yards and two earlier TD passes to Xavier Mrozik-DeJesus.

Friday Night Drive pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Glenbard East (5-1, 3-0) at West Chicago (4-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: The defending Upstate Eight champions bring a four-game winning streak to West Chicago. Led by senior quarterback Michael Nee (14 touchdown passes), receiver Malachi Miller (six touchdowns), and tailback Kedrick Dennis (95-yard average, five touchdowns), the Rams have scored at least 28 points in all six of their games, topping the 40-point mark the past three weeks. Defensively, Glenbard East has recorded shutouts in two of its last three games, fueled by linemen Sam Walton and Donovan Brooks, linebackers Orlando Hoye and David Salgado, and safeties Keenan House and Montii Perry. The Rams’ final three opponents – West Chicago, Glenbard South, R-B – own a combined record of 14-2. Glenbard East won last year’s meeting 49-15.

About the Wildcats: Playing without several starters due to injury, including senior quarterback Carter Naranjo (167-yard rushing average, 14 touchdowns), the Wildcats rushed for 341 yards during last weekend’s 61-6 victory over Elmwood Park. Adriano Rivera led the way, rushing for 66 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, supported by Iann Lemus (67 yards, 2 TDs), Liam Zbierski (82 yards, TD), and Gonzalo Flores (58 yards, TD). Lucas Wheat completed both of his passes for 51 yards, while scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns in his first start of the season at quarterback. Defensively, Roman Zolota collected eight tackles against Elmwood Park. The Wildcats have topped the 60-point mark for a school-record three times this season.

FND pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Ridgewood (1-5, 0-3) at Glenbard South (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rebels: West Aurora’s defense held Rebels junior quarterback Angelo Vitale to 38 passing yards during Ridgewood’s 49-0 loss last weekend. Running backs Nicco Camillo and Frank Horak gained 34 and 22 yards, respectively against West Aurora. Ridgewood, which averages 14 points per game, has found the end zone just once over the past two contests.

About the Raiders: Glenbard South looks to begin another winning streak after last weekend’s 21-17 loss to Riverside-Brookfield snapped a four-game surge. Battling leg cramps in the second half, sophomore two-way standout Elijah Donahue carried the ball 24 times for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while adding an interception on the defensive side of the ball against unbeaten R-B. Junior quarterback Tommy Bauman completed 13 of 27 passes for 173 yards last weekend. The Raiders hope to clean up mistakes and play turnover-free ball against a Ridgewood squad that took last year’s game down to the final possession in a 24-21 game. With a win, the Raiders will likely sew up a playoff bid for the 14th consecutive season.

FND pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

South Suburban Blue

Hillcrest (3-3, 2-1) at Lemont (4-2, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Like Lemont, Hillcrest seems to be recovering from a rough start through the nonconference season. Hillcrest lost both its nonconference clashes with Montini and Benet and then slid to 0-3 with a one-point loss to T.F. North in Week 3. Hillcrest has run together three straight wins since, outscoring opponents 108-18 in those wins. Hillcrest is typically one of, if not the only, obstacle Lemont has in collecting a South Suburban Blue title. And although the Hawks don’t seem quite as prominent as in years past, they can’t be looked past.

About Lemont: Lemont had its first somewhat competitive conference game in Week 6 as it toppled T.F. North 29-14, that was after barreling through its first league games by an average of 43 points a game. Lemont still obviously has its eyes on another conference crown and will likely be pushed considerably more from the final third of its schedule (Hillcrest, Richards, Oak Forest) than it has been since it started 0-2 from a rigorous nonconference schedule.

FND pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Bishop McNamara (6-0, 4-0) at Wheaton Academy (3-3, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Fightin’ Irish: How quickly things can change for Bishop McNamara, who’s gone from three straight sub-.500 records to its first 6-0 start since 1998. Their road schedule in the Chicagoland Christian Conference is a gauntlet this season, with the Fightin’ Irish passing their first test at Aurora Christian two weeks ago. Now, they’ll look to not just defeat the Warriors for the first time since 2019, but score their first points against them since 2021. With a red-hot offense that’s yet to score less than six touchdowns in a game, expect that three-year shutout streak to end for the CCC co-leaders.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy’s 3-3 record is a bit deceiving, as the Warriors’ three losses have come to Providence, respected Michigan program Grand Rapids Christian and last week’s one-score loss to undefeated conference co-leader Hope Academy. They opened their Chicagoland Christian slate by scoring at least 42 points apiece in three straight victories, and a win over the Fightin’ Irish would put them right back towards the top of the conference pecking order. With quarterback Colton Miller powering the passing game and Tyler Jones spearheading the backfield, Wheaton Academy’s offense is quite balanced.

The Warriors’ 3-game winning streak ended following a 28-21 loss to unbeaten Hope Academy last weekend. Miller completed 13 of 21 passes for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Hope, while junior two-way standout Logan Oros carried the ball 11 times for 67 yards and a touchdown, while recording a team-high 10 tackles. Junior Tommy Sommer caught 5 passes for 106 yards and a TD last weekend. The Warriors need to win 2 of their last 3 games to become playoff eligible for the fifth consecutive season.

FND pick: Bishop McNamara

-- Mason Schweizer