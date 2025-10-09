BCR 2025 Week 7 IHSA Preview Capsules

Aiden Redcliff (34) celebrates with Hall teammates after scoring touchdown in first quarter of game against Princeton on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. The Red Devils (3-3) travel to Monmouth-Roseville (6-0). (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Three Rivers Mississippi

Mendota (2-4, 2-1) at Princeton (3-3, 3-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Bryant Field

About the Trojans: The Trojans, who are coached by former St. Bede coach Jim Eustice, beat Kewanee last week 45-13 and have back-to-back wins for the first time on the field since Weeks 5-6 of the 2021 season (Mendota had consecutive wins in 2022, but that included a forfeit win over Riverdale, which did not field a team). They beat Sherrard 14-10 the week before, snapping a 16-game losing skid. In the games they’ve won, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 59-23. In the four games they’ve lost, Mendota has been outscored 115-45.

About the Tigers: The Tigers bounced back from a 36-8 loss to Monmouth-Roseville by defeating rival Hall 28-12 last week. Senior Gavin Lanham made a key momentum-saving goal line stop on a Hall two-point conversion pass attempt to tie the game. Casey Etheridge rushed for 223 yards and 1 TD. He set the all-time Princeton and Bureau County rushing record, according to BCR files, now with 4,524 yards. Three sophomore backs also scored - Brennen Emmett (34 yards), Ayden Agushi (9) and Lane Goskusky (5). Princeton’s win was its eighth straight over the rival Red Devils. .... Princeton is 4-0 against Mendota since the Trojans joined the Three Rivers in 2021. The Tigers have outscored Mendota 210-42 in that span, including last year’s 57-14 victory. ... The Tigers are 27-3 at home in regular-season play since 2019, two losses coming to Rockridge and Mon-Rose this year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Hall-Putnam County (3-3, 2-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (6-0, 3-0)

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils played rival Princeton to a 14-12 game early in the fourth quarter and were only a failed pass conversion from tying the game. First-year head coach Nick Sterling likes where the Red Devils are standing after six weeks of the season and looks for them to finish strong, though he knows this week’s trip to Mon-Rose will pose perhaps the stiffest challenge yet. Hall took a big hit with the loss of senior quarterback Dylan Glynn, who sustained an apparent knee injury while making a defensive stop Friday night. Senior running back Aiden Redcliff, who had not take any snaps at quarterback, took over as the Red Devils’ signal caller, rushing for 183 yards with 2 TDs and completing 1 of 9 passes for 7 yards. ... Hall is 3-3 against Mon-Rose since the Titans joined the Three Rivers in 2017. The Titans won last year’s game 35-14. .. After this week, Hall has games remaining at Riverdale (4-2) and at home vs. Rockridge (6-0).

About the Titans: The Titans moved to 6-0 for the second straight year, defeating Sherrard 49-13, with only Hall standing between them from a repeat undefeated Three Rivers East championship reign. The Titans’ three lead backs – Nick Huston (18-126, 2 TDs), Landon Montroy (20-84, 2 TDs) and Lars Bergren (14-133, 1 TD) – racked up 343 yards and five TDs between them while quarterback Clay Casteel passed for 56 yards and a TD. ...Mon-Rose has pair of crossover challenges awaiting them with a trip to Rockridge (6-0) next week before ending the regular season at home with Newman (5-1). The Titans won their first seven games last year before falling to Rockridge.

FND pick: Mon-Rose

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland

Carthage Illini West (2-4, 1-4) at Bureau Valley (1-5, 1-3)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: The Chargers have dropped four straight since opening the season with wins over the Lewistown co-op (68-6) in their league opener and Decatur St. Teresa (34-15) in nonconference play. They have played their toughest portion of the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large School Division with losses to Macomb, Farmington, Hamilton West Hancock and Knoxville behind them, who have a combined 18-6 record.

About the Storm: The Storm won their first game of the season and under head coach Pat Elder with Friday’s 44-6 rout over the Lewistown co-op. Four different players scored for the Storm, including Dane Stewart (9-80, 2 TDs), Keenyn Richter (4-56, TD) and Brandon Carrington (6-36, 2 TDs). Dylan Howlett also returned a fumble recovery 55 yards for a Storm score.

FND pick: Illini West

Chicagoland Prairieland

St. Bede (2-4, 0-2) at Seneca (6-0, 2-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Irish: The Irish remained undefeated with last week’s 43-26 win at Ottawa Marquette in league play. Seneca allowed only two touchdowns to its first three opponents, who have a combined 3-15 record, and have given up 11 in its last three games against opponents who are 9-9 overall. The Irish held Marquette to 74 rushing yards on 18 carries. All 4 TDs the Irish allowed last week came via Marquette passing.

About the Bruins: The Bruins dropped their homecoming game Saturday to Dwight 48-14, which Seneca beat 50-17 the week before. St. Bede has lost two straight following each of their two wins this season. Carson Riva scored on a 4-yard run and added the two-point conversion run after QB Gino Ferrrari’s 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter last week.

FND pick: Seneca

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Ridgewood (3-3) at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (5-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: The Spartans have played .500 ball under first-year head coach Dawson Anderson, who succeeded Pat Elder when he left for Bureau Valley. Their three wins have come over teams with a combined three wins, with their losses coming to teams with a 14-4 record.

About the Clippers: The Clippers blasted Peoria Heights 68-0 for the second straight year last week, their 17th win in their last 18 road games. Amboy beat Ridgewood at home in last year’s opener and lost at Ridgewood. They beat the Spartans 74-22 for the 2023 8-Man state championship.

FND pick: Amboy