DeKalb County Week 7 IHSA football previews

Southwest Valley Red

DeKalb (2-4, 1-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Barbs: It’s getting to be desperation time for DeKalb, which has to win out to snap a two-year playoff hiatus. Illinois-bound Davon Grant broke the school record for career receptions (135) in last week’s 52-21 loss to unbeaten Lincoln-Way West and is 23 yards away from becoming the all-time receiving yards leader. There’s no doubt quarterback Cole Latimer will look Grant’s way early and often in a must-win situation at a Bradley-Bourbonnais team the Barbs nearly upset in a 42-39 thriller last fall. Since shutting out Stagg two weeks ago, the Barbs have given up 45 points against Lincoln-Way Central and 52 against Lincoln-Way West, both losses. Coach Derek Schneeman said even though the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, he thought the defense played better against the Warriors, grading out higher on film.

About the Boilermakers: For the first time this season, Bradley-Bourbonnais looks to score a bounce-back victory after losing its unblemished record at Lincoln-Way Central last week. Few teams have a defensive back who’s got the athleticism and talent to go punch-for-punch with Grant, but fortunately for the Boilers, they’re one of those few teams. Lyzale Edmon, who had a pair of touchdowns in last year’s meeting, is an all-state defensive back who will spend most of the night matched up with the future Fighting Illini.

Friday Night Drive pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (2-4, 1-2) at Sycamore (3-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: Both of L-P’s wins have come against Ottawa, including last week’s 28-7 victory over the Pirates. The Cavs have scored 69 points in two games against Ottawa, but just 48 in their other four games. Last week, Marion Persich was 15 for 20 for 226 yards and two touchdowns passing while running for 53 yards and two TDs. Rylynd Rynkewicz caught five passes for 94 yards and a score. Regan Doerr led the L-P defense against Ottawa with eight tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions. L-P is 0-7 against Sycamore since the teams joined the same conference, including last year’s 28-13 loss. The Spartans have outscored the Cavs 235-39.

About the Spartans: Coach Joe Ryan said it’s a different type of season for the Spartans than usual, fighting for their playoff lives after a 34-14 loss to Kaneland last week. The last time they won fewer than six games in a season, including the COVID-19 shortened spring 2021 season, was a 3-6 campaign in 2017. But Ryan pointed out there’s still a lot in front of the Spartans to play for. An I-8 title is in play, although that would involve beating Morris to likely force a three-way tie between Kaneland, Morris and Sycamore. They also need two wins to likely secure a playoff berth with games remaining against the Cavaliers, Morris (6-0) and then a trip to Cahokia (5-1). Vasilios Arhos has taken over for Kevin Lee as the team’s leading rusher after putting up nearly 150 yards against the Knights. Quarterback Griffin Larsen has completed 63% of his passes for 815 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Larsen may be without Josiah Mitchell, who along with Ben Anderson has been a top target and dangerous kick returner. He hurt his arm against Kaneland. Ryan said the injury is likely not season-ending but the timeframe for his return is still not known.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Rochelle (3-3, 1-2) at Kaneland (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hubs: They return to the field for the first time after their 34-14 loss to Morris. Dylan Manning, a three-year varsity player who earlier this season eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards, was wheeled off the field Friday night on a stretcher after collapsing on the sideline after the game was over. He underwent surgery at Loyola Medical Center to remove a blood clot and relieve pressure on his brain after suffering a head injury against Morris. According to a Monday Facebook post, Manning was awake, interacting and was able to stand. Ramon Villalobos ran for 89 yards against Morris, including a 52-yard touchdown run.

About the Knights: They’re coming off a defining win, 34-14 against Sycamore. It was the first time they’ve beaten the Spartans since 2018 and their first win against Sycamore, Morris or Kaneland since coach Michael Thorgesen took over the program in 2023. This week they have a chance to check Rochelle off the list. Coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights plan to honor Manning before the coin toss, the teams gathering at midfield for a moment of silence. Thorgesen said last week against Sycamore was as close as the team had been to full health since the start of the season, with Jackson Little and Jalen Carter both back from brief injuries. He said he hopes that momentum continues.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Big Northern Conference

Byron (6-0, 5-0) at Genoa-Kingston (3-3, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: They stormed back last week from 14-12 down to Durand-Pecatonica, scoring 30 unanswered points for a 42-14 win. It was the Rivermen’s first loss of the year. Caden Considine and Dawson Criddle each had a pair of touchdowns in the second half for Byron. It was the first time this year Byron had given up more than 14 points. The most they’ve given up in a conference game was in a 63-9 win against Stillman Valley.

About the Cogs: Coach Cam Davekos said the Cogs will have to play close to a perfect game to have a shot against the Tigers. He said the defense will have to play assignment-sound, watching the ball and flying to the right spot. He said accounting for Considine is pivotal, but the Tigers have other threats with Andrew Talbert and Criddle. The Genoa-Kingston offense has started to kick things into high gear. After averaging 13.5 points the first two weeks of the year, they’ve put up at least 28 in every game since and at least 48 in their three wins.

Friday Night Drive pick: Byron

Eight-man

Rockford Christian Life (2-4) at Hiawatha (4-2)

When: noon Saturday

About the Eagles: The Eagles picked up a forfeit win last week, just as the Hawks did. They were scheduled to face Rockford Christian, while the Hawks were supposed to face Schlarman. This week, the Hawks had Schlarman on the schedule and the Eagles had Rockford Christian Life. Instead of each team taking a second forfeit, they decided to play each other a second time. Christian Life lost the Week 4 meeting, 60-6.

About the Hawks: They can secure their first winning season since 2022 and the first under third-year coach Kenny McPeek. The coach said the bye came at a good time, as a sickness tore through the locker room last week and could have posed problems if they had a game. Instead, they come back healthy this week. McPeek said the focus this week is making sure his players take nothing for granted against a team they beat by 54 the last time around. Playing a team a second time can make the game closer, he said, so the staff is making sure the players are ready to roll.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hiawatha

