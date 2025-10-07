2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 7: What do Kane County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

We’re officially two-thirds of the way through the IHSA football regular season.

And with three weeks remaining, pretty much every team in the Kane County coverage area has a chance to make it to the field of 256 by the end of the season, with one team already clinching their spot in the big dance.

Here are where teams stand heading into Week 7 of the football season.

Locked in

St. Charles North (6-0, 26 playoff points)

A 24-13 victory over crosstown rival St. Charles East not only secured the North Stars’ spot in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, but also secured their best start to a season in school history. The North Stars do have some tough contests coming up, with games against an always-tough Wheaton Warrenville South and a running-wild Glenbard North over the next two weeks before ending the season at Lake Park if they want to win the conference title for the third time in four years and go undefeated in conference play for the first time since 2022.

Kaneland's Carter Grabowski outruns Sycamore's Benjamin Anderson for a touchdown during their game Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Sitting comfortably

Kaneland (5-1, 26 playoff points)

The Knights bounced back from their first loss of the season against Morris with a 34-14 victory over Sycamore, their first against the Spartans since 2018. Their 5-1 record through six games is their best record through six games since 2019, when they went on to finish 8-3. Kaneland will have a chance to clinch their eighth consecutive postseason berth with a win over Rochelle, La Salle-Peru or Althoff Catholic over the final three weeks.

Burlington Central (5-1, 25 playoff points)

The Rockets secured back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2011-2012 with a 42-7 victory over McHenry, and are looking to secure consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2006-2007. The Rockets defense will face a tough test against Huntley in Week 7 before finishing out the season at Crystal Lake Central and at home against Dundee Crown.

Aurora Central Catholic (5-1, 14 playoff points)

The Chargers haven’t had the hardest strength of schedule compared to the rest of the field, but they’ve been making sure to take full advantage of it. A 41-6 win over Pacelli (WI) bought the Chargers to their highest win total since 2017. And with their remaining games being against three Wisconsin teams that have a combined four wins on the season, Aurora Central Catholic has a good shot of making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

St. Francis' Brock Phillip (right) hands the ball off to teammate St. Francis's Tivias Caldwell Jr. during their game against IC Catholic on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Almost there

Batavia (4-2, 29 playoff points)

Despite the record, the Bulldogs were just two plays away from being perfect on the season, with their only two losses coming on the final play to undefeated Glenbard West and St. Charles North, but found themselves on the right side of a close game with a 24-21 overtime victory over Geneva. The Bulldogs will face Wheaton North, St. Charles East and Wheaton Warrenville South over the final three weeks as they try and make their 14th straight playoff appearance.

St. Francis (4-2, 29 playoff points)

Coming off of a 35-28 loss to IC Catholic, the Spartans still find themselves in a comfortable position to make their eighth consecutive playoffs. The Spartans will face back-to-back, 2-4 teams in Marian Catholic and DePaul Prep, but will face a tough team in Nazareth to end the season, which makes these next two contests pretty important.

Aurora Christian (4-2, 28 playoff points)

The Eagles bounced back from back-to-back losses to Hope Academy and Bishop McNamara with a 26-0 victory over Christ the King, which also happened to be the only time they haven’t scored over 40 points in a game this season. The Eagles, who’re looking to make it to the playoffs for the eighth straight season, will have three consecutive contests against teams nearing the playoff elimination line, with Chicago Christian (Week 7) and Marian Central (Week 9) both being 2-4, while Wheaton Academy (Week 8) sits at 3-3.

Geneva's Brian Waters makes a leaping interception against Batavia on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Work to do

Geneva (3-3, 27 playoff points)

Despite their modest 3-3 record, the Vikings find themselves in a decent situation at this point of the season. Their losses to St. Charles North and last week to Batavia have been decided by field goals, and the offense has shown massive progression since Week 2 and Week 3, where they only managed a single touchdown. The Vikings, who haven’t missed the playoffs yet under coach Boone Thorgesen, will end the season with road games against Glenbard North and Wheaton North before finishing at home against St. Charles East.

Marmion (3-3, 23 playoff points)

The Cadets find themselves in a pretty dire situation despite sitting at an even 3-3 record. The Cadets fell to Marian Catholic 34-20, and will have back-to-back CCL/ESCC crossover contests against IC Catholic and Marist over the next two weeks. If the Cadets can pull off a victory in either of those games, Marmion can give itself a chance for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2016-2017 with a win over Leo at home.

Hail Mary time

St. Charles East (1-5, 31 playoff points)

A 24-13 loss to St. Charles North all but secured the Saints’ fifth straight season with a losing record. The Saints could potentially have a chance to make the playoffs if they win out, which they could start doing against Lake Park in Week 7. But with Batavia and Geneva waiting in the wings afterwards, the chances are unlikely.