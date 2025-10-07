Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Top teams continue to flex muscles

Batavia's Thomas Prescot is tackled by Geneva's Dylan Alcaraz on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Geneva. The Bulldogs had to scratch and claw their way to victory over Geneva and remained a factor in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Teams that have settled into some of the top positions of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings seem pretty intent on staying there.

There were a few teams that lost from last week’s ranking and in some cases that couldn’t be avoided.

But even in a loss in a showdown game with Mount Carmel it was difficult to justify moving Brother Rice down much, if it all. In the end the Crusaders moved down one notch to No. 5 and even with the loss didn’t dispel the notion that they are the likely favorites in Class 7A.

Other than that Brother Rice switch up with Glenbard West, who moved up to No. 4, no other teams in the Top 12 moved.

There was some movement at the bottom of the poll. Three new or returning teams were added to the rankings. Morris makes its first appearance in the ranking, entering at No. 23, while Barrington (No. 24) and Kankakee (No. 25) return to the Top 25.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: