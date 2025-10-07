Daily Journal 2-Minute Drill: Clutch kicking, conference clashes, playoff pushes

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Rontez Smith is forced out of bounds by Lincoln-Way Central's Dylan Wrobel during the Knight's 28-20 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Anyone who’s played the last two installments of EA Sports’ College Football video game series has bemoaned, and probably lost a game or two, to the shaky kicking mechanics that are triggered by the meme-worthy Stadium Pulse feature, meant to simulate the difficulty for college kickers in hostile road environments.

Sure, Tristan Randall and Reed-Custer were the home team in Friday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup against Peotone. But if there was a video game mechanism to adequately provide perspective on attempting a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, it probably wouldn’t be far off from booting one as a visitor at Michigan’s Big House or LSU’s Death Valley.

Randall stayed locked in as he drilled a 32-yarder at the horn to give the Comets a pivotal 31-28 win over the Blue Devils in a game that’s only further tightened the third-place battle in the ICE (more on that later). A member of the Comets soccer team Saturday-Thursday, Randall throws on the pads on Fridays to help give Reed-Custer a special teams boost. And last Friday, it paid off.

Quick recap

Here are the area’s scores from Week 6:

Coal City's Aiden Scrogham carries the ball on a play for a touchdown against Manteno on Friday, October 3, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Action heating up in the ICE

Reed-Custer’s buzzer-beating win only further bunched up the group of ICE teams that are flirting with playoff qualification through Week 6. The Comets and Blue Devils are now both 3-3, as is Manteno, while Herscher has a little more breathing room at 4-2.

The Comets are already essentially 4-3, as they’re set to receive a Week 9 forfeit win via Lisle, which did not field a team this year. Those forfeit wins are already baked into the win totals for Herscher and Peotone while Manteno elected to pick up a nonconference game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley this week in lieu of a forfeit win.

The Tigers visit the Comets as well this week in what’s essentially a win and you’re in matchup. With Manteno visiting Peotone for the Rumble on Route 50 rivalry next week and both Peotone’s trip to Herscher and the probable de facto conference title game between Coal City and host Wilmington in Week 9, there couldn’t be more entertainment than what the ICE promises over the final third of the season.

Bishop McNamara's Jordan Callaway, left, stiff arms past a pair of Marian Central defenders on his way to a touchdown during a home game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

And then there was one

The Kankakee area entered Week 6 with a trio of undefeated teams in Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Clifton Central, with the former the lone team to make it to this week unblemished.

The Boilermakers and Comets both fell in primetime conference matchups, something McNamara has coming up in each of the next two weeks. The Fightin’ Irish visit Wheaton Academy this week and fellow 6-0 Hope Academy the following week. If they can return home for their Week 9 tilt with St. Edward still perfect, not many teams will want to see the Irish in their playoff bracket, whether it’s in Class 3A or 4A.

The Boilers fell behind by three scores in the second half to Lincoln-Way Central, with a late fourth quarter surge coming up a touchdown short. If the team that showed up in the fourth quarter – much like the team that showed up the first five weeks – then the Boilers have a shot at winning out, including a pivotal Week 8 trip to unblemished Lincoln-Way West.

The Comets were in the thick of their game at Westville through the half before the Tigers, who entered the week with the state’s best scoring offense, pulled away. With a good chance of winning their last three games, look for Clifton Central to enter the Class 1A postseason as one of the teams with the best chance at a championship.

Weekend’s best

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 6:

Passing

Dierks Neukomm, Milford/Cissna Park: 13-of-22 passing, 221 yards, 4 TDs; 153 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Ellis Johnson, Bradley-Bourbonnais: 19-of-36 passing, 215 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Phillip Turner, Kankakee: 12-of-17 passing, 211 yards, 4 TDs; 147 rushing yards, rushing TD

Tanner Jones, Herscher: 10-of-21 passing, 176 yards, 2 TDs; rushing TD

Connor Henline, Coal City: 8-of-10 passing, 152 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing

Julius May, Bishop McNamara: 5 carries, 169 yards, 2 TDs; sack

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington: 14 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs

Grant Pomaranski, St. Anne: 7 carries, 144 yards, 2 TDs; 7-of-17 passing, 90 yards, 2 TDs

Quinton Thompsen, St. Anne: 10 carries, 111 yards, 3 TDs

Logan Natyshok, Coal City: 8 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs; 50-yard TD reception

Receiving