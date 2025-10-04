Reed-Custer gets walk-off win, Kankakee wins fourth straight: KDJ football roundup

Reed-Custer 31, Peotone 28: Tristan Randall’s 32-yard field goal at the buzzer gave Reed-Custer (3-3, 2-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference) a pivotal ICE win. Kaiden Klein ran for a pair of touchdowns and 64 yards on 11 carries and had two catches for 39 yards and another score. Hudson Cook had a game-high 103 yards on 15 attempts. Jesse Tresouthick completed 5 of 10 passes for a touchdown and an interception and added 70 rushing yards. Kris Budick had 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Nick Cronin had 10 carries for 96 yards, a 50-yard reception and two total touchdowns for Peotone (3-3, 2-2). Alex Chenoweth threw two touchdowns, had eight tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had a 58-yard kickoff return. Ethan Bialko had an interception.

Kankakee 64, Rich Township 24: Kankakee (4-2, 3-0 Southland Athletic Conference) turned an early 12-6 deficit into a no-doubt road win, their fourth in a row. Phillip Turner threw for four touchdowns – two to Dayshawn Brown and one apiece to Kymani Billings and Cedric Terrell III – and ran for a 60-yard touchdown. Billings, Zayden Henley, Davion White and Jyheir Sutton each ran for touchdowns. Eli Cunningham made a a 20-yard field goal.

Westville 37, Clifton Central 14: No individual stats were immediately available for Clifton Central (5-1, 5-1 Vermilion Valley Conference, who saw their undefeated streak end on the road.

Wilmington 47 Thornton 0: Wilmington (5-1) built a 37-0 first-half lead for a home nonconference win in the clash of Wildcats. Ryan Kettman ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Nate Cupples (four carries, 74 yards) also scored twice. Billy Moore (two carries, 41 yards) and Hunter Kaitschuck (three carries, 37 yards) each ran for touchdowns. Zach Ohlund had two of Wilmington’s four sacks and Brysen Meents had an interception.

Salt Fork 16, Momence 14: Momence (2-4, 2-4 VVC) took a 14-13 lead on Erick Castillo’s 2-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the third, but a late field goal ended the team’s two-game win streak.

Castillo totaled 88 yards on a dozen carries and was 13 of 27 passing for 148 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Eddie Ferreira had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Greyson Cantwell had a pair of catches for 54 yards and Phylip Draine had 68 yards on six carries.

Bismarck-Henning 50, Watseka 7: The Warriors (1-5, 1-5 VVC) trailed just 7-0 after a quarter before the Blue Devils prevailed on the road. Austin Morris had 10 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and completed a pair of passes to Frankie Shervino for 17 yards. Shervino also had 28 yards on 14 carries.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20, Iroquois West 12: The Raiders (1-5, 1-5 VVC) scored their most points since Week 1, but came up short in home loss to the Buffaloes. No individual stats were available.

St. Anne 54, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12: Grant Pomaranski and Quinton Thompsen had monster games on the ground for the Cardinals (5-1). Pomaranski had seven rushes for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Thompsen had 10 rushes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

Pomaranski also had 90 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to Trevor Van Pelt. Raleigh Hays had eight tackles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions.