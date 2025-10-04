Johnsburg’s defense takes over in shutout against Marengo

Johnsburg’s Duke Mays runs with the ball past Marengo’s Connor Sacco in varsity football at Rod Poppe Field on the campus of Marengo High School in Marengo on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Unbeaten Marengo entered Friday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game against Johnsburg averaging exactly 32 points a game.

It was also Marengo’s homecoming, and while a victory would’ve clinched a playoff berth for the Indians, Johnsburg had other ideas.

Big ones.

The Skyhawks (4-2 overall, 2-2 KRC) pitched a 28-0 shutout, and the sheer dominance they showed while doing, particularly defensively, was eye-opening.

Johnsburg senior Shawn Halloran set the tone by intercepting Marengo quarterback Sam Vandello’s first pass attempt of the game early in the opening quarter, and from that point on, it was all visitors.

The Skyhawks defense forced five punts, a turnover on downs, and allowed a meager 111 total yards (24 passing, 87 rushing).

They were at their best during the third quarter, when they allowed just eight yards, then 45 in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps more impressive was the fact Johnsburg only allowed Marengo (5-1, 3-1 KRC) double-digit yardage during two of its 37 plays on offense.

“All week long, during practice, we told our kids we needed to respond after last week’s loss (27-14) to Woodstock North,” Skyhawks coach Sam Lesniak said. “And to their credit, every player on both sides of the ball did exactly that. Just an outstanding effort by our players.”

It was Johnsburg’s second shutout this season, the other being a 28-0 Week 4 road win at Sandwich. It also marked third time they’ve allowed six points or less in six games.

Johnsburg’s offense, conversely, didn’t score until the first play of the second quarter.

That’s when Skyhawks QB Carter Block connected with Ryan Franze (nine catches, 75 yards) on an 11-yard touchdown pass.

It was all the points they’d need, as Block had his most efficient game of the season, going 23 of 25 for 185 yards, completing a whopping 92% of his passes.

He was decisive, getting the ball out early and often, which Lesniak said was by design to keep Marengo on its heels.

Block also didn’t turn the ball over, which helped trap the Indians into poor field position when Johnsburg wasn’t busy scoring.

“You always want to come into games being decisive week to week,” Block said. “Tonight we were really able to get into the flow of the game, and not just me, but our entire team.

“We also didn’t take dumb penalties, and we didn’t commit any turnovers.”

They didn’t take a single sack, either, thanks to the stellar protection provided by Chris Link (right tackle), Aiden Bowley (right guard), Clayton Myers (center), Micah Welch (left guard) and Kyle Wett (left tackle).

“I think it all just comes down to communication,” Welch said. “Earlier in the week and last week, we weren’t communicating as well.

“But we didn’t take last week into this week. We got better in practice as the week went on. I think we’ve only allowed one sack all year. And our scout team does a great job preparing us for game situations, so they deserve credit too.”

Johnsburg scored two other second-quarter TDs.

The first was a 2-yard run by Mario Zakrzewski with 3:57 left in the first half. Then, Johnsburg extended its advantage to 21-0 on Block’s 1-yard QB sneak with just 17 seconds to go before intermission.

Duke Mays (13 carries, 83 yards) added some insurance with a 23-yard TD run up the right sideline with 1:34 remaining in the game.

According to Marengo athletic director Dwain Nance, the Indians’ 5-0 start was their best in a decade. But following the loss, coach Paul Forsythe reminded his players they’re still in a really favorable position thanks to their hard work up to this point.

“Obviously you can’t just throw this one in the trash and forget about it,” Forsythe said. “Because you have to learn from your mistakes and use them to keep improving.

“When you lose a game like this, it’s never as bad as you think, and when you’re playing great, it’s never as good as you think. We have a lot of seniors on our roster who have faced adversity before. They’re resilient.”

He also noted his team had opportunities to change the momentum.

“Johnsburg fumbled the ball several times and we never capitalized on it,” Forsythe said. “And we’ve had key injuries at almost every position. But that’s not an excuse. Still, it’s only one game, and what matters now is how we respond to this.”

The Skyhawks now need just one win to become playoff eligible, and two to guarantee a postseason berth. They’ll host Plano next week, before traveling to Woodstock in Week 8, then return home in Week 9 to host Harvard.

Marengo hosts Harvard next Friday, travels to KRC-leading Richmond-Burton in Week 8, then closes the regular season at home against Sandwich in Week 9.

“A lot of football still left,” Forsythe said. “These next three weeks are going to be very important.”